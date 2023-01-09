ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Candace Cameron Bure Pays Loving Tribute to Bob Saget on First Anniversary of His Death

By Yasmine Coleman
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W5zOa_0k8cvaYL00

The actress penned an emotional note to her late former costar on Instagram.

Candace Cameron Bure is missing her dear friend, Bob Saget .

The Fuller House actress took to Instagram on the first anniversary of his death (Jan. 9, 2023) to share a few photos of the former costars together, along with a heartfelt message explaining how grateful she was to have had the late star be a part of her life .

"I stayed up for hours watching videos of Bob on my phone. Videos I couldn’t watch a year ago because it hurt too much," she transparently opened the caption, adding that now, she can finally bear to watch them. "Last night they made me laugh 😂," she wrote.

The 46-year-old continued, noting that she has come a long way from dealing with the initial heartbreak of his passing, and sharing gratitude for the relationship they shared. "They comforted me and warmed my heart. I watched them over and over and laughed so hard. I miss him so much and I’m grateful he was my friend for so many years."

Cameron Bure and Saget costarred on the popular ABC sitcom Full House from 1987-1995, later reprising their roles for Netflix spin-off, Fuller House , which ran from 2016-2020.

The actress wrapped up her social media caption with this heartwarming note: " I love you , Bob❤️ *now go hug a friend like Bob would."

View the original article to see embedded media.

With this, she uploaded three loving photos—one throwback of the duo smiling into the camera, along with two more-recent images in which they posed on the Emmy's red carpet in one shot, and shared an embrace in the other.

Friends and followers dropped comments under the post, sending encouragement during her time of reflection.

"Love to your heart!! ❤️" Danica McKellar wrote, while a second comment read: "Thinking of you and the entire full house / fuller house cast today Candace. ❤️"

"You guys had such a HUGE impact on my childhood. I will forever be so sorry for the loss of Bob ❤️" one fan penned, as another said he was the "dad of all dads."

Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room on Jan. 9, 2022, having passed away as a result of “blunt head trauma,” per an official autopsy report.

His widow, Kelly Rizzo , recently opened up about her experience with grief over the past year and shared some photos from her last Christmas with the beloved star on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos

Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
ASPEN, CO
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley’s Last Christmas Before Death Was ‘Chilling but Beautiful,’ Lisa Marie Recalls

Elvis Presley's holiday celebrations at his Graceland home became one of the most notable events in the King of Rock and Roll's life, especially his last Christmas. Every year when Presley was still alive, the legendary singer would always decorate his Graceland mansion with Christmas decorations. He would not ask his helpers to take them down until his birthday on January 8.
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, & Blanket Enjoy Skiing Trip In Rare Photos Together

Just one day after Christmas, Michael Jackson‘s three children opted to snowboard together in Lake Tahoe, California to celebrate the holiday season (see PHOTOS HERE). The “Billie Jean” singer’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, 25, was spotted in full winter gear along with his sister, Paris Jackson, 24, and baby brother Blanket Jackson (b. Prince Michael Jackson II), 20. The blonde beauty wore a brown puffer coat, brown vest, and burgundy pants, along with matching burgundy gloves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
musictimes.com

Elton John Shocked After Seeing Elvis Presley in Dreadful State Before Death

Elton John can still vividly remember the last time he saw Elvis Presley before his death. On Aug. 16, 1977, the music industry lost the King of Rock and Roll after the singer died of cardiac arrest at his Graceland mansion. One year before his sudden passing, John recalled the last time he and the singer met.
MAINE STATE
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Multi-Platinum selling superstar Miley Cyrus rang in the new year by hosting a star-studded evening for her second annual NBC live special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party. Boy did they have a time lol! The show was co-hosted by country legend Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus performed a medley of...
Parade

Parade

74K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy