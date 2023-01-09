Read full article on original website
Children of Silentown: Go for a trailer for the dark adventure!
The Dark adventure Children of Silentown is out now and here’s a snazzy launch trailer for you. In Children of Silentown, players now may discover the disturbing mysteries surrounding the secretive village of Silentown. Dynamic Entertainment and developer Elf Games and Luna2 Studio are pleased to announce their massive, hand-drawn point-and-click adventure is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.
Netflix Officially has a new worst-viewed movie of all time
The TV news for the Witcher is now getting worse. First, there was the announcement that Henry Cavill will depart the show shortly before the end of the upcoming third season and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Now looks like a new-found series. The witcher: Blood Origin is the worst-reviewed original program on Netflix to date.
The Dead Space launch trailer sets the stage for the interstellar horror film
Humanity is Endowed Here. Though the actual release is almost finished, Electronic Arts is hoping to get the hype burning with a new trailer for its highly anticipated movie Dead Space. The iconic interstellar horror title returns soon 27th January on PC and ninth gen console platforms. The dramatic, explosive...
I Cannot Stop Watching Martha Stewart's New "Dry January" Video — I Mean, It's 60 Seconds Of Iconic Low-Key Chaos
"This is a Super Bowl-worthy commercial."
Jonas Dassler To Topline Thriller ‘God’s Spy’ From Writer-Director Todd Komarnicki; Flula Borg, Clarke Peters & More Also Set
EXCLUSIVE: Jonas Dassler (The Golden Glove) has been tapped to play German pastor and theologian-turned-spy Dietrich Bonhoeﬀer in the thriller God’s Spy, based on a true story. Others set for the pic written and directed by Sully scribe Todd Komarnicki include Flula Borg (The Suicide Squad), David Jonsson (Industry), August Diehl (A Hidden Life), Moritz Bleibtreu (World War Z) and BAFTA Award nominee Clarke Peters (The Wire). The film currently in production is set in Berlin during the time of the Third Reich, examining Bonhoeffer’s determination to live his life with uncompromising political and spiritual courage, while speaking truth to power, in...
Mechanic whacked by metal bar twice in slapstick garage fail caught on tape
He got a “double shot” from the bar. A Brazilian salesman’s carelessness resulted in his father-in-law getting hit not once but twice by a falling bar, in a scene straight out of “The Three Stooges.” Footage of the real life slapstick moment has proven a major hit online. “People told me they watched the video over 20 times because it was so funny,” culprit André Luiz told Jam Press of his failed bar exam, which occurred Monday in RR Motopeças workshop in Santa Cruz, Rio de Janeiro. In the hilarious footage, Luiz can be seen resting a metal bar against the half-open shutter...
24 Addicting Photos That Made Me Peel My Eyes Away From TikTok For More Than A Minute
Just some little harmless things to distract us from the big scary thing called life.
Friday the 13th is coming. Prepare with these 13 facts about the origin, meaning and phobias
Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day in Western superstition. What is Friday the 13th? Here' are 13 facts about it.
Weekly bonus: Arena shatters
Sharpen your swords and strengthen your boards, because youre called for the PvP Arena for the hectic mayhem of Skirmishes. A-Zoo, All week, opens the Group Finder (default hotkey:i), then select Player vs. Playertab in the bottom of the window, and then underCasual, choose Arena Skirmishand JOIN BATTLE.And, as you get with teammates and opponents to kill the Arena, or create your own group using the Premade tab.
League devs still watching healing outliers and already planning more Grievous Wounds changes
Healing and shielding have nearly always been an immeasurable source of frustration for almost all League of Legends players, thereby destroying the elite of champions like Irelia, Aatrox and Udyr in their quest. Fortunately, Riot Games is looking for a solution to the major healing problems and a grevious of those who are suffering from a disease.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have released new additions in latest update
The Pokemon Company dropped off new details today, and several new additions were added to Pokemon Scarlet andamp; Violet, some of which include new creatures. The team introduced several new Pokemon to find around the island today, as well as several new technologies, improvements to certain gym bosses and other people you’ll discover. We’ve got more details regarding the new ones below, but you’ll have more to say about the latest version on their website.
Kang is the complete destruction of the new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania Trailer
The Wasp: Quantumania has already received a completely new trailer, which tries to see the snafuss of the NDA’s new Thanos-level villain, Kang the Conqueror. That trailer was just as impressive as the other two of us, and the full trailer is officially released on the internet. The third film that was made for Ant-Man was like a sweet new poster.
An Upcoming horror on a Creepy hospital that Wont Let You Leave Screams To Paramount Their Way To Paramount A Creepy Hospital
If fear of medical bills doesn’t stop you from leaving hospitals, the next horror movie, Disquiet, can be good for you. That new trailer for the psychological nightmare-inducing thriller released by Paramount will brim with jump scares and body horror to force anyone to consider handling a broken leg.
The Resident Evil Collectors Box lets you taste first aid sprays and herbs
In the future, the fans who have ever wondered how many healing items they provide for each episode will probably soon be in luck. They are being transformed into a real-life drink set. These will only be available to those who are as rich as Umbrella, however, because they are pricy and only available in certain regions.
League player shows that damage isn’t the only way to kill an enemy
Most of the games of the Legends are about to defeat enemies and damage their ability. It’s a new and unique way to use their abilities and kill the enemy without touching them with dangerous spells. A fan shared a play on Leagues subreddit which featured them in the...
Latest Pokemon news: Noibat headlines Go Community Day, as UNITE leaks tease huge legend’s debut
Pokemon Go shows have risen in 2023. That trend continues when the announcement of the Community Day of February was announced by Noibat, a Pokemon called Flying and Dragon that was introduced in Generation VI. The Pokemon UNITE dataminers found out that Zacian, the Legendary Pokémon from Sword and Shield,...
The wasp and Ant-Man Trailer 2 Previews Kangs MCU Arrival
The second installment of the upcoming movie Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania is out. It’s going to start with Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new Ant-man3 trailer includes ample new footage and a better look at Kang the Conqueror who is played by Jonathan Majors and is set to become Thanos’ next major villain. It’s also been revealed that Bill Murray will play Krylar in that movie, who is known as the Axia-based figure figure. On display, William Jackson Harper plays Quaz, and David Dastmalchian plays a new character named Veb.
For CS:GO 2023 The Best Weapon Skins For CS:GO 2023
CS:GO skins are a crucial part of games’ future popularity, with many of the best CS:GO weapon skins for a hefty price in the in-game market. Many players are going to sell CS:GO skins without knowing their real value, however many would like to build a catalog of weapons in the same way that a customer, with a sense of pride that they can’t defend their Steam profile.
The Hearthstone, season three, continues to look closer
Following the release of March of the king expansion in late 2022, Blizzard has announced a new release date for Hearthstone Battlegrounds season three, plus more information about how Death Knights will affect the game mode. The new season of Battlegrounds launches on January 17th with a bid of edward...
Major Annie’s change in 13,2 might make her viable again
With League Patch 13.1 hitting live servers, the PBE servers will welcome new Annie changes that are coming in Patch 13.2. Credits for images | Riot Games. Annie is able to modify his abilities in League Patch 13.2. One of the 40 first-round champions who went to League had a...
