Read full article on original website
Related
Part of Horse Heaven Wind Farm application goes against Kennewick Municipal Code
KENNEWICK, Wash. — During a special Kennewick City Council meeting on Tuesday night, City Manager Marie Mosley proposed that council write a letter to the Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council know that part of the application for the Horse Heaven Hills Wind Farm cannot be fulfilled by the city. “To go on record that the City of Kennewick...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Trails, wind farms, cattle lot upgrades in planning stages
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
FOX 11 and 41
Benton PUD working to restore power in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
nbcrightnow.com
City of Richland announces old Red Robin off George Washington Way is being torn down
RICHLAND, Wash. — The city of Richland announces some big changes coming to the city. The old Red Robin building located off 924 George Washington Way just next to Wendy's is coming down. The owner of the building decided to tear the building down, making room for another popular...
nbcrightnow.com
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
FOX 11 and 41
WSP responding to rollovers across the Mid-Columbia
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are currently on the scene of two rollovers on SR 395 in Franklin County. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the rollovers in Franklin County are near milepost 27. Troopers are also responding to a rollover in Benton County on SR 240 near...
Before Modern Bridges Kennewick & Pasco Residents Had to Take a Ferry [PHOTO]
Long before the Blue and Cable Bridges were constructed the only way to cross the Columbia River was by Ferry. In fact, ferry service between the new Pasco and Kennewick area began nearly 140 years ago in November of 1884. First, for pedestrians, horses, and wagons. Then, in the 1920s, motorized vehicles became part of the cargo crossing the south shore of the Columbia River.
FOX 11 and 41
One person in the hospital after a house fire in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick fire crews were dispatched to a house fire at Whispering Winds trailer park off 7th Ave. The first units to arrive helped contain the fire to the room the fire started in. Three people were in the home at the time. One of the three...
Tri-Cities Man Dies Along I-84 Near Pendleton
(Pendleton, OR) -- Authorities in Eastern Oregon say a Tri-Cities man who was helping at the scene of a crash on Interstate 84 near Pendleton on Sunday afternoon was killed. This after a vehicle lost control in heavy rain and hydroplaned into the victim. Oregon State Police say the deadly crash happened just after 4:30pm about 8 miles west of Pendleton near milepost 199. 65-year-old Kenneth Dale Strong, of Richland, stopped to render aid at the scene of a Ford Ranger pickup that had rolled over in the median.
Tri-Cities Good Samaritan killed when he stopped to help at I84 crash in Oregon
The interstate was wet and slick.
15-Year-Old Struck by Car at Richland Intersection Thursday AM
Richland Police say a 15-year-old boy escaped life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Richland early Thursday morning. A teen was crossing George Washington way near Spengler street. RPD did not say the exact time of the accident, but details were released shortly after 10 AM. The...
TONIGHT: Kennewick City Council to Discuss Wind Farm Plan
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the Horse Heaven Wind Project. More specifically, a letter that will be drafted by city council regarding the wind farm, which has drawn both ire and support from various groups. Supporters Tout Jobs, Money. Supporters...
UPDATE: ‘Stable, loving, family guy’ found after 2 days missing in Tri-Cities
“He just wouldn’t torment all of us this way.”
Repeat Richland Store Thief Nailed, Had Filed-Down Gun
Richland Police had a busy day Wednesday, one of their arrests had a filed-down gun. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:30 PM RPD responded to the Safeway at 1803 George Washington Way on a report of a suspect who had previously stolen some goods, then came back later for more. After Police...
Tri-Cities rescues desperately look for fosters and adoptees
REGIONAL — Local shelters, like the Pit Bull Pen in Benton City, are desperately looking for adoptions and fosters. According to Trish Trickit, executive director for the Pit Bull Pen, calls are coming in daily for pickups, when the shelters can’t take in most because they’re just too full. It’s likely there are too many dogs to fit in all...
Waste Management invests $15 million into Eastern Washington recycling
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In November of 2022, Waste Management Northwest announced they would invest $56 million in regional recycling throughout Washington state. The Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology Center, is one of those locations. “Just keeping our communities green and clean,” Tami Haggerty with the company said WM is Washington’s biggest processor of curbside recyclables, “plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, cans,”...
FOX 11 and 41
School delays for January 10
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- North Franklin School District: operating on a two-hour delayed start for Tuesday, January 10 due to weather. There is no a.m. preschool and no breakfast will be served. Buses will run on normal Tuesday-Friday routes, but will arrive at stops two hours later than their normal pick-up...
Airport to Get $416-Thousand in Development Funds
(Pasco, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded the Port of Pasco a $416,000 grant to help begin the master planning process to develop 260 acres at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco. PSC was one of six public entities to get the money from the agency in a pilot grant program. the goal being to increase the number of so-called project ready industrial sites in Washington State. According to the Port, the money will help with the planning needed to turn the 460 acres into an aerospace and advanced manufacturing center.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 8, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Avian flu and cholera kills 100s more birds near Tri-Cities. How you can help stop the spread
Avian cholera also has been a problem in E. Washington and Oregon.
97 Rock
Pasco WA
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1