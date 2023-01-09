Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Bangor officials discuss distribution of pandemic relief funds
BANGOR, Maine — This week, Bangor city councilors and other officials began outlining the framework of how the city should spend its more than $20 million in pandemic relief funds. The federal funds were granted to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Bangor City Councilor Clare...
PFAS detected in wells used at Mountain View Correctional Facility
CHARLESTON, Maine — Chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, were detected at levels above Maine's drinking water standards in multiple wells used by the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston, officials said. The heightened levels were detected in three of the five wells used by...
Togus VA Fisher House closed since October without timeline to reopen, reps say
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Fisher House at the Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta hasn't hosted families since October, officials with the VA and Fisher House confirmed Tuesday. Since October, 98 families have had to stay at hotels paid for by Fisher House's national chapter, according to Vice President of Communications at Fisher House Michelle Horn.
Here is Actually What’s Going into the Old Kmart in Bangor
Kmart has been gone from Bangor since April 2017. That was when The Quirk family’s real estate company QV Realty Trust bought the Kmart building and property. At the time the report was that the site was bought for future development. Since then, the Kmart store has been vacant,...
Ribbon cutting held for opening of new birthing center in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Monday was an exciting day at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital as it celebrated the opening of the Dixon Family Birthing Center. The center will offer four private suites for combined labor, delivery, and recovery—a big change from the old birthing wing built in the 1960s. The old wing required patients to move from room to room during their stay.
Downtown Bangor to see new businesses replace empty storefronts
BANGOR, Maine — After multiple stores closed their doors in downtown Bangor, the area's economy will soon see a shift as new businesses head to replace empty storefronts. Downtown Bangor Partnership Executive Director Betsy Lundy said although the shift is sudden, it's understandable after many business owners went through the stress of running a business during the pandemic.
newscentermaine.com
As Maine's climate continues to change, so does its growing scallop farming industry
BELFAST, Maine — When you work on the water in Maine, the cold months make for hit-or-miss days. For Andrew Peters and his three-person crew, undocking from Buck's Harbor Marina in Brooksville to tend to their scallops is a year-round venture. It takes about 45 minutes by boat to...
This Long Time Waterville Business has Relocated to Southern Maine
Let's go shopping, shall we? It is one of my favorite past times and I can tell you right now, if I am having an icky day, a little retail therapy does wonders, especially when you can uncover great finds local and affordably. Madlyn's New & Used Consignment Shop is...
WPFO
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December
BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?
You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
FAA system outage causes delays, cancellations across Maine
MAINE, USA — Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled across the country on Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration said there was a computer system outage overnight. According to FlightAware, which is a world flight tracking platform, there were more than 8,000 delays on flights within the country...
wabi.tv
Investigation continues one month after deadly Castine crash
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - It’s been one month since four students from Maine Maritime Academy died in a crash in Castine. On Tuesday, a spokesperson from the Maine Department of Public Safety told TV5 the investigation into that crash is still ongoing. We’re told once the investigation is complete,...
Temporary Overnight Warming Center Opens in Ellsworth
In response to the rapidly expanding regional crisis, Healthy Acadia, a nonprofit community health organization serving Hancock and Washington counties, convened a broad coalition of municipal agencies, community-serving organizations, local leaders and community members, and key collaborative partners at the state and regional levels. A temporary overnight warming center was identified as a high-priority need to serve our communities during the coldest months of the year, and the partners moved quickly to make this need a reality.
wabi.tv
Maine Air National Guard leader reacts to new COVID-19 vaccine rules
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Leaders of the Maine National Guard say they’re waiting on more guidance after the Department of Defense dropped the COVID-19 vaccine mandate this week. On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin officially rescinded the rule that required troops to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This comes...
Maine Dog Drives Car, But Not Very Well, or Very Far
You’ve heard the expression "keep it between the lines." Well, that applies to dogs driving as well. He or she didn’t get that memo. And the name and gender of the dog are being withheld to protect the dog from being bothered, hassled, or bullied. The story starts...
A Mainer Wants To Know Who Makes The Best Red Snapper Hot Dogs?
Most people outside of Maine, have no clue why we love this treat so much. And some people don’t even know these exist!. Perusing Reddit this morning, I saw someone pose an interesting question “Who Makes The Best Red Snapper Hot Dogs”. You can’t talk about red snapper...
New Hampshire takes down Maine 71-58 in men's hoops
BANGOR, Maine — Kyree Brown had 22 points and New Hampshire beat Maine 71-58 on Wednesday night. Brown also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats (8-8, 3-1 America East Conference). Jaxson Baker scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Nick Johnson was 4 of 7 shooting and 3 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.
989wclz.com
Body of snowmobiler recovered from lake in northern Maine
The body of a snowmobiler was pulled from a lake in northern Maine Sunday morning. According to the Maine Warden Service, 74-year-old Allen Cole Jr. of Bradford was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday before heading off on his snowmobile. Cole’s family notified wardens that he was missing around 7...
UPDATE: Memorial Bridge In Augusta Has Reopened
Original story follows... We are now hearing that the bridge has partially re-opened. Traffic is moving slowly. You may still want to find an alternate route. Original story follows... Memorial Bridge is Augusta is currently closed. This has caused traffic backups on both rotaries in the area around the rotaries....
wabi.tv
Bangor man arrested after stabbing woman
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was arrested after police say he stabbed a woman at an Ohio Street residence this afternoon. 34-year-old Kurt Fowler is charged with aggravated assault. The Bangor Police Department says they responded to a report of a woman stabbed with a knife. They say...
