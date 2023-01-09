Read full article on original website
'Game of Thrones' Star Rose Leslie Just Got Some Disappointing News
Fans of Rose Leslie are in for some bad news as more HBO Max cuts are announced. The actress' short-lived series The Time Traveler's Wife is being removed from HBO Max along with several other HBO and HBO Max originals. According to a press release by Warner Bros. Discovery, all of these shows are being licensed to a third-party company called FAST.
Netflix Mysteriously Cancels Popular Drama Series After Just One Season
Netflix has canceled the sci-fi mystery series 1899 after just one season. Unlike other canceled Netflix shows, 1899 did very well with viewers after its Nov. 17 debut, making the streaming platform's move to cancel is particularly baffling. The series was created by Jantjee Friese and Baran bo Odar, the couple behind Netflix's first German-language original, Dark.
Remember 'Carnival Row'? Amazon's Fantasy Has a Tense Season 2 Trailer
Season 1 of neo-noir fantasy Carnival Row hit Prime Video in the middle of 2019. Over three long years later, it's back. Why did it take so long to return? Why else? Production delays in a pandemic, as well as cast availability, saw this intriguing show creak to a halt. But judging by its season 2 trailer, it's going big with what will be its final season.
Netflix Unveils Official Trailer for Upcoming Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Comedy, 'You People'
Netflix has dropped the full trailer for Kenya Barris‘ upcoming comedy, You People. The film follows Jonah Hill as Ezra and Lauren London as Amira, an interracial couple with plans to get married. The meeting of their families don’t seem to go well, however, and proves to be a rocky path for the couple as they attempt to bring peace to their blossoming relationship while keeping their parents — who are of different cultures, races and faiths — happy and not offended:
‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Who’ve Died In Real Life: Diana Rigg, Max Von Sydow, & More
Game Of Thrones rose to be one of the most popular TV series of all time. Many years after the original A Song of Ice And Fire books were first released, the show premiered in 2011 and rapidly became one of the highest-rated dramas ever. Fans quickly grew attached to the wide-ranging ensemble, including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, and many more.
What Comes Out on HBO Max in January 2023? See the Full List Here! | HBO Max, Movies, Television
HBO Max is starting the new year with many titles available to stream!. The streaming service is getting ready to add SO many movies to it’s library, as well as premiering some new shows. The Last of US TV series adaptation and the new Velma comedy from Mindy Kaling...
'The Walking Dead: Dead City': Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know so Far About the Spin-Off
Is There a Release Date for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. Is There a Trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. For zombie lovers everywhere, The Walking Dead has been a staple favorite. Following a group of zombie apocalypse survivors who are just trying to stay alive among threats from both the undead (dubbed walkers) and what's left of an unhinged remaining society, The Walking Dead utilizes its story to showcase the human condition under critical circumstances. It's meant to move viewers emotionally, not just to scare them. Spawned from the graphic novel series of the same name, The Walking Dead gained gradual popularity after its first few seasons and ended up the most watched of any cable or broadcast series. It was nominated for many awards, including a Golden Globe Award. Ending with eleven seasons, the final episode of The Walking Dead aired on November 20, 2022, but fans haven't been left hanging. Since 2015, The Walking Dead has spawned three spin-off series: Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. More spin-offs are set to keep the franchise going, including Daryl Dixon, starring Walking Dead veteran Norman Reedus, reprising his role as Daryl trying to put together the missing pieces of how he ended up in Europe, and the untitled Rick & Michonne spin-off series, following Danai Gurira's and Andrew Lincoln's Walking Dead characters. The kickoff of these new franchise additions starts with The Walking Dead: Dead City, hitting the small screen this Spring.
‘1923’s James Badge Dale Explains How First 3 Episodes are the Series’ ‘Prologue’
When fans tuned into the long-awaited premiere episode of the Yellowstone origin series 1923 they were treated to an intense moment. As the series opened, we meet Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton as she blasts a man with a shotgun. She then screams deep into the wilderness, already leaving us all on the edge of our seats.
AMC Lays Out the Next Phase of The Walking Dead Universe
The Walking Dead may have ended its 11-season run in November, but AMC's flagship franchise is still alive and kicking. At the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, AMC previewed the next phase in The Walking Dead universe, which includes the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead and new spinoff series The Walking Dead: Dead City and Norman Reedus' The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.
Anetra wrote her RuPaul's Drag Race song 'Walk That F---ing Duck' after taking an edible
Do you smell that? It's like something's burning. Is that Anetra's p---y? Yes, it is, and it burned bright on Friday's RuPaul's Drag Race premiere as season 15's first challenge winner. Now, on the debut episode of EW's Quick Drag podcast (below), the Las Vegas queen exclusively reveals how she devised her talent show number that's had the internet talking (and walking that f---ing duck) all weekend.
‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “Carnival Row” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures. The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven. “If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer. The three-time Emmy-nominated series...
‘Fatal Attraction’: Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date; Series Boss On Telling A New Story
Paramount+ said Monday that its freshman series Fatal Attraction is set to premiere April 30 with two episodes airing back to back. Series executive producer Alexandra Cunningham on Monday during the show’s panel at TCA teased how the drama will be similar to the hit 1987 film starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. “The screenwriter of the film James Dearden said, to him the character of Alex Forrest is not a study in madness, but rather a sad, tragic, lonely woman under pressure from a really hard job. As a frequently sad, not at all tragic, and not as lonely as I...
‘Mo’ Renewed for Second and Final Season at Netflix
“Mo” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, which will also be the show’s final season, Variety has learned. The single-camera comedy debuted its first season on the streaming service in August 2022. “I’m thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to...
Titanic 25th Anniversary - Official Trailer
In celebration of the 25th anniversary of James Cameron's Titanic, a remastered version of the film will be re-released to theaters in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate, and opens on February 10, 2023. Check out the Titanic 25th Anniversary trailer. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The...
Shudder Debuts ‘Sorry About The Demon’ Trailer; ‘You Can Live Forever’, ‘Falling Higher: The Story Of Ampage’, ‘They Wait In The Dark’ Acquisitions – Film Briefs
EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has an exclusive trailer and poster for the horror-comedy Sorry About the Demon, written and directed by Emily Hagins (V/H/S), which is slated to premiere on Shudder on January 19. The film world premiering at FrightFest 2022 follows the brokenhearted Will (Jon Michael Simpson), who after being dumped by his girlfriend Amy (Paige Evans), is offered a massive house at a very low rent. The catch is that the restless spirit haunting the place needs a human sacrifice and the prior owners must find one or else their young daughter is toast. So, Will must figure out how to...
Dave Lands Season 3 Premiere Date
Dave has locked in a tour date: Season 3 of the FXX comedy will premiere Wednesday, April 5 at 10/9c with the first two episodes, the network announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Along with the premiere date, FXX released a first-look photo at the new season, which you can see above. Season 3 will find the titular rapper embarking on his first headlining tour “and looking for love along the way,” according to the official network description. “But as he and the gang...
Bob Odenkirk’s AMC Series ‘Straight Man’ Changes Name To ‘Lucky Hank’
Bob Odenkirk‘s new AMC series is changing its name. According to TVLine, the upcoming series, originally titled Straight Man, will now be called Lucky Hank. The series is set to premiere this spring. Based on the novel Straight Man by Richard Russo, Lucky Hank is a “mid-life crisis tale” that takes place on a fictional college campus in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt. Odenkirk stars as William Henry “Hank” Devereaux Jr., the unlikely chairman of the college’s English department. The book was adapted to TV by co-showrunners Aaron Zelman (Damages) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office). The series also stars Mireille Enos (The Killing) as Hank’s...
'Fatal Attraction': Paramount+ Sets Spring Release Date for Series Reimagining
As Paramount+’s Television Critics Association presentation today made clear, the next three months will bring some must-watch content to the streaming platform that will more than make up for the long hiatus that Yellowstone just entered. During the panel, it was revealed that the streamer will send April off with one of their most anticipated titles: Fatal Attraction. Based on the modern classic thriller starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, the series will re-imagine the story factoring in mental health, toxic relationship, and female empowerment conversations that we weren’t having as a society back when the movie premiered in the late '80s.
FX Sets Spring Premieres for ‘Dave’ Season 3 and Tupac, J Dilla and Anthony Pellicano Documentaries
During its presentation at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour, FX announced premiere dates for four of its upcoming projects: “Dave” Season 3, “Dear Mama,” “Sin Eater” and “The Legacy of J Dilla.” “Dave” returns to FX with two episodes on April 5. In Season 3, Dave (series co-creator Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky) is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship. The...
Cruel Summer, Good Trouble, & More Series Get Freeform Premiere Dates
Freeform took to the Television Critics Association Winter press tour armed with some exciting announcements. Cruel Summer, which will transition to an anthology series with its second season, is set to return in the summer. The series was a breakout success with its initial season, but the story and cast...
