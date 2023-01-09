ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakmont, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Land bank seeks buyer for blighted former restaurant site in Greensburg

The site of a former downtown Greensburg restaurant that fell into disrepair and was demolished in 2021 is on the market. The Westmoreland County Land Bank is seeking proposals from potential buyers to redevelop the now vacant 5,100 square foot site at 127 S. Pennsylvania Ave. “We try our best...
GREENSBURG, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

8 major development projects to watch in 2023

Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Real estate corporations buying single-family homes to turn into rentals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In the past 15 years, Joe Calloway has bought and renovated about 600 mostly vacant and abandoned houses, primarily in the Allentown section of the city. Calloway has his critics, but by most accounts, by fixing up these houses, renting most and selling others, he's helped rejuvenate a neighborhood."My ultimate goal for Allentown and Mt. Oliver where I grew up is to get owner occupants back in here so they love community as much as I love the community," Calloway said But more recently, Wall Street has gotten into the act. Hedge funds and private equity-backed real estate corporations...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Five Star Trail to get improved access in Greensburg

Walkers, joggers and bicyclists in Greensburg should have an easier time getting to the Five Star Trail after improvements are added next year at several points along the recreational path. The city is partnering with PennDOT on a project that will establish a new trailhead at George Street, which parallels...
GREENSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Downtown Ford Dealer Looking To Relocate

The Butler Township Planning Commission will wait until next month before issuing a recommendation about a proposed car dealership. After hearing from a representative for the developer of a new #1 Cochran Automotive on Evans City Road, the commission tabled their decision until the February meeting. This proposal is for...
BUTLER, PA
newsnationnow.com

An old school gets new life as an apartment complex

(NewsNation) — An abandoned school — and neighborhood eyesore — in Pennsylvania has been renovated and rehabbed into a viable piece of real estate once again. It has happened thanks to a trio of business partners and now friends in Homestead, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh. Their...
HOMESTEAD, PA
abc23.com

Johnstown Galleria Owner Touts Comeback

Weeks after the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria flooded, vendors are recovering. Some new ones are in negotiations to start operating at the mall too. “We got a lot of stores that have come over here. So pretty much, I say I got like 24 leases, from October to now.”
pghcitypaper.com

A delicious discount program, a new Bloomfield restaurant, and more Pittsburgh food news

Get over your case of the winter moops with a special seasonal deal. White Whale Bookstore teamed up with Trace Brewing and Two Frays Brewery for a discount temporary program aimed at supporting small, independent businesses in Bloomfield and Garfield. As announced in a Trace Instagram post, from now through April 1, you can pick up a free coupon with purchase and, each Saturday, redeem them at any three of the participating businesses. Coupons can be used for $1 off drinks at Trace or Two Frays. The coupons can also be used to take 10% off a book purchase at White Whale, or $1 off any draft beer in the bookstore's cafe area. Coupons will also be used to enter customers in a raffle for a special prize pack.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors

In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WJAC TV

Johnstown Galleria: the 2023 outlook and recovery

Cambria County, PA — Weeks after the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria flooded, vendors are recovering. Some new ones are in negotiations to start operating at the mall too. “We got a lot of stores that have come over here. So pretty much, I say I got like...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week begins

PITTSBURGH — The kitchen is open at Ocean Treasures Cajun Seafood and Bar, though manager Jennifer Butler said that "it's been difficult." "We're trying to keep that balance between keeping prices low for our customers and still trying to stay afloat as a small business as well," she said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland plastics firm to expand to build parts for Amtrak Airo trains

Amtrak’s upgraded passenger trains, expected to be put into service later this decade, will have a Westmoreland County connection. Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant, a machine plastics company that has operated in the county since 1981, has been tapped to produce interior ceilings, door motor cases and other projects for the new Airo trains that are expected to operate along Amtrak’s northeastern service routes, including the rail line that links Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
kidsburgh.org

24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun

Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Why Yoga? Why Now? Pittsburgh-Based Instructors Share Benefits Of Ancient Practice

The origins of yoga can be traced to Northern India more than 5,000 years ago. For centuries, students and teachers alike have practiced the art of healing their bodies, minds and spirits — a science of self-realization. The Pittsburgh region is home to more than two dozen yoga studios with instructors helping each student find their own path to wellness.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy