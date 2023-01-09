(Pasco, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded the Port of Pasco a $416,000 grant to help begin the master planning process to develop 260 acres at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco. PSC was one of six public entities to get the money from the agency in a pilot grant program. the goal being to increase the number of so-called project ready industrial sites in Washington State. According to the Port, the money will help with the planning needed to turn the 460 acres into an aerospace and advanced manufacturing center.

PASCO, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO