Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
DD2 works to combat overcrowding in at least 6 schools
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Too many students. That's the status for six Dorchester District 2 schools. The district said it's working hard to manage its enrollment. DD2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the district is working to make sure if a school is at or over-capacity, the quality of education is still strong.
abcnews4.com
Elementary school in Summerville placed on hold Tuesday morning for investigation
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Sand Hill Elementary School was placed on a hold Tuesday morning after a student reported to school administrators that they thought they heard another student say they "had something," a spokesperson for Dorchester School District Two confirmed to ABC News 4. That exact "something" was...
abcnews4.com
Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, former Mt. Pleasant council member, to be laid to rest Friday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, the Town of Mount Pleasant's first African American council member, will be laid to rest on Friday at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. The service will begin at 11 a.m. On Thursday, friends and family are invited to attend a visitation at...
abcnews4.com
Central Berkeley County Fire and EMS to compete in paramedic competition Saturday
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Central Berkeley Fire and EMS will represent the Lowcountry at the state paramedic competition on Saturday, Jan. 14. Paramedic and life partners Justin Miles-Miller and Scott Miles-Miller took home first place for the Berkeley department in a regional competition and are hoping to take it home again in Saturday's match.
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Land Trust seeks community review on Angel Oak Preserve
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry Land Trust, the City of Charleston, and local stakeholders announced the near-final designs of the future Angel Oak Preserve are ready for community members to review and provide feedback. The announcement comes just eight months after selecting award-winning landscape architects Nelson Byrd Woltz to...
abcnews4.com
Topgolf to open in North Charleston January 20
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Topgolf announced the North Charleston location is opening to the public on Friday, Jan. 20. The venue is at 5000 Topgolf way near the Charleston Area Convention Center and the Tanger Outlets at International Boulevard. According to a press release from Topgolf, the venue...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Water crews servicing broken water main in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Water crews are servicing a water main, performing an emergency shut in West Ashley along Playground Road Thursday afternoon. Officials say customers may experience little to no water pressure and/or discolored water. However, Charleston Water says water remains safe to drink. Crews expect...
abcnews4.com
Town of Summerville creating Urban Forestry Plan
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville is known for its beautiful flowers and trees, but as development continues, leaders in Flowertown are working to keep that natural charm. City officials are creating an Urban Forestry Master Plan and are seeking public input. Residents can provide their feedback through a survey...
abcnews4.com
25 CHS flights delayed following nationwide FAA computer outage
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roughly 25 flights are delayed at Charleston International Airport Wednesday morning due to the Federal Aviation Administration's computer outage. The computer outage caused all domestic flights to be grounded until 9 a.m. Just after 9 a.m., Charleston International Airport officials released the following statement:
abcnews4.com
Developer proposing third design for apartment complex at 295 Calhoun
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (1/11/23) -- The proposal has been "deferred," according to the Board of Architectural Review's meeting agenda. ORIGINAL STORY: The Board of Architectural Review will hear a new design for a proposed apartment complex on 295 Calhoun Street amid objection from the Preservation Society of Charleston (PSC).
WIS-TV
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. SLED charges two people for human trafficking in Orangeburg County. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Today marks start of 2023 legislative session. Updated: Jan. 10,...
abcnews4.com
FAA issues cause delays, canceled trips for travelers at Charleston International Airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issue with an air mission system Wednesday morning caused several delays and cancellations at Charleston International Airport (CHS). As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 57 flights were delayed, and 18 were canceled at Charleston International. Kanan Van Williams was...
abcnews4.com
Walterboro residents to shut down halfway house at council meeting, despite no set plans
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — The fight against a halfway house continues in Walterboro as residents will take their concerns to the Colleton County Council for the first time tonight. Several Walterboro residents are worried the proposed halfway house located on Barracada Road, can bring dozens of sex offenders to...
live5news.com
Police respond to N. Charleston gas station
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A heavy police presence was seen at a North Charleston gas station Thursday morning. Caution tape surrounded the Sunoco gas station on Dorchester Road around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. By 6:30 the tape had been removed. North Charleston Police could be seen talking to other...
abcnews4.com
Serious motorcycle collision slows traffic on James Island Connector
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The connected has reopened as of 11 a.m., according to police. Charleston Police say traffic is slowed as officers investigate a serious collision involving a motorcycle on SC-30 N, the James Island Connector heading downtown. Traffic is down to one lane as of...
live5news.com
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Paws to distribute 73k pounds of pet supplies & food for county residents
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is hosting a community event where families in need can receive 73,000 lbs. of pet supplies and food on Saturday, Jan 21. The distribution event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dorchester County residents must pre-register and be approved to attend. “The...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston’s switch hitting, always smiling, 77-year-old slugger
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — The only thing more silky smooth than Willie Brown’s swing is the smile he cracks while taking his cracks several times a week at the Hanahan Athletic Fields. “I can run the bases. I can throw. I can hit, both sides. I can hit...
abcnews4.com
Low on cats: Summerville cat café offers reservation changes after flurry of adoptions
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — After three days of being open, Summerville's new cat café is running out of an important part of its business model: cats. Mews + Brews is offering those who made reservations for Tuesday a chance to either cancel or reschedule after several of its cats were adopted. Those who choose to cancel will be refunded their money.
abcnews4.com
51st Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration
Put on annually by YWCA Greater Charleston, the MLK Celebration—first held in 1972 as one of the first national tributes of its kind—is a multiday event reigniting Dr. King’s dream. It is one of South Carolina’s longest running events, predating Spoleto Festival USA and other well-known local events.
Comments / 0