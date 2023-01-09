ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

cbs17

Nash County deputy faces accused shooter in attempted murder trial

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The trial continued Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a 2021 traffic stop. The deputy injured in the exchange answered questions from the accused shooter while on the stand. Jarred Ford is representing himself in his...
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 Durham police officers involved in non-fatal shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham police officers were involved in a shooting early Thursday morning, according to officials. Police said this began around 3 a.m., when officers saw a man sleeping in a vehicle outside a hotel on Front Street. When officers went to check on the man,...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Former Rocky Mount officer charged with selling cocaine

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News Linc Oshea Brooks was arrested Wednesday. Stone said Brooks had 9.5 ounces of cocaine and resisted arrest. Brooks was...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
RALEIGH, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville man convicted of firing weapon at federal agents

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On January 10th, a federal jury convicted Ikeviaun Quamonn Johnson, 22, of Greenville, on firearm charges and for assaulting two federal agents with a deadly weapon. We stand with the brave men and women of law enforcement, and their families, who make great sacrifices every...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A foot chase from one I-95 rest area to the next has landed a Forsyth County man in an Eastern Carolina jail. Nash County deputies said around 8:40 a.m. this morning a stolen car from Maryland was reported and that it may be in the southbound rest area. The victim, who is related to the suspect, gave deputies a description of the man who stole the car.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Sheriff: Escaped prisoner was still in handcuffs when caught near Martin County Government Center

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man who escaped from Martin County deputies was caught near the Government Center. Brian Powell was in custody for outstanding warrants for trafficking in opium. Deputies say around 9:45 a.m., as the Williamston man was being moved from the courtroom area to the magistrate’s office, he was able to escape and run from the Government Center.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham police vehicle hit, officer uninjured

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham police officer’s vehicle was hit overnight, according to police. This happened near the 1800 block of Front Street. Police said the officer was not injured in the incident and the suspect took off from the scene.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service

BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
wcti12.com

Greenville murder suspect has first appearance in court

Prominent Greenville resident Barbara Fenner’s accused murderer Dennis Marshall had his first court appearance today. Marshall was formally charged with Felony Murder and his next court date is set for Jan. 25. Marshall is being held on a $2-million secured bond. His next court date is set for January...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man hospitalized after shooting near Raleigh park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot in Raleigh. The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said. Worley Drive is off...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Autopsy confirms body found is that of missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said an autopsy has confirmed that a body found last week was that of a missing Greenville man. The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause of death for Khalil Jefferson as suicide. A search and recovery group’s cadaver dog found human remains...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

4-year-old Nashville boy reunited with family thanks to police K-9

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 4-year-old boy found running in the middle of a road Tuesday was reunited with his family with help from a police K-9. Around 4:12 p.m. on Tuesday, contract-company workers showed up at the Nashville Fire Department with the boy whom they had located running in the middle of Western Avenue near South Barnes Street, according to Nashville police.
NASHVILLE, NC

