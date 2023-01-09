Austin’s 2023 weather by the numbers

AUSTIN (2023) — When it comes to the weather, there are a lot of numbers to keep track of: highs, lows and rainfall totals to name just a few.

KXAN has created the charts and graphics below to help you keep track of whatever weather 2023 brings.

Click here for the latest forecast from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.