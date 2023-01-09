ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

DD2 works to combat overcrowding in at least 6 schools

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Too many students. That's the status for six Dorchester District 2 schools. The district said it's working hard to manage its enrollment. DD2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the district is working to make sure if a school is at or over-capacity, the quality of education is still strong.
Lowcountry Land Trust seeks community review on Angel Oak Preserve

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry Land Trust, the City of Charleston, and local stakeholders announced the near-final designs of the future Angel Oak Preserve are ready for community members to review and provide feedback. The announcement comes just eight months after selecting award-winning landscape architects Nelson Byrd Woltz to...
CHARLESTON, SC
Topgolf to open in North Charleston January 20

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Topgolf announced the North Charleston location is opening to the public on Friday, Jan. 20. The venue is at 5000 Topgolf way near the Charleston Area Convention Center and the Tanger Outlets at International Boulevard. According to a press release from Topgolf, the venue...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Water crews servicing broken water main in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Water crews are servicing a water main, performing an emergency shut in West Ashley along Playground Road Thursday afternoon. Officials say customers may experience little to no water pressure and/or discolored water. However, Charleston Water says water remains safe to drink. Crews expect...
CHARLESTON, SC
Town of Summerville creating Urban Forestry Plan

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville is known for its beautiful flowers and trees, but as development continues, leaders in Flowertown are working to keep that natural charm. City officials are creating an Urban Forestry Master Plan and are seeking public input. Residents can provide their feedback through a survey...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
25 CHS flights delayed following nationwide FAA computer outage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roughly 25 flights are delayed at Charleston International Airport Wednesday morning due to the Federal Aviation Administration's computer outage. The computer outage caused all domestic flights to be grounded until 9 a.m. Just after 9 a.m., Charleston International Airport officials released the following statement:
CHARLESTON, SC
Developer proposing third design for apartment complex at 295 Calhoun

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (1/11/23) -- The proposal has been "deferred," according to the Board of Architectural Review's meeting agenda. ORIGINAL STORY: The Board of Architectural Review will hear a new design for a proposed apartment complex on 295 Calhoun Street amid objection from the Preservation Society of Charleston (PSC).
CHARLESTON, SC
Police respond to N. Charleston gas station

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A heavy police presence was seen at a North Charleston gas station Thursday morning. Caution tape surrounded the Sunoco gas station on Dorchester Road around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. By 6:30 the tape had been removed. North Charleston Police could be seen talking to other...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Serious motorcycle collision slows traffic on James Island Connector

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The connected has reopened as of 11 a.m., according to police. Charleston Police say traffic is slowed as officers investigate a serious collision involving a motorcycle on SC-30 N, the James Island Connector heading downtown. Traffic is down to one lane as of...
CHARLESTON, SC
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
51st Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Put on annually by YWCA Greater Charleston, the MLK Celebration—first held in 1972 as one of the first national tributes of its kind—is a multiday event reigniting Dr. King’s dream. It is one of South Carolina’s longest running events, predating Spoleto Festival USA and other well-known local events.
CHARLESTON, SC

