I probably wouldn't drive to Toppenish to fill my gas tank, but if I were in the vicinity, I would veer off the beaten path to do so, if the price was right! I happened to be driving past the Yakamart Truckstop in Toppenish when their sign caught my eye. It was advertising gas at just $2.99 a gallon, so naturally, I had to investigate! The gas pumps were all full, so I had to wait in line to get a closer look, and to my delight, the price truly was $2.99 for the 87 regular gasoline. As usual, my gas tank happened to be empty, so this discovery ended up saving me about twenty dollars in gasoline!

TOPPENISH, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO