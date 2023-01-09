Read full article on original website
Denise AuBuchon
2d ago
Good luck dude, you’re the wrong color to clean that 💩 up, Kim Gardner and Tishaura Jones doubt believe in charging or prosecuting their relatives or homies! 🤣🤣🤣
Calls for condemned former Famous Barr building to be saved
Following a FOX 2 report on a signature building in downtown St. Louis becoming a danger to the public, the City of St. Louis took emergency action to secure the 110 Railway Exchange Building at 7th and Olive Street on Wednesday morning.
Street to be renamed in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter
ST. LOUIS — A street will be renamed in honor of a St. Louis firefighter who died in the line of duty last year. The St. Louis Fire Department is hosting a street renaming ceremony Saturday, the day after the one-year anniversary of firefighter Ben Polson's death. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at 1400 Shawmut Place, near Engine House 13. The department has welcomed the public to attend.
Historic building in St. Louis vandalized, left unsecured
The Railway Exchange, a 110-year-old architectural gem and former home of the Famous Barr department store, now has wide open points of entry with no security presence after sitting empty for nearly a decade.
FOX2now.com
Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville
An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
Woman dead, man injured in shooting on parking lot of Best Western Hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Washington Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Best Western Plus Washington Hotel. It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at 2621 E. Fifth Street right off Interstate Highway 100 near Dubois Creek in the City of Washington. According...
St. Louis Veterinary Clinic Robbed of Drugs at Gunpoint
Police say four or five armed men robbed the City Paws Veterinary Clinic yesterday evening
1 dead in double shooting at hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – A woman was shot and killed, and a man was shot and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night. According to the Washington Police Department, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel at 2621 East 5th St. Police found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington.
1 found dead in Freeburg, person of interest in custody
FREEBURG, Ill. — During a wellness check, Freeburg police officers found one person dead Wednesday night. According to the Freeburg Police Department, officers discovered the person dead upon arrival at about 8 p.m. Wednesday near Deerfield Court. Police in Belleville later pulled over a vehicle registered to the victim...
KMOV
As new city police chief is sworn in, community members say parents need to do their part
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department welcomed its first chief from outside St. Louis on Monday, as Chief Robert Tracy was sworn in. Tracy has more than 30 years in law enforcement, most recently serving as Chief of Police in Wilmington, Delaware. He also served within the Chicago and New York City police departments.
KMOV
Family recounts being carjacked while dropping kids off at St. Louis daycare
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A family is still shaken up after getting their car stolen as they were dropping off three young children at a local daycare center. It happened in the parking lot of Guardian Angel Settlement Association just after 7 a.m. Monday morning. “When he got in...
edglentoday.com
Cold Case Since 2004: DNA Breakthrough Leads To Arrest In Alton Woman's Murder
MARYLAND HEIGHTS - DNA breakthroughs are solving many cold cases throughout the nation in this day and age. On Wednesday, a DNA discovery led to charges of a then Maryland Heights man - Mike A. Clardy - with the 2004 cold case murder of an Alton woman, Deanna Denise Howland.
Police respond to Midtown crash early Thursday morning
A person is in the hospital after a crash in Midtown Thursday morning.
Burglars break into Washington Avenue electronics store
Police responded to an early Wednesday morning burglary in downtown St. Louis.
Charges filed in Town and Country would-be wine caper
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a 31-year-old in connection with a recent attempted wine caper in Town and Country.
FOX2now.com
Police looking for gun used in Cracker Barrel shooting
Police continue to search for the gun used to shoot a worker at the Cracker Barrel restaurant near the St. Charles Convention Center just before 5:30 on Monday morning. Police looking for gun used in Cracker Barrel shooting. Police continue to search for the gun used to shoot a worker...
City condemns, boards up historic Railway Exchange building downtown
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis has condemned and boarded up the historic Railway Exchange building downtown in a bid to encourage its out-of-state owner to maintain the property. After the city was granted an emergency condemnation Jan. 4, police officers swept the entire 1.2 million-square-foot building...
Man charged with bringing gun to St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with bringing a gun to a school in south St. Louis. The Post-Dispatch reported Monday that the 19-year-old man was charged Saturday with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested Friday after police were called to...
Maryland Heights man charged with murder in 2004 headless torso case
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Maryland Heights man on Wednesday was charged in a 2004 murder case where a woman's torso was found at a rest stop in Wright City, Missouri. Mike Anthony Clardy, 63, was charged with second-degree murder and one count of abandonment of a corpse.
Armed robbers steal from St. Louis veterinary clinic
A group of armed robbers stole medication and money from a St. Louis veterinary clinic Tuesday evening.
Woman found unresponsive in St. Louis alley; police investigate
Police are investigating after finding a woman unresponsive Tuesday morning in a St. Louis alley.
