Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
Related
Missing pregnant New Orleans woman's family demands answers 20 years after disappearance
The family of Ashley Eiffert, who vanished in New Orleans in January 2003, is demanding answers, claiming police failed to investigate her disappearance thoroughly.
The Still Face Experiment Shows The Damage Done When Parents Stare At Their Phones
The still face experiment is disturbing. At first, a parent and baby play together, dad smiling and cooing, baby clapping her hands and laughing. Then, prompted by the researcher, the dad turns his face away from the stroller and when he turns back his face is completely expressionless. Baby tries to get dad to smile again, but he keeps up the flat affect, remaining neutral and unresponsive. Within a few minutes, the child dissolves, crying, squirming, and desperately trying to make a connection. On a second prompt, dad turns away again, and when he looks at baby again he’s his normal self, soothing the baby who quickly recovers. Baby forgets all and gets back to playtime as if nothing happened. Only the viewer is left shaken.
Elisaul Perez gets 20 years for rock-throwing attack that killed GuiYing Ma
NEW YORK -- Tuesday was sentencing day for the man who fatally attacked an Asian grandmother with a rock as she was sweeping a sidewalk in Queens.The incident happened in late 2021, and 61-year-old GuiYing Ma succumbed to her injuries months later.In court, supporters faced her killer for the first time.The friend and landlord of the victim was brought to tears thinking of how much the community rallied behind her and her surviving husband the last year."They are nobody and they have many people helping him and helping us," Yihung Hsieh said.On the day after Thanksgiving in 2021, Ma had...
Shackled: The Devastating Reality of Childbirth Behind Bars
Pamela Winn was once inmate number 54458-019. Today she is the founder of RestoreHER, a reentry advocacy organization led by and for women of color based in Georgia. That’s because when she was incarcerated, Winn experienced a trauma no living being should ever have to. In 2008, Winn was facing charges for a white collar crime. She was in the Robert A. Deyton Detention Facility in Georgia, a federal holding center. Winn, 39, along with other prisoners, was shackled by her hands and feet, with handcuffs, leg irons, and waist chains, while she was transported back and forth to court....
Defiant George Santos vows to serve out term; McCarthy declines to act amid GOP pressure
Santos' departure could further erode the GOP's thin House majority since Democrats might win the competitive New York district in a special election.
Gas Stoves Cause Asthma In 1 Out Of 8 Kids With The Disease, Study Says
Safety worries concerning gas stoves have continued to heat up, and a new study indicates that about one in eight cases of asthma in U.S. children (12.7%) is attributable to gas stove emissions. Published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, the study estimates that approximately 650,000 of the five million children in the U.S. diagnosed with asthma could be suffering asthma attacks or having to use an inhaler because of the presence of a gas stove in their home.
Study: Paid Parental Leave Protects The Mental Health Of Parents
Findings from a new study add to a mounting pile of evidence confirming something that parents around the world already know: Parental leave, especially paid parental leave, is beneficial to parents in many more ways than one. A new meta-analysis, published in The Lancet, added to the evidence that paid parental leave is a deeply important policy with findings that parental leave protected parents, especially mothers, against developing mental health issues.
Is Sitting On A Toilet For Too Long Bad For Your Health?
A dad’s compulsion to linger on the toilet after a poop is strong. After all, the room is private, locked, quiet, and the fantasy league, social feed, and daily news are glowing at the fingertips. Now, for those that tend to dally in the throne room, there’s good news — while your wife is banging on the door, going on about hemorrhoids or whatever, you can sit confident. Because we called a top gastroenterologist and he says that as long as you’re not straining when you sit on the toilet for hours on end, you’re fine.
Study: Wealthiest Black Moms More Likely To Die In Childbirth Than Poorest White Moms
When women in America suffer, Black women suffer the most. Never is this truer than when it comes to pregnancy, where staggering racial disparities in maternal and infant health represent an ongoing public health crisis in dire need of solutions. Here, in the only industrialized country where overall maternal mortality is rising, Black women remain between three and four times more likely than their white or Hispanic counterparts to die from pregnancy-related complications. And although Black women suffer above-average rates of pregnancy-related complications such as preeclampsia, uterine fibroids, and preterm birth, they’re also less likely to have access to quality care, creating a double-edged sword with compounding factors on both sides. A new study finds that even the wealthiest Black women are unable to escape this harm.
Fatherly
41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
Comments / 0