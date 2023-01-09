Zodiac signs as Raleigh coffee shops
We’re all about reading tea leaves , but sometimes you’ve got to go for coffee and astrology . Keep reading to discover your destined coffee destination, according to the stars.
Aquarius : Lucky Tree | Jan. 20-Feb. 18
This eclectic shop boasting good energy will fuel your free spirit . The local art on the walls and frequent open mic nights create the perfect atmosphere to harness your creative personality .
Pisces : Idle Hour | Feb. 19-March 20
This cafe has plenty of cozy nooks to get lost in a daydream . It’s also a great place to have fun with friends and treat yourself to a local pastry ( like Tepuy Donuts ).
Aries : The Optimist | March 21-April 19
Known as the bold and courageous leaders of the zodiac, you embody this local haunt’s drive and passion when it comes to advocating for what you believe in. This coffee shop features specialty lattes to raise money for local causes, like the Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC and Raleigh Pride.
Taurus : Heirloom | April 20-May 20
As a luxury lover , you’ll feel right at home at this beautiful and aesthetically-pleasing cafe. After all , nothing screams opulence like sipping specialty coffee and premium tea.
Gemini : Sir Walter Coffee | May 21-June 20
Your flexible nature suggests you tend to get along with different types of people. Serving both kinds of brews , Sir Walter’s has creative coffee and cocktails for everyone. Plus, you never know what specials will spontaneously pop up on their menu.
Cancer : Global Village Organic Coffee | June 21-July 22
The sentimental and emotional nature of your sign is the perfect match for Global Village, a homey coffee shop that’s served the City of Oaks for 20+ years. This community-forward cafe serves shade-grown coffee, which provides important habitats for birds, and pastries from Union Special.
Leo : Sola Coffee Cafe | July 23-Aug. 22
Sola is a great fit for the warm , loving nature you possess with its welcoming atmosphere. You are also not afraid to let your presence be known , similar to the spot’s noteworthy hot mini donuts .
Virgo : Black & White Coffee | Aug. 23-Sept. 22
Your perfectionist nature will be happy to hear that this shop meticulously roasts its own beans. Black & White’s attention to detail ensures the grind is just right for every brew. Bonus: Its chocolate drinks are crafted with in-house Videri chocolate.
Libra : 321 Coffee | Sept. 23-Oct. 22
This inclusive cafe shares your compassionate and empathetic spirit . The shop and roastery is staffed by individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are bound to make your day with their kindness and friendliness .
Scorpio : 42nd and Lawrence | Oct. 23-Nov. 21
This downtown coffee bar alludes to the dark and discreet qualities you possess — it calls itself “Raleigh’s best kept secret,” after all. Its signature Love Potion #42 latte made with chocolate, lavender syrup, and a shot of espresso sums up your mysterious aura .
Sagittarius : Iris Coffee Lab | Nov. 22-Dec. 21
As an adventure seeker , you’ll enjoy this bright coffee shop filled with plants and bumping music. Your need for constant change will be fed with creative seasonal latte specials and rotating art.
Capricorn : Jubala Coffee | Dec. 22-Jan. 19
Offering a variety of bites including breakfast biscuits and salads, you can’t go wrong with this practical spot . With how hardworking you are, you’ll be pleased to hear this spot has free WiFi and lots of tables for you to get down to business.
