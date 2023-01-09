ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oyster Bay, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fatherly

The Still Face Experiment Shows The Damage Done When Parents Stare At Their Phones

The still face experiment is disturbing. At first, a parent and baby play together, dad smiling and cooing, baby clapping her hands and laughing. Then, prompted by the researcher, the dad turns his face away from the stroller and when he turns back his face is completely expressionless. Baby tries to get dad to smile again, but he keeps up the flat affect, remaining neutral and unresponsive. Within a few minutes, the child dissolves, crying, squirming, and desperately trying to make a connection. On a second prompt, dad turns away again, and when he looks at baby again he’s his normal self, soothing the baby who quickly recovers. Baby forgets all and gets back to playtime as if nothing happened. Only the viewer is left shaken.
OREGON STATE
CBS New York

Elisaul Perez gets 20 years for rock-throwing attack that killed GuiYing Ma

NEW YORK -- Tuesday was sentencing day for the man who fatally attacked an Asian grandmother with a rock as she was sweeping a sidewalk in Queens.The incident happened in late 2021, and 61-year-old GuiYing Ma succumbed to her injuries months later.In court, supporters faced her killer for the first time.The friend and landlord of the victim was brought to tears thinking of how much the community rallied behind her and her surviving husband the last year."They are nobody and they have many people helping him and helping us," Yihung Hsieh said.On the day after Thanksgiving in 2021, Ma had...
QUEENS, NY
Rolling Stone

Shackled: The Devastating Reality of Childbirth Behind Bars

Pamela Winn was once inmate number 54458-019. Today she is the founder of RestoreHER, a reentry advocacy organization led by and for women of color based in Georgia. That’s because when she was incarcerated, Winn experienced a trauma no living being should ever have to.  In 2008, Winn was facing charges for a white collar crime. She was in the Robert A. Deyton Detention Facility in Georgia, a federal holding center. Winn, 39, along with other prisoners, was shackled by her hands and feet, with handcuffs, leg irons, and waist chains, while she was transported back and forth to court....
GEORGIA STATE
Fatherly

Gas Stoves Cause Asthma In 1 Out Of 8 Kids With The Disease, Study Says

Safety worries concerning gas stoves have continued to heat up, and a new study indicates that about one in eight cases of asthma in U.S. children (12.7%) is attributable to gas stove emissions. Published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, the study estimates that approximately 650,000 of the five million children in the U.S. diagnosed with asthma could be suffering asthma attacks or having to use an inhaler because of the presence of a gas stove in their home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fatherly

Study: Paid Parental Leave Protects The Mental Health Of Parents

Findings from a new study add to a mounting pile of evidence confirming something that parents around the world already know: Parental leave, especially paid parental leave, is beneficial to parents in many more ways than one. A new meta-analysis, published in The Lancet, added to the evidence that paid parental leave is a deeply important policy with findings that parental leave protected parents, especially mothers, against developing mental health issues.
COLORADO STATE
Fatherly

Is Sitting On A Toilet For Too Long Bad For Your Health?

A dad’s compulsion to linger on the toilet after a poop is strong. After all, the room is private, locked, quiet, and the fantasy league, social feed, and daily news are glowing at the fingertips. Now, for those that tend to dally in the throne room, there’s good news — while your wife is banging on the door, going on about hemorrhoids or whatever, you can sit confident. Because we called a top gastroenterologist and he says that as long as you’re not straining when you sit on the toilet for hours on end, you’re fine.
Fatherly

Study: Wealthiest Black Moms More Likely To Die In Childbirth Than Poorest White Moms

When women in America suffer, Black women suffer the most. Never is this truer than when it comes to pregnancy, where staggering racial disparities in maternal and infant health represent an ongoing public health crisis in dire need of solutions. Here, in the only industrialized country where overall maternal mortality is rising, Black women remain between three and four times more likely than their white or Hispanic counterparts to die from pregnancy-related complications. And although Black women suffer above-average rates of pregnancy-related complications such as preeclampsia, uterine fibroids, and preterm birth, they’re also less likely to have access to quality care, creating a double-edged sword with compounding factors on both sides. A new study finds that even the wealthiest Black women are unable to escape this harm.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fatherly

Fatherly

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy