US says Iran may be 'contributing' to war crimes in Ukraine

By COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER
 4 days ago
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday that Iran's sale of lethal drones to Russia for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine means the country may be "contributing to widespread war crimes."

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan leveled the charge against Iran on Monday as he spoke to reporters accompanying President Joe Biden on a trip to Mexico. While it did not signal a policy shift, the charge marked some of the sharpest U.S. rhetoric against Iran since it began providing weapons to Russia to support its nearly year-long war in Ukraine. It comes as the U.S. and European partners are looking to further ostracize both nations in the court of public opinion, as they face challenges with physically stopping the transfers of weapons on which Russia is increasingly reliant.

Sullivan said Iran had chosen “to go down a road where their weapons are being used to kill civilians in Ukraine and to try to plunge cities into cold and darkness, which from our point of view, puts Iran in a place where it could potentially be contributing to widespread war crimes.”

Sullivan pointed to European and U.S. sanctions on Iran put in place after the U.S. exposed Iran’s weapons sales to Russia last year as examples of how they are trying to “make these transactions more difficult." But he acknowledged that “the way that they are actually carrying them out physically makes physical interdiction a challenge.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday that the U.S. is already contributing money, expertise and other logistical support to Ukrainian and international investigators probing allegations of war crimes. He said those probes could well extend beyond Russia’s actions.

“If in the course of that work we are in a position to determine that the Iranian government as a whole or that senior Iranian officials are complicit or responsible for war crimes, we will work to hold them to account as well," he told reporters.

Miller reported from Washington. AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.
Biden, Trump cases pull Justice Dept. toward politics

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In naming a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents at President Joe Biden's Delaware home and former Washington office, Attorney General Merrick Garland described the appointment as underscoring the Justice Department's commitment to independence and accountability in particularly sensitive investigations. If...
Ukraine's leader wants to visit UN on invasion anniversary

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to visit the United Nations to address a high-level meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of his country if the security situation permits, a senior Foreign Ministry official said Friday.
Elon Musk Reacts To Edward Snowden Saying President 'Absconded' With More Secret Papers Than Many Whistleblowers: 'Most People Have No Idea...'

Edward Snowden seemingly took a potshot at President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump on their handling of classified documents while in office. What Happened: Snowden said in a recent tweet, “Worth noting that the President seems to have absconded with more classified documents than many whistleblowers.”. The...
NSA director pushes Congress to renew surveillance powers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A top U.S. intelligence official on Thursday urged Congress to renew sweeping powers granted to American spy agencies to surveil and examine communications, saying they were critical to stopping terrorism, cyberattacks and other threats. The remarks by Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, director of the...
Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A series of explosions was heard in Kyiv on Saturday morning before the air raid sirens were turned on. Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was underway.
Numbers of refugees, asylum-seekers increase in Germany

BERLIN — (AP) — More than 244,000 people applied for asylum in Germany last year, and more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees came to the country looking for shelter from Russia's war, the government said Wednesday. The No. 1 country of origin for asylum-seekers was Syria, followed by...
Brazil says it's ready to seek extradition of Bolsonaro ally

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — A high-ranking Brazilian security official who flew to the U.S. before a riot that that some have called an attempted coup must return within three days or his country willl request his extradition, Brazil's justice minister said Friday. The Supreme Court has...
Russia says it took Soledar, Ukraine denies its capture

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia claimed Friday that its forces captured the fiercely contested salt-mining town of Soledar in what would mark a rare victory for the Kremlin after a series of setbacks in its war in Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities said the fight for the town continued.
Violence soars in Mali in the year after Russians arrive

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — Alou Diallo says he was drinking tea with his family one morning last month when groups of “white soldiers” invaded his village in central Mali, setting fire to houses and gunning down people suspected of being Islamic extremists. He scrambled to safety in the bush, but his son was shot and wounded while fleeing, then was finished off as he lay on the ground.
Proud Boys seditious conspiracy trial adjourns for weekend following testimony showing Capitol Police being overwhelmed by Trump supporters

WASHINGTON — On the second day of the seditious conspiracy trial of five members of the far-right Proud Boys group for their involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, evidence presented by prosecutors to the jury appeared to show that police guarding the building reacted slowly and with shock to the assault launched by supporters of then-President Donald Trump to keep Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.
How defending gas stoves became a conservative culture war

First there were and . Then . And, of course, the "" whose diversity offended Fox News' Tucker Carlson. Now gas stoves have emerged as the latest flashpoint in the culture wars. This week, Republicans flooded the Internet with messages and memes mocking a movement by some officials to halt...
WADA says Russia found 'no fault' in Valieva doping case

MONTREAL — (AP) — A Russian tribunal found figure skater Kamila Valieva bore “no fault or negligence” in a doping case that rocked last year's Winter Olympics, the World Anti-Doping Agency said Friday. The Russian skater won Olympic gold in the team competition in February before...
Rep. George Santos says he will resign if 142,000 people ask him to

Amid growing calls from Republicans for him to resign from Congress over the numerous lies he told about his biography, Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., on Thursday said he would step down if an oddly specific number of people asked him to do so. "If 142 people ask for me to...
Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday authorized an investigation of whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation’s capital, as part of a broader crackdown to hold responsible parties to account. According to the text...
