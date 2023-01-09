Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Beardstown mourns loss of superintendant
BEARDSTOWN (25 News Now) - The Beardstown school district is mourning the loss of superintendent Michael Smith. The district says Smith passed away unexpectedly Saturday. School, events and practices are canceled Monday. Classes resume Tuesday.
wjbc.com
A pair of Springfield EMT’s reportedly “knew better and just didn’t care”
SPRINGFIELD – The December death of a Springfield man has drawn the attention of the NAACP. Teresa Haley, the organization’s president in Springfield and in Illinois, says the case of Earl Moore, Jr., 35, shows the disparities in health care for Blacks and whites. Moore, who was Black, was hallucinating when a loved one called 9-1-1. EMT’s Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley allegedly were rough with Moore, putting him prone on a stretcher and strapping him in tightly across his back.
WAND TV
Springfield-native wins Jeopardy!, goes on to play another day
(WAND) — Central Illinois residents will get to see one of their own on Jeopardy! this week. Springfield native, Yogesh Raut won big on Wednesday with a final score of $41,601. He will go on to compete again on Thursday. Regarding the experience of appearing on national television, Raut...
khqa.com
Rose crowned Miss Quincy, Gerard wins Miss Teen
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Miss Quincy and Miss Quincy's Outstanding Teen scholarship program on Saturday was a stiff competition for the talented women and teens all vying for two crowns. Eight candidates competed for the Miss Quincy title and a $3,000 college scholarship, along with other prizes. Six...
wlds.com
South Jacksonville PD Becomes First Law Enforcement Agency in Morgan Co. To Digitally Transfer Body Cam Footage
The South Jacksonville Police Department is now on the cutting edge of digital evidence technology. Chief of Police Eric Hansell told the South Jacksonville Village Board of Trustees last Thursday that they are the first department in Morgan County that can now transmit digital footage from police-worn body cameras to the State’s Attorney’s Office and to a defendant’s counsel in a criminal case.
khqa.com
Amtrak to restore morning routes between Quincy and Chicago
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Amtrak on Tuesday announced it will soon be restoring its morning routes between Quincy and Chicago. Starting on Monday, January 16, 2023, Amtrak trains #380 (morning eastbound train) and #381 (morning westbound train) will return to the schedule. This returns the level of service to four trains daily at Plano, Kewanee, Macomb, and Quincy; six trains daily at Mendota; and eight trains daily at Princeton and Galesburg.
wlds.com
Rushville Community Rallies Around Police Officer Diagnosed with Leukemia
The Rushville Police Department is rallying around one of their own. Rushville K9 Officer Handler Nathan Rauch was admitted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy on Monday after a medical episode. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright told WGEM that Rauch had taken time off in November and hadn’t been recovering from an illness. Wright says that Rauch is the type of officer that never took time off prior to the ill health. Rauch has previously worked for the Astoria Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
Body camera footage of two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder released
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County State’s Attorney office has released the full autopsy and body camera footage surrounding the homicide of Earl Moore Jr. Three Springfield Police officers responded to a 911 call by Earl Moore Jr. All three officer’s body cameras footage have been put on the Sangamon County’s YouTube page here, […]
Central Illinois Proud
Attempted murder suspect caught in Fulton County
FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man wanted in another state for attempted murder has been arrested in Fulton County. According to Fulton Sheriff’s Office Facebook, 32-year-old Daniel Morgan of Rock Island was arrested at the Casey’s in Lewistown and was taken into custody without incident. Morgan had a...
khqa.com
Dry January could lead to long-term benefits
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With the new year comes those resolutions. For many people wanting to kick off 2023 on a healthier note that includes cutting out drinking for 30 days in what’s known as “Dry January.”. Mercedes Kent, a clinical specialist at Gateway Foundation, said participating...
Two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder
This story has been updated with information from Springfield Police about the 911 call. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Springfield emergency workers have been charged with first degree murder for improperly restraining a patient. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced in a news conference Tuesday first-degree murder charges for Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan […]
WAND TV
Man with dementia who was reported missing in Macoupin County found
MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was reported missing in Palmyra has been found. Craig Winters, who suffers from dementia, went missing Saturday. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office reported he has been found alive in Henderson County. He is being checked by EMTs.
WAND TV
Two EMS workers arrested for death of patient
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - WAND News has learned that two EMS workers were arrested and charged with the murder of a patient. The Sangamon County State's Attorney shared that Earl L. Moore, 35, died while he was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers. Peter Cadigan and Peggy...
khqa.com
Local sheriff calls assault weapons ban unconstitutional, won't enforce parts of it
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout said he and his office will not be enforcing parts of an assault weapons ban signed into law on Tuesday, because he believes "HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution." In...
muddyrivernews.com
Lost a toolbox? Cellphone? Drivers license? Wallet? Quincy Police Department might have it
QUINCY — The following items recently were recovered by the Quincy Police Department. To inquire about any recovered property, call the QPD Evidence Department at 217-228-4489. 1st Notice Recovered Property. Pink Girls Bike12-17-22 Boys Black and White BMX Bike12-17-22 Kroc Membership Card and Wallet12-10-22 2nd Notice Recovered Property. 6...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy aldermen hear first reading of ordinance to allow Miller to establish office on second floor of City Hall
QUINCY — The first reading of an ordinance to lease office space in City Hall to Congresswoman Mary Miller enticed one speaker to address the Quincy City Council during Monday’s meeting, but Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the arrangement would only be temporary. Miller handily won the 15th...
khqa.com
QU administrator is newest Quincy City Council alderwoman
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — An admissions administrator at Quincy University is the newest Alderperson on the Quincy City Council. Brianna Rivera was appointed by Mayor Mike Troup, approved by the City Council, and then sworn in at Monday night's meeting. She's the Assistant Director of Admissions at QU,...
khqa.com
Macomb police ask public's help to find missing, endangered man
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police and McDonough County Sheriffs Department are searching a missing man who they say may be endangered. Authorities say Eric Fischer was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He is not in legal trouble. Law enforcers only wish to make sure he is okay to help connect him with any services he may need.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man indicted for aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Patrick Meyer on one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. Meyer is accused of shooting a man while stealing his car from the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska on December 14. Police say both the victim and Meyer...
wlds.com
Morgan County Board Seeking New Animal Control Administrator
The Morgan County Commissioners recognized a pair of public servants Monday. Commissioner Chair Ginny Fanning noted during comments in Monday morning’s board meeting the recent appointment of Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll as President of the Illinois State’s Attorneys Association. “Morgan County is certainly very proud...
