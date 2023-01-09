MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian has been chosen to host the 2023 Fall Rail Passengers Association Conference. “We found out and we were just as shocked as everybody else was. Like whoah, San Antonio, they chose Meridian so we are just excited to welcome them with open arms,” said the President of the Meridian Rails Historical Society, Lucy Dormont.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO