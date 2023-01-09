ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia woman celebrates 105 years of life

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stone Mountain woman is celebrating a major milestone. Mrs. Winnell Cunningham-Shaw turned 105-years-old on Jan. 7. Cunningham-Shaw was born on Jan. 7, 1918, in Lawrenceville to Dora Streaty and Linn Cunningham. In 1930 at the age of 12, she relocated to Atlanta to...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Phillymag.com

Our City Chose Illegal Parking Over Its Vibrant Dining Scene

This isn't about me or my restaurant or any individual restaurant in Philadelphia, for that matter. It’s about our city. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. I love Philadelphia, I love Philadelphia restaurants, I love the people who operate them...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Wood Fired Pizza's in Philadelphia

Top Picks For Philadelphia's Best Wood-Fired Pizza. Contemporary, industrial-feel pizzeria serving Neapolitan pies from a wood-burning brick oven. 701 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Osteria Philadelphia. Seasonal Italian menu of homemade plates of pasta, thin-crust pizzas & wood-grilled meats in a rustic space. 640 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jodian Marie

Worst Reviewed Apartments In Atlanta

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Where to Eat Brazilian Food Around Atlanta

Metro Atlanta is home to a thriving Brazilian community, which includes several restaurants, bakeries, and home businesses offering a wide range of flavors from the South American country. Just as diverse as its population, Brazilian food encompasses everything from loaded pizzas and riffs on popular Levantine fare to the seafood stew moqueca, with variations on the dish drawing from the country’s Afro-Brazilian, Indigenous, and Portuguese roots. Here are eight Brazilian restaurants to try around Atlanta, along with some suggestions on what to order at each.
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars

I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Preparing your home for a storm

Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Updated: 19 hours ago. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But...
ATLANTA, GA
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and, unfortunately, its haunted roads. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Atlanta:. 1. Clay Street: Located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Clay Street is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghostly figure running and playing in the street, as well as hearing her giggles and footsteps.
ATLANTA, GA
juxtapoz.com

Atlanta Made Us Famous: Photographs by Hajar Benjida

"I first visited Atlanta in 2018, and the photography studio I interned at was located right across the street from Magic City, "a legendary strip club that should be familiar to anyone who knows anything about rap music," writes Hajar Benjida. Her series, Atlanta Made Us Famous is an ongoing photo series that highlights the women that play an important role in the Atlanta hip-hop scene.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Dead, 3 Hurt in 2 Separate Philly Shootings

A teenager was killed while three people, including another teen, were injured in two separate shootings in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Just after 5:30 p.m. 16-year-old Semaj Richardson was on the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue in the Tioga neighborhood when a gunman opened fire. Philadelphia police said they found him in a vacant lot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

What’s Next for the Roundhouse? Confronting the Past to Shape the Future

Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Winter 2023 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. “What do we do with the Roundhouse?” As the Philadelphia Police Department completed its long-anticipated move from its distinctive curved concrete headquarters at 7th and Race Streets to a repurposed Philadelphia Inquirer tower at 400 North Broad Street, the City turned to that lingering question.
BIRMINGHAM, PA
Madoc

A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in Business

What started as a little restaurant, grew into a place where amazing things were celebrated over 15 years. The people’s favorite restaurant has been a joint where many interesting events were celebrated since its debut in 2008. And when any event in life reaches the stage where saying goodbye becomes the only option, people reflect on the past and cherish the nice memories before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

1 injured West Philadelphia crash involving SEPTA bus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus crashed into a car in West Philadelphia on Tuesday. The crash happened at 52nd Street and Haverford Avenue right before 2:30 p.m. Another car ran off the road and into the curb during the incident. CBS Philadelphia has been told at least one person inside one of the cars was injured and taken to Presbyterian Hospital.There's no word on the extent of their injuries.The bus was not in service, so no passengers were on board.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA working to bring historic trolley rides back to Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some historic rides will return to Philadelphia. SEPTA is making progress on a multimillion dollar project to restore trolleys that date back to the 40s. The goal is to bring back the trolley cars that once ran all along Girard Avenue from Fishtown and Port Richmond to West Philadelphia. "It's a start to finish full restoration on a 1947 trolley. It's not easy," SEPTA director of rail maintenance Brian Aaron said. Inside a workshop in West Philadelphia, SEPTA workers have taken on a tall task: fully restoring the fleet of Route 15 trolleys which date back nearly as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

