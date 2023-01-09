ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
Phone Arena

Need a replacement battery for your iPhone or iPad? Better do it before March 1st!

Apple's support page titled "iPhone Battery Service" (via 9to5Mac) contains some bad news hidden in the fine print. On the page Apple writes, "Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14." So the estimated $69 price to replace iPhone 13 models will be raised to $89. Replacing the batteries on the iPhone 14 series already costs $99 and this price will not be changed.
Apple Insider

iPhone SE 4 allegedly canceled, perhaps over Apple's 5G modem failures

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple wanted to release aniPhone SE 4 in 2024 as a test bed for its in-house modem chip, but development failures may have led to the cancellation of the budget iPhone. The rumored iPhone...
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 💻 Apple's touchscreen computer catch-up

Other stories today include Animal Crossing-themed chocolates for Valentine's Day and Android 13's eSIM improvements. 👋 Hey there! Anxiously waiting for the results of my EU visa application so I can attend MWC 2023 next month. It’ll be the first time I see some of my Android Authority colleagues since CES in January 2020! Anyway, our highlights today include Animal Crossing-themed chocolates, Apple’s touchscreen MacBook, and more.
TechRadar

Apple’s OLED MacBook could arrive as soon as next year

Apple is reportedly working on its first OLED MacBook – and analysts predict it could arrive as early as next year. The news comes by way of reliable tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims in a new Twitter thread (opens in new tab) that the greater design freedom afforded by OLED display technology “has caused Apple to plan to ship the OLED MacBook by the end of 2024 at the earliest.”
The Independent

Apple reportedly working on idea Steve Jobs hated

Apple is reportedly adding touch screens to its Mac computers – a design idea that the company’s co-founder Steve Jobs had considered “ergonomically terrible”.Teams within the company are actively engaged in developing and adding touch screens to Apple’s MacBook Pro with the product being considered for release as early as 2025, according to Bloomberg.Leading computer makers, including Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft have all produced laptops with touchscreen capabilities.Apple remains the only major computer manufacturer that hasn’t experimented with touch screens for its laptops.Even as recently as 2021, the tech giant’s marketing executive Tom Boger said while the iPad...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Apple’s iPad Mini Is $100 Off On Amazon

New Year, new iPad? While it’s likely not the most common New Year, New You spinoff, Amazon’s latest deal does in fact make it a reality. Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report ultra-portable and most compact iPad, the iPad Mini, is $100 off in every color on Amazon. That means you can get the Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage in Starlight, Space Gray, pink, or purple for just $399.99. Those looking for more storage can also save on the 256GB model in a few shades.
Trusted Reviews

Apple could launch touchscreen MacBook Pro in 2025

Apple is reportedly working on a touchscreen MacBook Pro, which is something it’s resisted releasing for years. According to the ever-reliable Mark Gurman, Apple has finally relented to industry momentum and is looking to release its first touchscreen laptop in 2025. If such a device did launch, Gurman claims...
BGR.com

Report: microLED Apple Watch set for 2025 launch

Reliable display analyst Ross Young reports that the upcoming microLED Apple Watch is expected to be released in spring 2025, as the production on the panels for this device is set to start at the end of 2024. Young’s report was shared with his Super Follow list on Twitter (via...
TechCrunch

Apple TV and Apple Music apps for Windows quietly appear on the Microsoft Store

The apps look similar to the versions that are available on macOS, but are slightly modified for Windows. The Apple TV app functions similarly to the app on Smart TVs, giving users access to Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels, in addition to movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store. The Apple Music app is almost the same as the macOS version, but doesn’t have the lyrics feature.
TechRadar

Apple set to move from OLED to micro-LED for future iPhone and Watch displays

Apple has reportedly outlined plans to begin using proprietary custom displays in its new mobile devices from 2024 onwards, in a bid to reduce reliance on component manufacturing partners like Samsung and LG. Bloomberg’s resident Apple expert, Mark Gurman (opens in new tab), claims that Apple is preparing to transition...
game-news24.com

Apples VR Headset has been leaked

Recently Apple have leaked a XR headset to the general public. While it’s clear that Apple were looking into the Metaverse with recent jobs showing them looking for Web3 workers, many of us wanted to learn more about Apples efforts. This new project hasn’t been given a specific release...

Comments / 0

Community Policy