BSO: Man wanted for video voyeurism in North Lauderdale arrested
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff deputies arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a video voyeurism incident that was caught on camera at a North Lauderdale store, authorities said. According to authorities, Lewis Phillips, 27, is facing a charge of video voyeurism and multiple probation violation charges. Deputies...
2 Miami-Dade police officers hurt in crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were hurt in a crash Wednesday night as they responded to an incident in the southwestern portion of the county. It appears the officers crashed into each other’s squad cars as they responded in emergency mode. A third...
Body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A person appears to have died from natural causes after being found dead on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the...
Man swiped nearly 200 pairs of panties from Dolphin Mall Victoria’s Secret, police say
SWEETWATER, Fla. – Sweetwater police arrested a 48-year-old South Florida man accused of being a serial panty thief Tuesday. According to an arrest report, Carlos Angel Ramirez Rodriguez stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret stores at the Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater and the International Mall in Doral multiple times.
Police respond to rollover crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police responded to a rollover crash in Pembroke Pines Thursday morning. According to Pembroke Pines police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Palm Avenue and Taft Street. Authorities said southbound and northbound traffic along Palm Avenue, in front of the Pines Dental...
BSO: Tamarac man faces multiple charges for killing 1, injuring 3 in DUI crash
TAMARAC, Fla. – A Tamarac man is facing charges in Broward County for killing one person and injuring three others while he was driving drunk back in August, according to authorities. Wayne Patrick Colbert, 25, was taken into custody on Wednesday. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Colbert was...
2 injured in Hialeah construction accident
HIALEAH, Fla. – Two men were injured Thursday after they fell from a lift at a construction site, Hialeah Fire Rescue officials confirmed. The incident occurred at 3890 W. 18th Ave. A spokesperson for the fire department told Local 10 News that an 18-year-old man and a 30-year-old man...
Doral cops nab 3 men with 2 dozen stolen women’s shoes, police say
DORAL, Fla. – Officers busted a trio of men who stole nearly $1,000 worth of women’s shoes from a Doral store and stuffed them into a suitcase Monday, according to police. According to a police report, the shoe snatching happened at the Burlington store on Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral at around 8 p.m.
Woman injured in airboat incident near Everglades in West Broward
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rescue crews were at the scene Wednesday afternoon after an airboat incident left two women stranded in the Everglades near west Broward County. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. near Interstate 75 and Mile Marker 40. Sky 10 flew over the scene where two women...
Police respond to burglary suspect barricaded inside home in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities responded to reports of a man who barricaded himself inside a Hollywood home Wednesday morning. Hollywood police said they received a call about a burglary suspect around 10 a.m. near the 1100 block of North 46th Terrace. Sky 10 flew over the area where a...
Miami woman accused of stabbing roommate over missing cellphone
MIAMI – A Miami woman was arrested over the weekend after she repeatedly stabbed one of her roommates, authorities said. The incident was reported Saturday night in the 5500 block of Northwest 12th Court. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Abigail Seane Hennington, 20, lives at the home with...
Road rage incident leads to report of shooting in Doral
DORAL, Fla. – Doral police are investigating a possible shooting that was reported Wednesday morning. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 25th Street. Police said the incident was related to road rage, but the victim was not struck by any bullets or...
BSO: Suspects arrested after man killed in Pembroke Park shooting
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested two suspects Tuesday afternoon after one man died in a Pembroke Park triple shooting, authorities said. According to detectives, Pembroke Park police officers responded to the shooting around 7:20 p.m. at the Crosswinds Apartments located in the 5500 block of Southwest 41st Street and discovered three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.
Gang of thieves targets unlocked cars in Miami Lakes
MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – A gang of crooks is targeting unlocked vehicles in a Miami Lakes neighborhood, leaving residents feeling uneasy. Home surveillance video captures the thieves on the move, checking car doors in the Royal Oaks community. The video shows a dark-colored car driving down Northwest 77th Place...
Miami man, 60, accused of filming 23-year-old roommate after she exited shower
MIAMI – A Miami man is facing multiple charges after police say he recorded cellphone video of his 23-year-old roommate getting dressed after she got out of the shower. Mercedes Adrian Ruiz, 60, was arrested last Friday on charges of video voyeurism, battery and tampering with a victim. According...
Tow truck driver arrested in fatal Miami crash
MIAMI – Neatly one month after the collision, a tow truck driver turned himself in on a vehicular homicide charge after police accused him of driving recklessly before hitting a car in a fiery, fatal crash in Miami. According to a Miami police arrest report, just after midnight on...
OfferUp deal leads to robbery, shooting in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A man was robbed at gunpoint last week after he met up with someone who he arranged to sell an iPhone to via the OfferUp platform, Pembroke Pines police announced Monday. According to authorities, the victim met with the suspect around 7 p.m. Wednesday in...
Sheriff not there as Broward commissioners discuss 911 troubles
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After the deadline for Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony to renew his agency’s contract with the county to run its troubled 911 system came and went, county officials say they’re still working with the sheriff and hopeful they can reach an agreement. County...
Broward teacher banned from working with students after her 1-year-old son dies of drug poisoning
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The mother of a 1-year-old boy who faces charges after her son died from drug poisoning is also facing major repercussions at her job. Shaneka Dean, 30, has worked as a Language Arts teacher at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes since February, according to Broward County Public Schools.
Police: Man was drunk, had no license when he ran Hialeah stoplight, killed other driver
HIALEAH, Fla. – A northwest Miami-Dade man faced a vehicular homicide charge after Hialeah police said he was drunk when he blew through a stoplight early Saturday morning and plowed into a sedan, killing its driver and injuring its passenger. According to Hialeah police, Jose Manuel Borges Gonzalez, 32,...
