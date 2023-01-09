ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Former McDonald's CEO misrepresented his 2019 termination to investors, SEC says

By Amanda Pérez Pintado, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DXh9X_0k8ctxgE00

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged former McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook with lying to investors about the circumstances of his 2019 termination after he had a consensual relationship with an employee.

Without admitting or denying the claims, Easterbrook agreed to pay a $400,000 civil penalty and a five-year officer and director bar, the SEC said Monday .

McDonald's fired Easterbrook for violating company policy by having "an inappropriate personal relationship" with an employee. His separation agreement from the company, however, said his termination was without cause, allowing him to receive a multimillion-dollar severance package he otherwise would have forfeited, according to the agency.

A McDonald's investigation in 2020 found he had engaged in sexual relationships with three other employees prior to his firing. The SEC said Easterbrook knew, or was reckless in not knowing, that his failure to disclose the relationships would influence the company's disclosures to investors about his termination and compensation.

"When corporate officers corrupt internal processes to manage their personal reputations or line their own pockets, they breach their fundamental duties to shareholders, who are entitled to transparency and fair dealing from executives," SEC enforcement director Gurbir S. Grewal said in a statement.

"By allegedly concealing the extent of his misconduct during the company’s internal investigation, Easterbrook broke that trust with – and ultimately misled – shareholders."

Noncompete agreements: FTC files first suits to stop companies from making workers sign noncompete restrictions

Who keeps calling me?: Look up numbers flagged as potential robocalls or spam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QCmDD_0k8ctxgE00
This is the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Wilkinsburg, Pa., on Jan. 14, 2019. Gene J. Puskar, AP

McDonald’s board sued Easterbrook in 2020, and he agreed to pay more than $105 million in equity awards and cash. Easterbrook said in a statement at the time that he "failed at times" to fulfill certain responsibilities as leader of the company.

The SEC also charged McDonald’s with "shortcomings" in its public disclosures related to the former executive's separation agreement, but decided to not impose a financial penalty due to the company's "substantial cooperation" in the agency's investigation.

McDonald’s said in a statement that the SEC's decision "reinforces what we have previously said: McDonald’s held Steve Easterbrook accountable for his misconduct."

"We fired him, and then sued him upon learning that he lied about his behavior," the company said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former McDonald's CEO misrepresented his 2019 termination to investors, SEC says

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ex-McDonald’s CEO whose separation agreement was valued at $105m charged by SEC

A former chief executive of McDonald’s has been charged by America’s federal regulator for making “misleading” claims about his sacking from the company in 2019.Steve Easterbrook has been fined $400,000 for charges related to his termination from the burger giant. While he has agreed to a five-year ban from serving on the board of a public company and paying the penalty, Mr Easterbrook has not admitted or denied the findings.The fast-food chain fired Mr Easterbrook in November 2019 after finding that he allegedly engaged in an inappropriate personal relationship with an employee at McDonald’s in violation of company policy,...
Markets Insider

The SEC says ex-McDonald's CEO has agreed to pay a $400,000 fine after lying about having relationships with employees

The former McDonald's CEO Stephen Easterbrook downplayed his inappropriate conduct in an internal investigation that the fast-food chain conducted before it let him go in 2019, financial regulators alleged. During that investigation, Easterbook told lawyers brought in by McDonald's board that he hadn't had any other sexual relationships with McDonald's...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Ingram Atkinson

Woman scams investors out of $600 million

What would you do if all your hard earned money got stolen from you in the blink of an eye?. Elizabeth HolmesPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. In the early 2000s, Elizabeth Holmes was a dropout of Stanford University and a self-made billionaire. She had just created Theranos, an innovative company that combined her love for science with her charisma to convince investors to invest in her company. But something went wrong: The machines they created weren't working properly but she kept them going by lying about it and using other labs to do their tests. Eventually Wall Street Journal found out about the fraud and the investors realized they had been lied to; at one point they sued Theranos for $2 billion dollars!
RadarOnline

Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees

Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
Upworthy

CEO took a 90% pay cut to raise staff's minimum salary to $70K and the company is now thriving

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 15, 2021. It has since been updated. A few years ago, Dan Price—the head of a credit card payment processing company in Seattle—did something no CEO in history would even dream of doing. Taking a paycut of about a million dollars, he introduced a $70,000 minimum salary for all his employees. While at the time, conservative organizations and news networks ridiculed the supposedly "socialist" business practice, today Price is the one laughing as his company, Gravity Payments, and its employees are thriving. Taking to Twitter in April 2021, he proudly flexed the success of his experiment.
TheStreet

Mark Cuban's Plans Pose Major Threat to CVS and Walgreens

Mark Cuban wants to start 2023 riding the momentum he's developed as the chief disruptor of the pharmaceutical industry. In one year the 64-year-old tech entrepreneur has managed to do what Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Jamie Dimon could not do by uniting their names, their influence and the power of their respective companies: sharply reduce the prices of pharmaceuticals in the U.S.
TheDailyBeast

Goldman Sachs Staff Steaming Mad as Free Coffee Pulled Before Layoffs

Goldman Sachs staff’s anger boiled over after finding out they now have to pay for their formerly free coffee at the bank’s Manhattan headquarters as fears of impending layoffs have filtered through the firm in recent weeks. One “frustrated financier” told the New York Post that those who had gone to the office’s 11th-floor “Sky Lobby” for their usual brew were met by a “sign and a woman yelling at us that it was no longer complimentary.” “We had to go to the checkout counter before we could leave,” they added. “I paid $2.99 this morning for a sh*tty cup of Seattle’s Best. Nothing says ‘Happy New Year’ like ‘You’re already on the verge of losing your jobs — but let’s just make sure you lose your free coffee, too.’” Goldman CEO David Solomon used his annual year-end memo last week to announce a “headcount reduction” coming in “the first half of January.” In December, Semafor reported that as many as 4,000 “low performing” workers could be cut from the firm’s 49,000-strong payroll.Read it at New York Post
MANHATTAN, NY
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
CBS News

Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs

SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

747K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy