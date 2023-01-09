ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q106.5

Here is Actually What’s Going into the Old Kmart in Bangor

Kmart has been gone from Bangor since April 2017. That was when The Quirk family’s real estate company QV Realty Trust bought the Kmart building and property. At the time the report was that the site was bought for future development. Since then, the Kmart store has been vacant,...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ribbon cutting held for opening of new birthing center in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Monday was an exciting day at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital as it celebrated the opening of the Dixon Family Birthing Center. The center will offer four private suites for combined labor, delivery, and recovery—a big change from the old birthing wing built in the 1960s. The old wing required patients to move from room to room during their stay.
ELLSWORTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Downtown Bangor to see new businesses replace empty storefronts

BANGOR, Maine — After multiple stores closed their doors in downtown Bangor, the area's economy will soon see a shift as new businesses head to replace empty storefronts. Downtown Bangor Partnership Executive Director Betsy Lundy said although the shift is sudden, it's understandable after many business owners went through the stress of running a business during the pandemic.
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December

BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?

You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

FAA system outage causes delays, cancellations across Maine

MAINE, USA — Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled across the country on Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration said there was a computer system outage overnight. According to FlightAware, which is a world flight tracking platform, there were more than 8,000 delays on flights within the country...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Investigation continues one month after deadly Castine crash

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - It’s been one month since four students from Maine Maritime Academy died in a crash in Castine. On Tuesday, a spokesperson from the Maine Department of Public Safety told TV5 the investigation into that crash is still ongoing. We’re told once the investigation is complete,...
CASTINE, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Temporary Overnight Warming Center Opens in Ellsworth

In response to the rapidly expanding regional crisis, Healthy Acadia, a nonprofit community health organization serving Hancock and Washington counties, convened a broad coalition of municipal agencies, community-serving organizations, local leaders and community members, and key collaborative partners at the state and regional levels. A temporary overnight warming center was identified as a high-priority need to serve our communities during the coldest months of the year, and the partners moved quickly to make this need a reality.
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Air National Guard leader reacts to new COVID-19 vaccine rules

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Leaders of the Maine National Guard say they’re waiting on more guidance after the Department of Defense dropped the COVID-19 vaccine mandate this week. On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin officially rescinded the rule that required troops to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This comes...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

New Hampshire takes down Maine 71-58 in men's hoops

BANGOR, Maine — Kyree Brown had 22 points and New Hampshire beat Maine 71-58 on Wednesday night. Brown also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats (8-8, 3-1 America East Conference). Jaxson Baker scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Nick Johnson was 4 of 7 shooting and 3 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.
ORONO, ME
989wclz.com

Body of snowmobiler recovered from lake in northern Maine

The body of a snowmobiler was pulled from a lake in northern Maine Sunday morning. According to the Maine Warden Service, 74-year-old Allen Cole Jr. of Bradford was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday before heading off on his snowmobile. Cole’s family notified wardens that he was missing around 7...
BRADFORD, ME
B98.5

UPDATE: Memorial Bridge In Augusta Has Reopened

Original story follows... We are now hearing that the bridge has partially re-opened. Traffic is moving slowly. You may still want to find an alternate route. Original story follows... Memorial Bridge is Augusta is currently closed. This has caused traffic backups on both rotaries in the area around the rotaries....
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor man arrested after stabbing woman

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was arrested after police say he stabbed a woman at an Ohio Street residence this afternoon. 34-year-old Kurt Fowler is charged with aggravated assault. The Bangor Police Department says they responded to a report of a woman stabbed with a knife. They say...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy