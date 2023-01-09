Read full article on original website
Proposed Strip District development includes nearly 300 apartments, dozens of townhouses
A proposed development could bring 288 apartments and dozens of townhouses to Pittsburgh’s Strip District. The Brickworks Residential Development would include eight buildings on a 3.45-acre lot at 2121 Smallman St., according to plans presented Tuesday to the city’s Planning Commission. The plans call for two, six-story apartment...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Land bank seeks buyer for blighted former restaurant site in Greensburg
The site of a former downtown Greensburg restaurant that fell into disrepair and was demolished in 2021 is on the market. The Westmoreland County Land Bank is seeking proposals from potential buyers to redevelop the now vacant 5,100 square foot site at 127 S. Pennsylvania Ave. “We try our best...
nextpittsburgh.com
8 major development projects to watch in 2023
Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
nextpittsburgh.com
These Pittsburgh restaurants recreate foods you loved as a child with an adult twist
Food can bring back strong memories, especially if it’s a dish you had as a child. A favorite meal from your past can come rushing back just from flavors and scents. Like taking a trip in a time machine, here are a few iconic childhood tastes with adult twists and elevated ingredients available at Pittsburgh restaurants.
KDKA Investigates: Real estate corporations buying single-family homes to turn into rentals
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In the past 15 years, Joe Calloway has bought and renovated about 600 mostly vacant and abandoned houses, primarily in the Allentown section of the city. Calloway has his critics, but by most accounts, by fixing up these houses, renting most and selling others, he's helped rejuvenate a neighborhood."My ultimate goal for Allentown and Mt. Oliver where I grew up is to get owner occupants back in here so they love community as much as I love the community," Calloway said But more recently, Wall Street has gotten into the act. Hedge funds and private equity-backed real estate corporations...
Five Star Trail to get improved access in Greensburg
Walkers, joggers and bicyclists in Greensburg should have an easier time getting to the Five Star Trail after improvements are added next year at several points along the recreational path. The city is partnering with PennDOT on a project that will establish a new trailhead at George Street, which parallels...
Tractor-trailer rig slams into Giant Eagle in New Kensington
New Kensington Police are trying to find out what caused the detached rig of a tractor-trailer to slam into the beer and wine section of the New Kensington Giant Eagle on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Police were dispatched to the Giant Eagle plaza off Tarentum Bridge Road around...
butlerradio.com
Downtown Ford Dealer Looking To Relocate
The Butler Township Planning Commission will wait until next month before issuing a recommendation about a proposed car dealership. After hearing from a representative for the developer of a new #1 Cochran Automotive on Evans City Road, the commission tabled their decision until the February meeting. This proposal is for...
newsnationnow.com
An old school gets new life as an apartment complex
(NewsNation) — An abandoned school — and neighborhood eyesore — in Pennsylvania has been renovated and rehabbed into a viable piece of real estate once again. It has happened thanks to a trio of business partners and now friends in Homestead, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh. Their...
Residents concerned by rusty debris falling from Pittsburgh bridge
PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh city residents are outraged by the state of a bridge, telling Channel 11 that rusty pieces of metal constantly break off and fall to the streets below. “There is a lot of stuff falling off of this bridge daily,” said Marcie Kemmler, owner of Don’s...
explore venango
Pandemic, Condition of Cranberry Mall Contributes to Closure of Movie Theater
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – The closure of the movie theater at the Cranberry Mall is a combination of post-pandemic audience size, the poor condition of the mall, and the expiration of a lease. (Archived photo above: The Movies at Cranberry as seen in September of 2017.) For 15 years,...
abc23.com
Johnstown Galleria Owner Touts Comeback
Weeks after the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria flooded, vendors are recovering. Some new ones are in negotiations to start operating at the mall too. “We got a lot of stores that have come over here. So pretty much, I say I got like 24 leases, from October to now.”
pghcitypaper.com
A delicious discount program, a new Bloomfield restaurant, and more Pittsburgh food news
Get over your case of the winter moops with a special seasonal deal. White Whale Bookstore teamed up with Trace Brewing and Two Frays Brewery for a discount temporary program aimed at supporting small, independent businesses in Bloomfield and Garfield. As announced in a Trace Instagram post, from now through April 1, you can pick up a free coupon with purchase and, each Saturday, redeem them at any three of the participating businesses. Coupons can be used for $1 off drinks at Trace or Two Frays. The coupons can also be used to take 10% off a book purchase at White Whale, or $1 off any draft beer in the bookstore's cafe area. Coupons will also be used to enter customers in a raffle for a special prize pack.
Pittsburgh's Original Oyster House to close through mid-February
Jenn Grippo didn’t want to make this decision without first talking with her employees. The co-owner of The Original Oyster House in Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh with her mom Renee Grippo (known as Mrs. G) held a meeting with their 10 employees and asked for everyone’s input.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors
In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
WJAC TV
Johnstown Galleria: the 2023 outlook and recovery
Cambria County, PA — Weeks after the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria flooded, vendors are recovering. Some new ones are in negotiations to start operating at the mall too. “We got a lot of stores that have come over here. So pretty much, I say I got like...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week begins
PITTSBURGH — The kitchen is open at Ocean Treasures Cajun Seafood and Bar, though manager Jennifer Butler said that "it's been difficult." "We're trying to keep that balance between keeping prices low for our customers and still trying to stay afloat as a small business as well," she said.
Westmoreland plastics firm to expand to build parts for Amtrak Airo trains
Amtrak’s upgraded passenger trains, expected to be put into service later this decade, will have a Westmoreland County connection. Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant, a machine plastics company that has operated in the county since 1981, has been tapped to produce interior ceilings, door motor cases and other projects for the new Airo trains that are expected to operate along Amtrak’s northeastern service routes, including the rail line that links Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
kidsburgh.org
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Why Yoga? Why Now? Pittsburgh-Based Instructors Share Benefits Of Ancient Practice
The origins of yoga can be traced to Northern India more than 5,000 years ago. For centuries, students and teachers alike have practiced the art of healing their bodies, minds and spirits — a science of self-realization. The Pittsburgh region is home to more than two dozen yoga studios with instructors helping each student find their own path to wellness.
