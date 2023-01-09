ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Martin Luther King Jr. Marade is next Monday. Here’s what you need to know.

By Óscar Contreras
 3 days ago
DENVER – The 38th annual MLK Day Marade along Colfax Avenue commemorating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is happening in just a few days.

The 2023 Marade’s theme this year will be “Strength Through Justice” and the series of events will start at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “I have a Dream” monument in Denver’s City Park. The march begins at 10:45 a.m. and heads west along Colfax until it reaches Civic Center Park. The program there starts at 1 p.m.

Just like previous years, organizers will be gathering donation items to distribute among local organizations including food, clothing and hygiene donations at both City Park and Civic Center. Items will be collected at the Margaret Thatcher Fountain at City Park and in the collection bins at the Civic Center Plaza.

New this year? A Historical Bike Ride Tour, which will take riders on a historical tour around the Denver metro area with a Marade representative to learn about the civil rights movement history in the city of Denver. That tour begins at 2 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour long. Riders will be briefed on the route at the conclusion og the City Park program and will have the opportunity to grab their bike before meeting at 2:00 pm.

Some RTD bus routes will be temporarily detoured during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Marade, starting at approximately 10:30 a.m. and lasting until about 1:30 p.m., according to RTD officials. The following bus routes will see marade-related detours and delays: 0, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 24, 48, 52 and 83L.

"In addition to the above routes, Civic Center Station will be closed during the Marade," RTD officials told Denver7 in an email. "Customers using routes affected by the Marade should expect delays and detours which may affect scheduled connecting bus trips."

Other events happening around the metro prior to the Marade

The Buell Theater will present a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. tribute with the Colorado Symphony, featuring special guest performances, and will honor recipients of the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Awards. Scott O’Neil will be conducting.

The city of Aurora is hosting Days of Service until MLK Day. Find a list of volunteer opportunities by clicking here .

Also in Aurora, there will be a ceremony and prayer vigil from 4-6 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center lobby as part of the 2023 MLK Jr. Commemoration Opening, followed by a proclamation reading read by Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman at 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, a multifaceted virtual performance about the American civil rights movement through music, poetry and historical video footage will take place from 6-7 p.m. Find a link to register here .

A community of faith breakfast is taking place Friday from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Aurora Mental Health Center cafeteria, 791 Chambers Road. You can RSVP by emailing officeofdei@auroragov.org .

An education committee happens later that night in the rotunda room of the Community College of Aurora from 6-8 p.m.

At 6 p.m. on MLK Day, the National Western Stock Show will host its MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo of Champions, which will celebrate the history and heritage of America’s Black cowboys and cowgirls honoring the legacy of Bill Pickett and his influence on Black Western Heritage.

