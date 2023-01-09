Read full article on original website
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Music mania: spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Dawand Jones announces declaration for NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Okpara steps up in increased roleThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Ohio State Faculty Club features 3 architectural painters in ‘The Ohio Wanderers Collection’The LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Tries to Snap Two-Game Skid Against The Big Ten's Last-Place Team in Matchup With Minnesota
If there’s such thing as a get-right game in the Big Ten this season, it’s the next one up on the Buckeyes’ schedule. Minnesota (6-8, 0-4 B1G) Schottenstein Center 6:30 p.m. FS1. The only team winless in conference play thus far comes to town at the perfect...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Feeling Zed Key’s Absence Following Interior Struggles in Maryland Loss
When Zed Key walked straight off the court and into the locker room at the Schottenstein Center following a shoulder injury on Thursday, the Buckeyes were in trouble. Who else could bang down low with 7-foot-4 Purdue center Zach Edey, clog the lane and gobble up his team-leading average of 7.8 rebounds? Felix Okpara stands 6-foot-11 and had already proven to be an electric shot blocker at the college level, but he’s only a true freshman who had all of 18 minutes of Big Ten experience under his belt at that point.
Eleven Warriors
In His Shoes
You might believe C.J. Stroud's first and last highlights looked nothing like the rest of his Ohio State legacy. It's a reasonable opinion. The same quarterback who practically refused to release and run the ball over his two-season tenure introduced himself by racing for a 48-yard touchdown in his debut.
Eleven Warriors
Roddy Gayle Says OSU Could “Shock the World” in the Second Half of the Season, Felix Okpara Knows He Has “Big Shoes to Fill” With Zed Key Out
Ohio State has dropped consecutive contests for the first time all season, but Roddy Gayle thinks the Buckeyes will surprise people with their performance in the second half of the regular season. "I think we have a chance to shock the world, honestly," the freshman guard said in an interview...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Ranked Fourth in Final AP Poll of 2022 Season
Ohio State has officially finished the year with the same ranking it entered the College Football Playoff with. After ending the year with a painfully close 42-41 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Ohio State is ranked fourth in the final AP Top 25 of 2022, which was released shortly after the season concluded with Georgia’s win over TCU in Monday night’s national championship game.
‘It was brutal,’ Alabama man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
“Rachael Mixson was brutally murdered,” he said. “It was brutal. She was strangled and beaten to death… I know where her body was dumped, and I know the condition it was found in. I know that it’s tough for the family to hear those things. But to me, this is about Rachael Mixson and about how her life ended.”
