When Hugh Jackman became famous, he made his physique miserable. Although many may think he did not naturally, the actor says he never took steroids to turn off the role. When he interviewed Chris Wallace in the HBO series Whos Talking to Jackman (via Variety), he asked if he was on the juice or tried to improve his body for the role. According to Jackman, he didn’t want to play Wolverine because he was told of the side effects of steroids and decided he didn’t like playing Wolverine so much.

2 DAYS AGO