Miami Beach, FL

Click10.com

BSO: Man wanted for video voyeurism in North Lauderdale arrested

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff deputies arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a video voyeurism incident that was caught on camera at a North Lauderdale store, authorities said. According to authorities, Lewis Phillips, 27, is facing a charge of video voyeurism and multiple probation violation charges. Deputies...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

2 Miami-Dade police officers hurt in crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were hurt in a crash Wednesday night as they responded to an incident in the southwestern portion of the county. It appears the officers crashed into each other’s squad cars as they responded in emergency mode. A third...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A person appears to have died from natural causes after being found dead on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Police respond to rollover crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police responded to a rollover crash in Pembroke Pines Thursday morning. According to Pembroke Pines police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Palm Avenue and Taft Street. Authorities said southbound and northbound traffic along Palm Avenue, in front of the Pines Dental...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Tamarac man faces multiple charges for killing 1, injuring 3 in DUI crash

TAMARAC, Fla. – A Tamarac man is facing charges in Broward County for killing one person and injuring three others while he was driving drunk back in August, according to authorities. Wayne Patrick Colbert, 25, was taken into custody on Wednesday. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Colbert was...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

2 injured in Hialeah construction accident

HIALEAH, Fla. – Two men were injured Thursday after they fell from a lift at a construction site, Hialeah Fire Rescue officials confirmed. The incident occurred at 3890 W. 18th Ave. A spokesperson for the fire department told Local 10 News that an 18-year-old man and a 30-year-old man...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Doral cops nab 3 men with 2 dozen stolen women’s shoes, police say

DORAL, Fla. – Officers busted a trio of men who stole nearly $1,000 worth of women’s shoes from a Doral store and stuffed them into a suitcase Monday, according to police. According to a police report, the shoe snatching happened at the Burlington store on Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral at around 8 p.m.
DORAL, FL
Click10.com

Woman injured in airboat incident near Everglades in West Broward

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rescue crews were at the scene Wednesday afternoon after an airboat incident left two women stranded in the Everglades near west Broward County. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. near Interstate 75 and Mile Marker 40. Sky 10 flew over the scene where two women...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami woman accused of stabbing roommate over missing cellphone

MIAMI – A Miami woman was arrested over the weekend after she repeatedly stabbed one of her roommates, authorities said. The incident was reported Saturday night in the 5500 block of Northwest 12th Court. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Abigail Seane Hennington, 20, lives at the home with...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Road rage incident leads to report of shooting in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – Doral police are investigating a possible shooting that was reported Wednesday morning. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 25th Street. Police said the incident was related to road rage, but the victim was not struck by any bullets or...
DORAL, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Suspects arrested after man killed in Pembroke Park shooting

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested two suspects Tuesday afternoon after one man died in a Pembroke Park triple shooting, authorities said. According to detectives, Pembroke Park police officers responded to the shooting around 7:20 p.m. at the Crosswinds Apartments located in the 5500 block of Southwest 41st Street and discovered three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Click10.com

Gang of thieves targets unlocked cars in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – A gang of crooks is targeting unlocked vehicles in a Miami Lakes neighborhood, leaving residents feeling uneasy. Home surveillance video captures the thieves on the move, checking car doors in the Royal Oaks community. The video shows a dark-colored car driving down Northwest 77th Place...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Tow truck driver arrested in fatal Miami crash

MIAMI – Neatly one month after the collision, a tow truck driver turned himself in on a vehicular homicide charge after police accused him of driving recklessly before hitting a car in a fiery, fatal crash in Miami. According to a Miami police arrest report, just after midnight on...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

OfferUp deal leads to robbery, shooting in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A man was robbed at gunpoint last week after he met up with someone who he arranged to sell an iPhone to via the OfferUp platform, Pembroke Pines police announced Monday. According to authorities, the victim met with the suspect around 7 p.m. Wednesday in...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Sheriff not there as Broward commissioners discuss 911 troubles

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After the deadline for Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony to renew his agency’s contract with the county to run its troubled 911 system came and went, county officials say they’re still working with the sheriff and hopeful they can reach an agreement. County...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

