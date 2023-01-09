ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Should the Red Wings buy or sell at the trade deadline?

The Detroit Red Wings seem to have taken a bit of a step forward in their rebuild, as for the first time in several years, they see themselves lingering around a playoff spot at the halfway point of the season. So with the trade deadline approaching, it puts the Red...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.

The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 5 Takes from 2023 OHL Trade Deadline

If the holidays are the “most wonderful time of the year,” then the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Trade Deadline might be the craziest. As the Windsor Spitfires were busy on the ice, general manager Bill Bowler was chaotic off of it, not only making his mark, but adding an exclamation point too.
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL announces coaches for 2023 All-Star Game

The fan vote for the final player selections is still ongoing, but the NHL has finalized who will be behind the bench at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida next month. Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour will be leading the Metropolitan, Boston Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery leads the Atlantic, Peter DeBoer of the Dallas Stars will be running the Central, and Bruce Cassidy of the Vegas Golden Knights will be steering the Pacific.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Dan Campbell Declares A New Lions Era

The Detroit Lions were the joke of the NFL for quite some time and a revolving door when it came to head coaches. The last trip to the playoffs was in 2016 when they lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round. Years later, Matthew Stafford was shipped...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Tigers announce new outfield dimensions at Comerica Park

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Tigers announced plans to adjust the outfield dimensions at Comerica Park ahead of the 2023 season.According to an announcement made on Jan. 11 by Illitch Holdings, the center-field wall will be adjusted to 412 feet. In addition to this, the outfield wall will be lowered in different areas. It will be lowered from 13 feet to seven feet in the area above the out-of-town scoreboard. "This has been a topic of conversation for quite some time within our organization," said Scott Harris, Detroit Tigers President of Baseball Operations. "We're confident that this plan accomplishes our goals of...
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy