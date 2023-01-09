ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Feeling Zed Key’s Absence Following Interior Struggles in Maryland Loss

When Zed Key walked straight off the court and into the locker room at the Schottenstein Center following a shoulder injury on Thursday, the Buckeyes were in trouble. Who else could bang down low with 7-foot-4 Purdue center Zach Edey, clog the lane and gobble up his team-leading average of 7.8 rebounds? Felix Okpara stands 6-foot-11 and had already proven to be an electric shot blocker at the college level, but he’s only a true freshman who had all of 18 minutes of Big Ten experience under his belt at that point.
In His Shoes

You might believe C.J. Stroud's first and last highlights looked nothing like the rest of his Ohio State legacy. It's a reasonable opinion. The same quarterback who practically refused to release and run the ball over his two-season tenure introduced himself by racing for a 48-yard touchdown in his debut.
Ohio State Ranked Fourth in Final AP Poll of 2022 Season

Ohio State has officially finished the year with the same ranking it entered the College Football Playoff with. After ending the year with a painfully close 42-41 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Ohio State is ranked fourth in the final AP Top 25 of 2022, which was released shortly after the season concluded with Georgia’s win over TCU in Monday night’s national championship game.
