Apple Watch fans will be disappointed with this 2023 rumour
Looks like it’ll be a quiet year for most Apple products, with all attention on a new mixed reality headset
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
iPads in 2023 — here’s what to expect
Apple will no doubt release new iPads in 2023 — this is what we expect, based on recent rumors and reports.
Phone Arena
Need a replacement battery for your iPhone or iPad? Better do it before March 1st!
Apple's support page titled "iPhone Battery Service" (via 9to5Mac) contains some bad news hidden in the fine print. On the page Apple writes, "Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14." So the estimated $69 price to replace iPhone 13 models will be raised to $89. Replacing the batteries on the iPhone 14 series already costs $99 and this price will not be changed.
Apple is reportedly working on touch screen Macs, which Steve Jobs once called 'ergonomically terrible'
Apple is working on a MacBook Pro with a touch screen, even though the company long stuck to the idea that they didn't suit its laptops.
Apple Insider
iPhone SE 4 allegedly canceled, perhaps over Apple's 5G modem failures
Apple wanted to release aniPhone SE 4 in 2024 as a test bed for its in-house modem chip, but development failures may have led to the cancellation of the budget iPhone.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 series: New leak reveals Type-C ports and Dynamic Island across all models as Apple's next-gen smartphones reportedly enter early production
While the rumor mill for the iPhone 15 series continues to spin slowly, well-known Apple source Mark Gurman has now revealed some tentative details of the next-gen iPhones—all of which are expected to debut later in the year, around September. According to Gurman, Apple will equip all iPhone 15...
iPhone SE 4 reportedly cancelled — so what is Apple's plan for cheap phones?
An analyst says Apple is dropping plans to make an iPhone SE 4. With Samsung and Google working on midrange phones for this year, do cheap iPhones have a future?
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 💻 Apple's touchscreen computer catch-up
Other stories today include Animal Crossing-themed chocolates for Valentine's Day and Android 13's eSIM improvements. 👋 Hey there! Anxiously waiting for the results of my EU visa application so I can attend MWC 2023 next month. It’ll be the first time I see some of my Android Authority colleagues since CES in January 2020! Anyway, our highlights today include Animal Crossing-themed chocolates, Apple’s touchscreen MacBook, and more.
TechRadar
Apple’s OLED MacBook could arrive as soon as next year
Apple is reportedly working on its first OLED MacBook – and analysts predict it could arrive as early as next year. The news comes by way of reliable tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims in a new Twitter thread (opens in new tab) that the greater design freedom afforded by OLED display technology “has caused Apple to plan to ship the OLED MacBook by the end of 2024 at the earliest.”
Apple reportedly working on idea Steve Jobs hated
Apple is reportedly adding touch screens to its Mac computers – a design idea that the company’s co-founder Steve Jobs had considered “ergonomically terrible”.Teams within the company are actively engaged in developing and adding touch screens to Apple’s MacBook Pro with the product being considered for release as early as 2025, according to Bloomberg.Leading computer makers, including Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft have all produced laptops with touchscreen capabilities.Apple remains the only major computer manufacturer that hasn’t experimented with touch screens for its laptops.Even as recently as 2021, the tech giant’s marketing executive Tom Boger said while the iPad...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Apple’s iPad Mini Is $100 Off On Amazon
New Year, new iPad? While it’s likely not the most common New Year, New You spinoff, Amazon’s latest deal does in fact make it a reality. Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report ultra-portable and most compact iPad, the iPad Mini, is $100 off in every color on Amazon. That means you can get the Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage in Starlight, Space Gray, pink, or purple for just $399.99. Those looking for more storage can also save on the 256GB model in a few shades.
Apple could launch touchscreen MacBook Pro in 2025
Apple is reportedly working on a touchscreen MacBook Pro, which is something it’s resisted releasing for years. According to the ever-reliable Mark Gurman, Apple has finally relented to industry momentum and is looking to release its first touchscreen laptop in 2025. If such a device did launch, Gurman claims...
Report: microLED Apple Watch set for 2025 launch
Reliable display analyst Ross Young reports that the upcoming microLED Apple Watch is expected to be released in spring 2025, as the production on the panels for this device is set to start at the end of 2024. Young’s report was shared with his Super Follow list on Twitter (via...
TechCrunch
Apple TV and Apple Music apps for Windows quietly appear on the Microsoft Store
The apps look similar to the versions that are available on macOS, but are slightly modified for Windows. The Apple TV app functions similarly to the app on Smart TVs, giving users access to Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels, in addition to movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store. The Apple Music app is almost the same as the macOS version, but doesn’t have the lyrics feature.
TechRadar
Apple set to move from OLED to micro-LED for future iPhone and Watch displays
Apple has reportedly outlined plans to begin using proprietary custom displays in its new mobile devices from 2024 onwards, in a bid to reduce reliance on component manufacturing partners like Samsung and LG. Bloomberg’s resident Apple expert, Mark Gurman (opens in new tab), claims that Apple is preparing to transition...
iPhone 15 will reportedly miss out on this Apple-made upgrade
iPhone 15 could miss out on another Apple-made upgrade in the form of a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, as well as the previously rumored 5G modem.
game-news24.com
Apples VR Headset has been leaked
Recently Apple have leaked a XR headset to the general public. While it’s clear that Apple were looking into the Metaverse with recent jobs showing them looking for Web3 workers, many of us wanted to learn more about Apples efforts. This new project hasn’t been given a specific release...
Apple could be making a micro-LED Apple Watch – and more affordable AirPods too
The Apple rumour factory is off to a strong start in 2023, predicting affordable AirPods and a smarter smartwatch
Apple Watch with next-gen display reportedly coming in 2025; here’s what to expect
Apple is set to make an upgrade to the Apple Watch display technology as soon as 2025, according to a new report from reliable analyst Ross Young. While the Apple Watch lineup currently uses OLED display tech, Young reports that Apple is targeting a switch to micro-LED starting in 2025…
