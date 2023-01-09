ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Photos! See All 10 Artists Performing on Night 2 of ‘America's Got Talent: All Stars’

By Paulette Cohn
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GH0Q_0k8cvfxy00

See photos of the 10 variety acts performing on ‘America's Got Talent: All Stars’ for night two, including an aerialist, singers, comedians, and more.

The performances continue tonight on America’s Got Talent : All Stars with Simon Cowell , Heidi Klum , and Howie Mandel judging the acts who have been culled from Got Talent shows here in the U.S. and around the world.

Tonight, 10 variety acts featuring the best of the best will attempt to get host Terry Crews to award them the Golden Buzzer, which would then take them through directly to the finale. If not that, they are hoping to make it to the finale by winning the vote of the Superfans as these are the only two ways to make it to the finale.

Last week, Howie picked the first Golden Buzzer of the season when he was moved by the talent and bravery of Light Balance Kids from Ukraine.

“You’ve always been one of my favorite acts that I’ve seen in the history of America’s Got Talent, ” Howie told them after their performance as he hit the Golden Buzzer. “There’s such an amazing message here. Where you come from is arguably the darkest place in the world and you come to bring us light. If I can do anything on behalf of America, on behalf of AGT : All-Stars, to bring you more light than you bring us, I’d like to do that for you.”

Related: Watch the AGT: All-Stars Golden Buzzer Pick That Howie Mandel Calls One of His Favorite Acts in the History of America's Got Talent

Which of the acts below will be awarded the Golden Buzzer tonight and who will win the Superfan vote? Tonight's performances will tell, but first, here's a sneak peek at aerialist Aidan Bryant 's new act. Aidan, now 18, who was self-taught in his backyard, finished second behind winner Dustin Tavella , the storytelling magician, on America’s Got Talent season 16.

America’s Got Talent: All Stars night two performers:

Aidan Bryant, aerial acrobatics
Detroit Youth Choir, singers
Divyansh & Manuraj, musicians/beatboxer
Dustin Tavella, magician

Related: And the Winner of America’s Got Talent Season 16 and the $1 Million Prize Is…?

Jackie Fabulous, comedian
Jamie Leahey, ventrioquist
Malevo, dance troupe

Related: Simon Cowell's AGT Golden Buzzer Sara James Thinks She Has What It Takes to Be the Next Beyoncé

Sara James, singer
Tone the Chief, rapper
Vitoria Bueno, dancer

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ ... minus Kelly Clarkson. Where did the host go?

Those tuning in to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week will notice a major change: no Kelly Clarkson. Who is hosting ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ this week?. On Jan. 8, the show announced that a number of guest hosts would be filling in for Clarkson during the week, Country Living magazine reported.
GoldDerby

Simon Cowell confesses ‘AGT: All-Stars’ only happened because Terry Fator agreed to compete

Simon Cowell made a bold confession during the premiere episode of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” when he tells superstar ventriloquist Terry Fator that the reality TV show only happened because he signed on. “I’m gonna let you in to a little secret,” the British judge explains. “When we decided to make ‘All-Stars,’ we had one condition: We’re only gonna do it if you competed. Seriously. Because we just thought, if you’re gonna say we’ve got the best of the best, then you’ve gotta get the best of the best. And I have so much respect for you and so much...
digitalspy.com

Drag Race's Sasha Colby shares emotional meaning behind her talent show performance

Sasha Colby has shared the emotional meaning behind her talent show performance on RuPaul's Drag Race. The legendary performer took to the stage in the show's two-part opening, performing a lip-sync to 'Zombie' by The Cranberries. Posting on TikTok, Colby said: "My father is 100% Native Hawaiian, my mother is...
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed

Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Deadline

Adam Rich Dies: Youngest Child On TV’s ‘Eight Is Enough’ Was 54

Adam Rich, best known for starring in the television drama-comedy Eight Is Enough, has died. He was 54. He died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. No cause of death has been revealed, but no foul play is suspected. The Eight Is Enough series followed the Bradford family, which consisted of eight children. It detailed their life as they date, grow, marry and had children themselves. Rich portrayed Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son. The ABC show, which also starred Dick Van Patten, Lani O’Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve, ran from 1977 to 1981. Rich’s other TV...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend

The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
HAWAII STATE
Footwear News

Worst-Dressed Celebrities on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet, According to Twitter

The stars were aligned for the 2023 Golden Globes, with numerous celebrities attending the event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, not all of them received rave reviews — at least on the red carpet, according to Twitter. Eagle-eyed fans and social media users were quick to make comparisons across the spectrum of fashion. More conscious-minded social media savants incorporated critiques based on knowledge of brand contracts and synonymity with certain celebrities. Still, others opted to go for traditional hard critiques based on elements like color, fit, style. Below, discover the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes, according to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Popculture

'Today' Show Anchors Announce Longtime Member's Exit on the Air

The Today show is getting a behind-the-scenes change soon, with a longtime show member set to exit the NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far from Studio 1A.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Us Weekly

Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away.  After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Parade

74K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy