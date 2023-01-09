Read full article on original website
BBC
Saul Murray: Luton man killed after posting Rolex photos
A man has been convicted of murdering a "hard-working" father who was drugged with the sedative GHB. A trial heard how Saul Murray, 33, was killed at his flat in Luton on 27 February last year after posing on Instagram with Rolex watches. A jury found Ikem Affia, 31, of...
BBC
Horse died after being scared by fireworks - owner
A woman said her horse had to be put down after it was spooked by "over-the-top" fireworks let off during the New Year's Eve celebrations. Samantha Parsons, from Eaton Bray in Bedfordshire, said horse Murphy was so distressed he could not stand up. She said fireworks should not be set...
BBC
Kettering: Two children found at house were strangled, coroner says
Two children who were found seriously injured at a house and died in hospital were strangled, a coroner said. Six-year-old Jeeva Saju and four-year-old Janvi Saju were discovered by police at Petherton Court in Kettering on 15 December. Their mother, Anju Ashok, 35, died at the scene, with the cause...
BBC
Thieves steal equipment in fire station break-in
Thieves have stolen several pieces of equipment from a fire station in the Borders. Police believe the theft took place between 22:00 on Monday and 07:00 on Tuesday at the station on Newtown Road in Duns. Officers are studying CCTV footage from around the area as part of their efforts...
BBC
Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted
A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...
BBC
Marine pilot dies working on River Humber
A marine pilot has died while working on the River Humber, a port operator has confirmed. The man died "during operations on the water" on Sunday afternoon, Associated British Ports (ABP) said. It said the death was "being investigated by the authorities" and the man's next of kin had been...
BBC
Swindon cannabis farm: Man arrested after 200 plants found by police
A man has been arrested after a cannabis farm with 200 plants was discovered by police on a residential street. Plants were found in five rooms of the property on Wolsely Avenue in Swindon, which had been converted to grow cannabis. The man, in his 20s, was arrested on Tuesday...
BBC
Paddleboarder who hit boy in Bristol park sentenced
A woman who attacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle has been given a suspended sentence. Fay Johnson, 32, of Yate, hit Antwon Forrest on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March. She had been on a paddle boarding trip and accused a group of children...
BBC
West Midlands drug dealers jailed for Welsh county lines network
Two West Midlands drug dealers have been jailed for supplying heroin and cocaine to a Welsh village. Devonn Weston and Blake Sharpe ran six county lines routes to Llandrindod Wells as well as areas of Warwickshire and Staffordshire. The pair, both 23, exploited young men and took over their homes,...
BBC
Man jailed after getting haircut with loaded gun in Derby
A drug dealer has been jailed for five years after being found with a loaded gun in a Derby barbershop. Derbyshire Police said Usman Nazir was detained at the shop in Upperdale Road, Normanton, on 11 May 2021, for an unrelated matter. But the gun was found in his pocket...
BBC
Lowestoft: Banksy skip removed over fly tipping risk
A skip that was part of a Banksy artwork has been removed by a property owner over fears it encouraged fly-tipping. The gull mural on the side of a house in Lowestoft, Suffolk appeared as part of the artist's Great British Spraycation in August 2021. It was painted next to...
BBC
Greyfriars Bobby film star dog's remains found after 18-month search
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. The remains of the dog who starred in the 1960s movie about Greyfriars Bobby have been found after an 18-month search in the Scottish Borders. David Hunter faced a race against time to find the burial spot before houses were built on top...
