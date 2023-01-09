Photos! See All 10 Artists Performing on Night 2 of ‘America's Got Talent: All Stars’

See photos of the 10 variety acts performing on ‘America's Got Talent: All Stars’ for night two, including an aerialist, singers, comedians, and more.

The performances continue tonight on America’s Got Talent : All Stars with Simon Cowell , Heidi Klum , and Howie Mandel judging the acts who have been culled from Got Talent shows here in the U.S. and around the world.

Tonight, 10 variety acts featuring the best of the best will attempt to get host Terry Crews to award them the Golden Buzzer, which would then take them through directly to the finale. If not that, they are hoping to make it to the finale by winning the vote of the Superfans as these are the only two ways to make it to the finale.

Last week, Howie picked the first Golden Buzzer of the season when he was moved by the talent and bravery of Light Balance Kids from Ukraine.

“You’ve always been one of my favorite acts that I’ve seen in the history of America’s Got Talent, ” Howie told them after their performance as he hit the Golden Buzzer. “There’s such an amazing message here. Where you come from is arguably the darkest place in the world and you come to bring us light. If I can do anything on behalf of America, on behalf of AGT : All-Stars, to bring you more light than you bring us, I’d like to do that for you.”

Which of the acts below will be awarded the Golden Buzzer tonight and who will win the Superfan vote? Tonight's performances will tell, but first, here's a sneak peek at aerialist Aidan Bryant 's new act. Aidan, now 18, who was self-taught in his backyard, finished second behind winner Dustin Tavella , the storytelling magician, on America’s Got Talent season 16.

America’s Got Talent: All Stars night two performers:

Aidan Bryant, aerial acrobatics

Detroit Youth Choir, singers

Divyansh & Manuraj, musicians/beatboxer

Dustin Tavella, magician

Jackie Fabulous, comedian

Jamie Leahey, ventrioquist

Malevo, dance troupe

Sara James, singer

Tone the Chief, rapper

Vitoria Bueno, dancer

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.