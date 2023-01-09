Read full article on original website
cbs17
Nash County deputy faces accused shooter in attempted murder trial
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The trial continued Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a 2021 traffic stop. The deputy injured in the exchange answered questions from the accused shooter while on the stand. Jarred Ford is representing himself in his...
WITN
Jury convicts Greenville man for shooting at detective and FBI agent
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A federal jury has convicted a Greenville man for shooting at a Greenville police detective and an FBI agent. Ikeviaun Johnson was found guilty of assault on federal officers with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a federal crime of violence.
cbs17
2 Durham police officers involved in non-fatal shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham police officers were involved in a shooting early Thursday morning, according to officials. Police said this began around 3 a.m., when officers saw a man sleeping in a vehicle outside a hotel on Front Street. When officers went to check on the man,...
Former Rocky Mount officer charged with selling cocaine
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News Linc Oshea Brooks was arrested Wednesday. Stone said Brooks had 9.5 ounces of cocaine and resisted arrest. Brooks was...
‘I’m gonna die’: Nash County deputy recalls partner’s shooting during testimony
NASHVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) — “I gotta move. I’m gonna die.” That’s what Nash County Sheriff’s Deputy Shelby Smith said was running through her head when she said a Florida man fired his gun at her and her partner. Smith took the stand to testify against Jarred Ford and while police footage captured the encounter, it failed […]
cbs17
Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
wcti12.com
Greenville man convicted of firing weapon at federal agents
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On January 10th, a federal jury convicted Ikeviaun Quamonn Johnson, 22, of Greenville, on firearm charges and for assaulting two federal agents with a deadly weapon. We stand with the brave men and women of law enforcement, and their families, who make great sacrifices every...
WITN
Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A foot chase from one I-95 rest area to the next has landed a Forsyth County man in an Eastern Carolina jail. Nash County deputies said around 8:40 a.m. this morning a stolen car from Maryland was reported and that it may be in the southbound rest area. The victim, who is related to the suspect, gave deputies a description of the man who stole the car.
cbs17
Stolen car out of gas leads to arrest of NC man near Nash County rest area, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rural Hall man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a stolen car from Maryland. According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Keith Stone and deputies received a call about the stolen vehicle that ran out of gas near a rest area along southbound Interstate 95.
WITN
Sheriff: Escaped prisoner was still in handcuffs when caught near Martin County Government Center
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man who escaped from Martin County deputies was caught near the Government Center. Brian Powell was in custody for outstanding warrants for trafficking in opium. Deputies say around 9:45 a.m., as the Williamston man was being moved from the courtroom area to the magistrate’s office, he was able to escape and run from the Government Center.
'Not enough:' Teen driver charged with hitting, killing 23-year-old could face only 60 days in jail
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a 23-year-old woman tragically killed in a crash in Wake Forest is speaking out about their loss. Kaitlyn Corona died on scene after investigators say a 17-year-old boy ran a red light on Capital Boulevard near Purnell Road Saturday morning. Family says...
Raleigh car theft up; Man who left vehicle running is latest victim
A Raleigh man who left his car running while he went into a convenience store learned the hard way that's not a great idea.
cbs17
Durham police vehicle hit, officer uninjured
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham police officer’s vehicle was hit overnight, according to police. This happened near the 1800 block of Front Street. Police said the officer was not injured in the incident and the suspect took off from the scene.
jocoreport.com
Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service
BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
wcti12.com
Greenville murder suspect has first appearance in court
Prominent Greenville resident Barbara Fenner’s accused murderer Dennis Marshall had his first court appearance today. Marshall was formally charged with Felony Murder and his next court date is set for Jan. 25. Marshall is being held on a $2-million secured bond. His next court date is set for January...
Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
cbs17
Man hospitalized after shooting near Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot in Raleigh. The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said. Worley Drive is off...
WITN
Autopsy confirms body found is that of missing Greenville man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said an autopsy has confirmed that a body found last week was that of a missing Greenville man. The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause of death for Khalil Jefferson as suicide. A search and recovery group’s cadaver dog found human remains...
cbs17
4-year-old Nashville boy reunited with family thanks to police K-9
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 4-year-old boy found running in the middle of a road Tuesday was reunited with his family with help from a police K-9. Around 4:12 p.m. on Tuesday, contract-company workers showed up at the Nashville Fire Department with the boy whom they had located running in the middle of Western Avenue near South Barnes Street, according to Nashville police.
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit receiving donation in name of deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One motorcycle club is making sure late deputy Ned Byrd’s K-9 officer is not forgotten. Sasha, who was with Byrd when he was fatally shot in late August near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads before he was able to make a radio call, was left alone in his patrol car while he lay lifeless. She was not injured.
