Newport, ME

WDEA AM 1370

MDI Girls and Boys Travel to Orono Tuesday January 10

The MDI Girls and Boys Basketball Teams travel up to Orono on Tuesday, January 10th to play the Red Riots. The Girls play at 5:30 followed by the Boys at 7 p.m. If you can't travel up, you can listen on WDEA AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The pregame begins at 5:15 p.m.
ORONO, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Big East Basketball Honor Roll for Week 4

In addition to selecting the Big East Basketball Girls and Boys Player of the Week, the Conference publishes the Honor Roll, a list of noteworthy achievements during the week. Here's the Big East Basketball Honor Roll for Week 4. Girls Basketball. Addison Atherton - Ellsworth -2 games, 22 points, 10...
ELLSWORTH, ME
lcnme.com

Tuesday Night Basketball Round-Up

Lincoln Academy girls basketball team picked up their third win of the season on Jan. 10, 53-27 over visiting Waterville. The Eagles were led by Mariam DeLisle 16, Reegan Dunican 14, and Maggie Thompson and Lexie Houghton 6 each. Waterville was led by Mara VanOesen with 13. Medomak Valley girls...
NEWCASTLE, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Former Bucksport Principal Named New HCTC Director

At the Tuesday, January 10th Ellsworth School Board meeting the School Board approved the hiring of Bill Tracy as the new Director of the Hancock County Technical Center. Tracy replaces Amy Boles, who was the Director and who is now the Superintendent of Schools in Ellsworth. Since 2017 Tracy has...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

EHS Boys Soccer Fundraiser for Trip to Spain

The Ellsworth High School Boys Soccer Team will be heading to Spain this summer. Needless to say, there is quite a bit of fundraising involved to take the Eagles on this trip!. Right now the Eagles are taking orders for subs to be delivered to your home on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12th. While we know the Patriots won't be playing, you can still enjoy the day and support the Eagles.
ELLSWORTH, ME
B98.5

Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?

You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
AUGUSTA, ME
989wclz.com

Body of snowmobiler recovered from lake in northern Maine

The body of a snowmobiler was pulled from a lake in northern Maine Sunday morning. According to the Maine Warden Service, 74-year-old Allen Cole Jr. of Bradford was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday before heading off on his snowmobile. Cole’s family notified wardens that he was missing around 7...
BRADFORD, ME
Q106.5

Here is Actually What’s Going into the Old Kmart in Bangor

Kmart has been gone from Bangor since April 2017. That was when The Quirk family’s real estate company QV Realty Trust bought the Kmart building and property. At the time the report was that the site was bought for future development. Since then, the Kmart store has been vacant,...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 165 calls for service for the period of Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 207 calls for service. Vincent A. Shea, 19, of Brookline, Massachusetts was issued a summons Jan. 9 for Allow Minor to Possess or Consume Liquor, after an incident that occurred on Cross Road, Southport Island, on July 22, 2022, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash

The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
RICHMOND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Farmington hospital chief takes expanded MaineHealth role

MaineHealth has created a new regional president role that will oversee the three most western networks and hospitals in the organization. Trampas Hutches, who served since January 2020 as president of Franklin Community Health Network, was appointed to the position. The network includes Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and Hutches took over just a few months before COVID-19 hit Maine and dramatically changed the health care landscape across the country.
FARMINGTON, ME
Rachel Perkins

The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s Daily

Chase's Daily, a beloved farm-to-table restaurant and market located in Belfast, Maine, closed its doors permanently on December 31st. The closure of Chase's Daily is a significant loss to the local community, as the restaurant had grown to become a staple of Belfast's Main Street, known for its delicious vegetarian fare, and sourcing of products from the family's farm in Freedom.
BELFAST, ME
B98.5

UPDATE: Memorial Bridge In Augusta Has Reopened

Original story follows... We are now hearing that the bridge has partially re-opened. Traffic is moving slowly. You may still want to find an alternate route. Original story follows... Memorial Bridge is Augusta is currently closed. This has caused traffic backups on both rotaries in the area around the rotaries....
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Near head-on crash in Rockport sends two to hospital

ROCKPORT — A U.S. Postal Service delivery truck and a Volvo station wagon experienced a near head-on crash, that also involved a third vehicle, around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday morning on Route 1 in Rockport. As a result of the crash, the small van landed on its side in a ditch and required firefighters to extricate the driver.
ROCKPORT, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

