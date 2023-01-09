ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Zodiac signs as Raleigh coffee shops

By Anne Tate
6AM City
6AM City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UVRoE_0k8d0be500

There’s always something new to discover at Lucky Tree.

Photo by @sasaprl14

We’re all about reading tea leaves , but sometimes you’ve got to go for coffee and astrology . Keep reading to discover your destined coffee destination, according to the stars.

Aquarius
: Lucky Tree | Jan. 20-Feb. 18
This eclectic shop boasting good energy will fuel your free spirit . The local art on the walls and frequent open mic nights create the perfect atmosphere to harness your creative personality .

Pisces : Idle Hour | Feb. 19-March 20
This cafe has plenty of cozy nooks to get lost in a daydream . It’s also a great place to
have fun with friends and treat yourself to a local pastry ( like Tepuy Donuts ).

Aries : The Optimist | March 21-April 19
Known as the bold and courageous leaders of the zodiac, you embody this local haunt’s drive and passion when it comes to advocating for what you believe in. This coffee shop features specialty lattes to raise money for local causes, like the Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC and Raleigh Pride.


Taurus : Heirloom | April 20-May 20
As a luxury lover , you’ll feel right at home at this beautiful and aesthetically-pleasing cafe. After all , nothing screams opulence like sipping specialty coffee and premium tea.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNyQp_0k8d0be500

321 Coffee promotes social justice in Raleigh, Durham, and beyond.

Courtesy of 321 Coffee

Gemini : Sir Walter Coffee | May 21-June 20
Your flexible nature suggests you tend to get along with different types of people. Serving both kinds of brews , Sir Walter’s has creative coffee and cocktails for everyone. Plus, you never know what specials will spontaneously pop up on their menu.

Cancer : Global Village Organic Coffee | June 21-July 22
The sentimental and emotional nature of your sign is the perfect match for Global Village, a homey coffee shop that’s served the City of Oaks for 20+ years. This community-forward cafe serves shade-grown coffee, which provides important habitats for birds, and pastries from Union Special.

Leo : Sola Coffee Cafe | July 23-Aug. 22
Sola is a great fit for the warm , loving nature you possess with its welcoming atmosphere. You are also not afraid to let your presence be known , similar to the spot’s noteworthy hot mini donuts .

Virgo : Black & White Coffee | Aug. 23-Sept. 22
Your perfectionist nature will be happy to hear that this shop meticulously roasts its own beans. Black & White’s attention to detail ensures the grind is just right for every brew. Bonus: Its chocolate drinks are crafted with in-house Videri chocolate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7JmP_0k8d0be500

in situ studio designed Jubala’s North Hills location.

Photo by @estudiopalma and @in_situ_studio

Libra : 321 Coffee | Sept. 23-Oct. 22
This inclusive cafe shares your compassionate and empathetic spirit . The shop and roastery is staffed by individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are bound to make your day with their kindness and friendliness
.

Scorpio : 42nd and Lawrence | Oct. 23-Nov. 21
This downtown coffee bar alludes to the dark and discreet qualities you possess — it calls itself “Raleigh’s best kept secret,” after all. Its signature Love Potion #42 latte made with chocolate, lavender syrup, and a shot of espresso sums up your mysterious aura .

Sagittarius : Iris Coffee Lab | Nov. 22-Dec. 21
As an adventure seeker , you’ll enjoy this bright coffee shop filled with plants and bumping music. Your need for constant change will be fed with creative seasonal latte specials and rotating art.

Capricorn : Jubala Coffee | Dec. 22-Jan. 19
Offering a variety of bites including breakfast biscuits and salads, you can’t go wrong with this practical spot . With how hardworking you are, you’ll be pleased to hear this spot has free WiFi and lots of tables for you to get down to business.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Where to find the best local ice cream

RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
RALEIGH, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Mediterranean Deli to reopen in Elon

Mediterranean Deli plans to reopen in Elon this summer at 116 N. Williamson Ave. where Acorn Coffee Shop is currently located. Mediterranean Deli opened its former location at 202 W. Haggard Ave. in 2018 and permanently closed its doors in August 2022, leaving the Elon University community feeling disappointed. Owner...
ELON, NC
kiss951.com

Get Your Food Delivered By Train At This North Carolina Restaurant

If you’re a native Charlottean you may remember the Cotswold staple restaurant “Hotel Charlotte”. I have a lot of core memories of the restaurant. But one that stood out to me as a small child was the model trains that ran overhead throughout your meal. I always thought that was so cool and it was fun to watch them as you waited for your food. But this restaurant in Raleigh takes it to another level. Instead of just watching a train, your food is delivered by a model train at the North Carolina restaurant. It’s a Mexican restaurant called Dos Taquitos and it has been around since 1991. The train at Dos Taquitos runs around the restaurant and is used to deliver appetizers (think Queso and Guac) and desserts to tables throughout the restaurant.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

5 donut shops hoping to bake up a winner at WRAL Voters' Choice Awards

RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
RALEIGH, NC
James Tuliano

Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NC

The Downtown Farmer's Market in Cary is preparing for a big move this summer to the new Downtown Cary Park. The market, which has been a staple in the Cary community since 1996, is set to relocate to the new park once it opens, providing more space for vendors and customers, as well as being in the center of all of the new activities that the park will bring.
CARY, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Do as I Say, Not as I Do

“Do your research.” How often have I written that? Research the plants you want to buy, research your site, research your soil. All of this is good advice that I just failed to follow. You see, since my Tesla purchase, I have been hit hard by thoughts of going green.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Pet of the Day for January 10, 2023

Meet Cricket! He's smart, athletic and loads of fun! This high energy guy, loves to go for walks, run around the play yard, and tackle toys. He is very entertaining, gives the best head tilts and has the happiest smiley face! If you'd like to meet him contact the Wake County Animal Center.
linknky.com

New nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham arrives at CVG

A new nonstop flight has arrived at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. American Airlines launched their nonstop service to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina on Tuesday. The new flight will depart daily from CVG at 8:15 p.m. and arrive at RDU at 9:50 p.m. It will depart daily from RDU at 7:00 a.m....
CINCINNATI, OH
WRAL News

Cary mom calls for safer labels after son is accidentally poisoned

CARY, N.C. — A Cary mom is calling for safer labels, tamper-proof packaging and warnings after her son ingested harmful chemicals, mistaking it for candy. Conner Taylor rang in the New Year a few hours early on Dec. 31. He and his young cousins celebrated the start of 2023 at the age-appropriate time of 8 p.m. and finished the night with games and prizes.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Western Blvd. opens in time for Wednesday afternoon commute

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Water said Wednesday afternoon that the repaving of Western Boulevard was complete and that the road is open for the afternoon commute. A section of Western Boulevard has been closed since Jan. 4 because of a water-main break. Although the repairs to the water...
RALEIGH, NC
NIH Director's Blog

GenX Exposure Study reports results back to the community

Following the discovery of high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the blood of GenX Exposure Study participants, researchers are working quickly to report their findings back to the North Carolina communities and address their concerns. Led out of North Carolina State University (NCSU), the study started in...
WILMINGTON, NC
6AM City

6AM City

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy