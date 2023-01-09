Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
5 Charities Making a Difference in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Related
President of hospital in Bangor to step down in May
BANGOR, Maine — Scott Oxley, president of Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor, announced plans to step down in May. Oxley, who also serves as senior vice president of Northern Light Health, will step down from his position on May 1, a news release from Northern Light Health said Monday.
PFAS detected in wells used at Mountain View Correctional Facility
CHARLESTON, Maine — Chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, were detected at levels above Maine's drinking water standards in multiple wells used by the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston, officials said. The heightened levels were detected in three of the five wells used by...
Bangor officials discuss distribution of pandemic relief funds
BANGOR, Maine — This week, Bangor city councilors and other officials began outlining the framework of how the city should spend its more than $20 million in pandemic relief funds. The federal funds were granted to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Bangor City Councilor Clare...
Togus VA Fisher House closed since October without timeline to reopen, reps say
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Fisher House at the Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta hasn't hosted families since October, officials with the VA and Fisher House confirmed Tuesday. Since October, 98 families have had to stay at hotels paid for by Fisher House's national chapter, according to Vice President of Communications at Fisher House Michelle Horn.
Are more people going missing in Maine?
PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
Hermon School Committee votes to keep library policy without age restrictions
HERMON, Maine — After months of back and forth between parents and school leaders in Hermon, the school committee has voted to keep the policy they have drafted; and not implement a proposed rating system. This vote comes in opposition to parents asking to implement age-appropriate standards in the...
LDPV virus found prevalent in wild turkeys in Maine
MERCER, Maine — Researchers at the University of Maine are finding an increasing number of wild turkeys infected with a disease, and are trying to understand more. Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab Assistant Diagnostician Stephanie Shea led a team of scientists at UMaine to understand more about Lymphoproliferative Disease (LPDV) which is a retrovirus known to infect wild turkeys. It causes internal tumors, lethargy, and lesions.
Downtown Bangor to see new businesses replace empty storefronts
BANGOR, Maine — After multiple stores closed their doors in downtown Bangor, the area's economy will soon see a shift as new businesses head to replace empty storefronts. Downtown Bangor Partnership Executive Director Betsy Lundy said although the shift is sudden, it's understandable after many business owners went through the stress of running a business during the pandemic.
FAA system outage causes delays, cancellations across Maine
MAINE, USA — Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled across the country on Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration said there was a computer system outage overnight. According to FlightAware, which is a world flight tracking platform, there were more than 8,000 delays on flights within the country...
Ribbon cutting held for opening of new birthing center in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Monday was an exciting day at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital as it celebrated the opening of the Dixon Family Birthing Center. The center will offer four private suites for combined labor, delivery, and recovery—a big change from the old birthing wing built in the 1960s. The old wing required patients to move from room to room during their stay.
Northern Light Health continues restructuring, reducing walk-in care hours
MAINE, USA — Northern Light Health has made several announcements in recent months about restructuring plans affecting some of its locations, departments, and employees. Part of that restructuring is also happening at the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Walk-in Care location on Union Street in Bangor. The facility...
Maine Game Warden Dive Team recovers body from Seboeis Lake
MAINE, USA — The Maine Warden Service Dive Team recovered the body of a Bradford man who broke through the ice on his snowmobile Friday afternoon. According to a department release, Allen Cole Jr., 74, of Bradford, rode his snowmobile on Seboeis Lake Friday afternoon looking for areas to Ice Fish on Saturday.
Police: Bangor man charged after stabbing woman
BANGOR, Maine — A 34-year-old man was arrested after stabbing a woman with a knife on Ohio Street in Bangor Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 1:35 p.m., the Bangor Police Department responded to a report of a woman that had been stabbed with a knife in the area of 49 Ohio Street, a news release stated.
Maine State Police investigate homicide in Lincolnville
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — The Maine State Police is investigating a homicide after the body of 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville was found inside a home on Thorndike Road by Waldo County sheriff's deputies. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Curit's death as a homicide Saturday morning, according...
One dead, one injured in head-on crash on Sagadahoc Bridge in Woolwich
WOOLWICH, Maine — Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a fatal, head-on crash in the area of the Sagadahoc Bridge northbound on Route 1 in Woolwich. The crash was reported at approximately 12:42 p.m. Friday and involved two vehicles, Sagadahoc County dispatch told NEWS CENTER Maine.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0