New Year, new iPad? While it’s likely not the most common New Year, New You spinoff, Amazon’s latest deal does in fact make it a reality. Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report ultra-portable and most compact iPad, the iPad Mini, is $100 off in every color on Amazon. That means you can get the Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage in Starlight, Space Gray, pink, or purple for just $399.99. Those looking for more storage can also save on the 256GB model in a few shades.

3 DAYS AGO