ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne

A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislators Wonder If $100,000 Carcass Disposal Program Is Dead

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee is questioning if a program that helps municipalities dispose of dead animals is being used enough to justify the $100,000 annual appropriation it receives. Hunters and meat processing...
WYOMING STATE
KEVN

Wyoming inmate dead in prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
TORRINGTON, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cigarette Tax Increase Proposed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that would increase the state taxes on cigarettes sold in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 58 would increase the state wholesale tax in cigarettes from the current three cents per cigarette for five and two-tenths cents. That would raise the state tax on a pack of cigarettes from the current 60 cents to $1.04.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Supervisor wins Technician of the Year award

The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has announced the hard work of Cheryl Schwartzkopf, district supervisor for Converse County Weed and Pest, was recently honored with the Outstanding Technician award. The Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts (WACD) gave Schwartzkopf the Outstanding Technician award. According to a release, the WACD...
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray Scores Victory With Defeat Of Bill That Would Have Prevented Ballot Inspections

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming elections may be subjected to hand-count ballot audits after the Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee killed a bill Wednesday that would have prevented ballot inspections. With the rejection of House Bill 6, the possibility of hand-count...
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Case: Tax Reform Not Coming in the 67th Legislature

State Senator Cale Case spoke to Lander’s Rotary Club last week on issues spanning the state budget and tax reform, medical and mental health care, energy production, and the emergency services bill he’s sponsored that would allow counties to levy funds for ambulance services if approved by voters. He told the crowd that while the changing energy sector will force Wyoming to reexamine its tax structure, he felt state leaders would “kick the can down the road” yet again this session, and instead argue about social issues in Cheyenne.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Critics: Wind project adds to ‘industrialization’ of rural Wyoming

The piecemeal approval of multiple wind projects in southern Wyoming fails to take cumulative impacts into account, skeptics say. Federal officials are weighing public comments on a proposed wind energy project that would add to an expanding crop of turbines in south-central Wyoming. Though the 79-turbine Two Rivers project is relatively small compared to other wind projects in the works, some worry about mounting, cumulative threats to wildlife and what critics describe as the industrialization of otherwise quaint agricultural land and pristine wildlife habitat.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Don’t Have A Cow: State Vet Urges Lawmakers To Clarify Cattle Disease Policy

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Clarifying Wyoming’s brucellosis control policy should make things easier for ranchers while also easing the worries of neighboring states over the disease, the Wyoming state veterinarian told state legislators Tuesday. Changing language from “area of concern” to “temporary surveillance area”...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting

Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
CHEYENNE, WY
Sheridan Media

Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming

The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

SYP: Richard Jones, Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization

Richard Jones, from Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization about the marijuana industry, spoke about the pending legislation in the upcoming Wyoming legislature, as well as the history of trying to legalize pot in our state. Richard also talked about the national trends for the pot business. Also, what is Delta 8 and how is this a bad thing?
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

You Won’t Make It In Wyoming If…

A gentleman moved to Wyoming about 5 years ago. He makes his home in Buffalo and hosts and YouTube page called The Wyoming Project. During his time in this state, he's seen people move here only to leave a year or so later because they just couldn't take it. Take...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy