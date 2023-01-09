When Zed Key walked straight off the court and into the locker room at the Schottenstein Center following a shoulder injury on Thursday, the Buckeyes were in trouble. Who else could bang down low with 7-foot-4 Purdue center Zach Edey, clog the lane and gobble up his team-leading average of 7.8 rebounds? Felix Okpara stands 6-foot-11 and had already proven to be an electric shot blocker at the college level, but he’s only a true freshman who had all of 18 minutes of Big Ten experience under his belt at that point.

