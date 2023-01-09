Candace Cameron Bure Pays Loving Tribute to Bob Saget on First Anniversary of His Death

The actress penned an emotional note to her late former costar on Instagram.

Candace Cameron Bure is missing her dear friend, Bob Saget .

The Fuller House actress took to Instagram on the first anniversary of his death (Jan. 9, 2023) to share a few photos of the former costars together, along with a heartfelt message explaining how grateful she was to have had the late star be a part of her life .

"I stayed up for hours watching videos of Bob on my phone. Videos I couldn’t watch a year ago because it hurt too much," she transparently opened the caption, adding that now, she can finally bear to watch them. "Last night they made me laugh 😂," she wrote.

The 46-year-old continued, noting that she has come a long way from dealing with the initial heartbreak of his passing, and sharing gratitude for the relationship they shared. "They comforted me and warmed my heart. I watched them over and over and laughed so hard. I miss him so much and I’m grateful he was my friend for so many years."

Cameron Bure and Saget costarred on the popular ABC sitcom Full House from 1987-1995, later reprising their roles for Netflix spin-off, Fuller House , which ran from 2016-2020.

The actress wrapped up her social media caption with this heartwarming note: " I love you , Bob❤️ *now go hug a friend like Bob would."

With this, she uploaded three loving photos—one throwback of the duo smiling into the camera, along with two more-recent images in which they posed on the Emmy's red carpet in one shot, and shared an embrace in the other.

Friends and followers dropped comments under the post, sending encouragement during her time of reflection.

"Love to your heart!! ❤️" Danica McKellar wrote, while a second comment read: "Thinking of you and the entire full house / fuller house cast today Candace. ❤️"

"You guys had such a HUGE impact on my childhood. I will forever be so sorry for the loss of Bob ❤️" one fan penned, as another said he was the "dad of all dads."

Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room on Jan. 9, 2022, having passed away as a result of “blunt head trauma,” per an official autopsy report.

His widow, Kelly Rizzo , recently opened up about her experience with grief over the past year and shared some photos from her last Christmas with the beloved star on Instagram.