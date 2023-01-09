State Senator Cale Case spoke to Lander’s Rotary Club last week on issues spanning the state budget and tax reform, medical and mental health care, energy production, and the emergency services bill he’s sponsored that would allow counties to levy funds for ambulance services if approved by voters. He told the crowd that while the changing energy sector will force Wyoming to reexamine its tax structure, he felt state leaders would “kick the can down the road” yet again this session, and instead argue about social issues in Cheyenne.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO