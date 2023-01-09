Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Top Pilates Studios In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollarsAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Related
5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia
ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman celebrates 105 years of life
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stone Mountain woman is celebrating a major milestone. Mrs. Winnell Cunningham-Shaw turned 105-years-old on Jan. 7. Cunningham-Shaw was born on Jan. 7, 1918, in Lawrenceville to Dora Streaty and Linn Cunningham. In 1930 at the age of 12, she relocated to Atlanta to...
Phillymag.com
Our City Chose Illegal Parking Over Its Vibrant Dining Scene
This isn't about me or my restaurant or any individual restaurant in Philadelphia, for that matter. It’s about our city. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. I love Philadelphia, I love Philadelphia restaurants, I love the people who operate them...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Wood Fired Pizza's in Philadelphia
Top Picks For Philadelphia's Best Wood-Fired Pizza. Contemporary, industrial-feel pizzeria serving Neapolitan pies from a wood-burning brick oven. 701 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Osteria Philadelphia. Seasonal Italian menu of homemade plates of pasta, thin-crust pizzas & wood-grilled meats in a rustic space. 640 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA...
Worst Reviewed Apartments In Atlanta
Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Rapper Future kicks off ‘One Big Party Tour’ with host of special guests
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Future has had a huge 2022 and is looking to continue the momentum into 2023. The 39-year-old rapper from Atlanta expressed his gratitude to fans in Houston on Sunday after a sold-out show on the opening night of his “One Big Party Tour”.
Eater
Where to Eat Brazilian Food Around Atlanta
Metro Atlanta is home to a thriving Brazilian community, which includes several restaurants, bakeries, and home businesses offering a wide range of flavors from the South American country. Just as diverse as its population, Brazilian food encompasses everything from loaded pizzas and riffs on popular Levantine fare to the seafood stew moqueca, with variations on the dish drawing from the country’s Afro-Brazilian, Indigenous, and Portuguese roots. Here are eight Brazilian restaurants to try around Atlanta, along with some suggestions on what to order at each.
Phillymag.com
Controversy Erupts After Main Line Cops Tase Black Woman in Wawa Parking Lot
Plus: Eagles playoff tickets go on sale, sell out immediately. But you can still get into the game, assuming you got a nice Christmas bonus. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars
I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Preparing your home for a storm
Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Updated: 19 hours ago. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But...
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and, unfortunately, its haunted roads. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Atlanta:. 1. Clay Street: Located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Clay Street is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghostly figure running and playing in the street, as well as hearing her giggles and footsteps.
juxtapoz.com
Atlanta Made Us Famous: Photographs by Hajar Benjida
"I first visited Atlanta in 2018, and the photography studio I interned at was located right across the street from Magic City, "a legendary strip club that should be familiar to anyone who knows anything about rap music," writes Hajar Benjida. Her series, Atlanta Made Us Famous is an ongoing photo series that highlights the women that play an important role in the Atlanta hip-hop scene.
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Dead, 3 Hurt in 2 Separate Philly Shootings
A teenager was killed while three people, including another teen, were injured in two separate shootings in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Just after 5:30 p.m. 16-year-old Semaj Richardson was on the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue in the Tioga neighborhood when a gunman opened fire. Philadelphia police said they found him in a vacant lot.
What’s Next for the Roundhouse? Confronting the Past to Shape the Future
Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Winter 2023 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. “What do we do with the Roundhouse?” As the Philadelphia Police Department completed its long-anticipated move from its distinctive curved concrete headquarters at 7th and Race Streets to a repurposed Philadelphia Inquirer tower at 400 North Broad Street, the City turned to that lingering question.
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in Business
What started as a little restaurant, grew into a place where amazing things were celebrated over 15 years. The people’s favorite restaurant has been a joint where many interesting events were celebrated since its debut in 2008. And when any event in life reaches the stage where saying goodbye becomes the only option, people reflect on the past and cherish the nice memories before moving on.
phillyvoice.com
Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Michael Rubin to donate another $7 million to Philly private and parochial schools
Comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Meek Mill and former 76ers owner Michael Rubin are joining forces again to donate $7 million in scholarship funds that will support low-income students at 60 private and parochial schools in the Philadelphia area. The recipient schools, which were not named, were chosen as part of...
1 injured West Philadelphia crash involving SEPTA bus
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus crashed into a car in West Philadelphia on Tuesday. The crash happened at 52nd Street and Haverford Avenue right before 2:30 p.m. Another car ran off the road and into the curb during the incident. CBS Philadelphia has been told at least one person inside one of the cars was injured and taken to Presbyterian Hospital.There's no word on the extent of their injuries.The bus was not in service, so no passengers were on board.
SEPTA working to bring historic trolley rides back to Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some historic rides will return to Philadelphia. SEPTA is making progress on a multimillion dollar project to restore trolleys that date back to the 40s. The goal is to bring back the trolley cars that once ran all along Girard Avenue from Fishtown and Port Richmond to West Philadelphia. "It's a start to finish full restoration on a 1947 trolley. It's not easy," SEPTA director of rail maintenance Brian Aaron said. Inside a workshop in West Philadelphia, SEPTA workers have taken on a tall task: fully restoring the fleet of Route 15 trolleys which date back nearly as...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cozy Coop to serve chicken and cornbread on ‘National Southern Food Day’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In honor of National Southern Food Day, Cozy Coop, a new fast-food chicken restaurant in Marietta from Atlanta chef Ricky Navas and partner Mike Madonna will share some Southern staples from their menu free of charge. On Jan. 22, between 12-4 pm, guests will...
Comments / 1