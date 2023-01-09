Zodiac signs as Raleigh coffee shops

If you’re a native Charlottean you may remember the Cotswold staple restaurant “Hotel Charlotte”. I have a lot of core memories of the restaurant. But one that stood out to me as a small child was the model trains that ran overhead throughout your meal. I always thought that was so cool and it was fun to watch them as you waited for your food. But this restaurant in Raleigh takes it to another level. Instead of just watching a train, your food is delivered by a model train at the North Carolina restaurant. It’s a Mexican restaurant called Dos Taquitos and it has been around since 1991. The train at Dos Taquitos runs around the restaurant and is used to deliver appetizers (think Queso and Guac) and desserts to tables throughout the restaurant.

