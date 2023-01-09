ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castine, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

President of hospital in Bangor to step down in May

BANGOR, Maine — Scott Oxley, president of Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor, announced plans to step down in May. Oxley, who also serves as senior vice president of Northern Light Health, will step down from his position on May 1, a news release from Northern Light Health said Monday.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Are more people going missing in Maine?

PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
BOOTHBAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

LDPV virus found prevalent in wild turkeys in Maine

MERCER, Maine — Researchers at the University of Maine are finding an increasing number of wild turkeys infected with a disease, and are trying to understand more. Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab Assistant Diagnostician Stephanie Shea led a team of scientists at UMaine to understand more about Lymphoproliferative Disease (LPDV) which is a retrovirus known to infect wild turkeys. It causes internal tumors, lethargy, and lesions.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Downtown Bangor to see new businesses replace empty storefronts

BANGOR, Maine — After multiple stores closed their doors in downtown Bangor, the area's economy will soon see a shift as new businesses head to replace empty storefronts. Downtown Bangor Partnership Executive Director Betsy Lundy said although the shift is sudden, it's understandable after many business owners went through the stress of running a business during the pandemic.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

FAA system outage causes delays, cancellations across Maine

MAINE, USA — Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled across the country on Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration said there was a computer system outage overnight. According to FlightAware, which is a world flight tracking platform, there were more than 8,000 delays on flights within the country...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ribbon cutting held for opening of new birthing center in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Monday was an exciting day at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital as it celebrated the opening of the Dixon Family Birthing Center. The center will offer four private suites for combined labor, delivery, and recovery—a big change from the old birthing wing built in the 1960s. The old wing required patients to move from room to room during their stay.
ELLSWORTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police: Bangor man charged after stabbing woman

BANGOR, Maine — A 34-year-old man was arrested after stabbing a woman with a knife on Ohio Street in Bangor Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 1:35 p.m., the Bangor Police Department responded to a report of a woman that had been stabbed with a knife in the area of 49 Ohio Street, a news release stated.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy