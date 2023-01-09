Read full article on original website
With Marcus Boyles hire, Meridian football eyes return to title contention
The term “sleeping giant” may be an overused term in sports, but when it comes to the Meridian football program, it seems appropriate. The Wildcats were Hell on wheels from the early 1980’s through 2011, winning 15 region titles and state championships in 1985, 1990 and 2008. In the decade since, ...
Jones College Bobcats an important chapter in Stetson Bennett’s story
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - By now you’ve heard the story of Stetson Bennett. Walk-on quarterback to national champion. Highly-doubted to Heisman Trophy Finalist. “You could honestly write a movie script on his story,” said ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who will be calling Monday night’s National Championship. “Proving everybody, including his own coaches and his own fans wrong to the point of potentially winning back to back national titles.”
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian Lady Cats
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Meridian Lady Wildcats. They Lady Cats competed against the number on team in the state, Tupelo, and only lost by three points. After losing nine seniors this team is still playing their best ball. They...
Mrs. Ermalee Reeder
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Ermalee Reeder will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Bro. Jim Hutchison officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Reform, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Jeannie Switzer
Graveside services for Jeannie Switzer will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 1:30 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. Danny Lanier officiating with burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mrs. Jeannie Switzer, age 75 of Collinsville passed away...
Everett Moore
Graveside service for O. E. Moore will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jack Kern officiating, burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mr. O. E. Moore, age 87 of Meridian passed...
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
Meridian chosen to host 2023 Fall Rail Passengers Association Conference
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian has been chosen to host the 2023 Fall Rail Passengers Association Conference. “We found out and we were just as shocked as everybody else was. Like whoah, San Antonio, they chose Meridian so we are just excited to welcome them with open arms,” said the President of the Meridian Rails Historical Society, Lucy Dormont.
Silver Alert issued for Meridian woman who has dementia
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local woman who has dementia is missing. Myra Darcina Lewis, 65, may not answer to her name. Lewis was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 2301 35th Avenue in Meridian. She is about 5′ 4″, 120 pounds and was wearing a long-sleeve blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans and a gray hat.
Phase two of the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park is now under way
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Phase two of the East Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Park is now underway. With the jet now in place, the East Mississippi Veterans Foundation is looking forward to getting the job done. This next phase is called the Wall of Remembrance, which measures over fifty feet wide...
Tornado Watch Cancelled Following Morning Storms
A fast-moving storm system produced wind damage, hail and possible tornadoes across Mississippi this morning. In Leake County, trees are reported down on Robinson Road near Ofahoma and along Highway 488 near Standing Pine. There were numerous hail reports across Neshoba County. A tree fell on a home in Kemper County near Preston. A tornado watch has been cancelled.
Two new cannabis facilities in Meridian in construction phase
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The largest medical marijuana supplier in the state of Mississippi has a location under construction in Meridian. News 11 also spotted a new dispensary with its name already up on the building. Southern Crop, located at 202 49th Avenue, is owned by pharmacist Randy Mire, who...
Mrs. Linda Edwards
Memorial Services for Mrs. Linda Edwards will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Edwards, 72, of...
Shuwaski Young announces run for Mississippi Secretary of State
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Democrat Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, announced he will run for Mississippi Secretary of State. “I’m running for statewide office because Mississippi needs a public official that will deliver results, and bring us together to rebuild the hope for the future that we all deserve, especially at the ballot box, within our […]
Southeast High School hosts human-trafficking prevention assembly for awareness month
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local high school gave a presentation on human trafficking prevention on Wednesday. In observance of National Human trafficking Awareness Day, students in the Law and Public Safety Class at Southeast High School hosted an assembly to teach their peers about issues of human trafficking, online safety, relationship boundaries, and community risks.
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said detectives are investigating a Monday night shooting of a teenager, who was struck in the head. MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens said dispatch received a call at 8:14 p.m. for the shooting in the 2200 block of 30th Avenue. The 17-year-old was airlifted to...
Marion’s mayor eyes town improvements
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Town of Marion considers itself a small community with big intentions. And with that, Mayor Larry Gill has announced some improvements on the way. Gill said projects and infrastructure upgrades, as well as dressing up the four-way stop, are on the horizon.
Shloop to open footwear manufacturing facility in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Shloop, which is a startup footwear manufacturer, will open a manufacturing facility in Meridian. The $9 million project is expected to create 56 jobs. The footwear factory will be housed in a circa 1930’s bakery building comprising 30,000 square feet of space in downtown Meridian and will manufacture footwear in a […]
Plans for old E.F. Young Hotel announced
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been over a year since The Ruins closed its doors due to a ‘collapse zone’ warning issued by the City of Meridian for 25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets. The Young family discussed in a city council work session that it...
