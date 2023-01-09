Read full article on original website
Driggs Snowscapes returns Monday
DRIGGS, Idaho — The 11th annual Driggs Snowscapes, the largest public art display in Teton Valley, will return to the Driggs City Plaza Monday. Artists will sculpt all day on Driggs Plaza from Monday, Jan. 16 through Friday, Jan. 20. This year nine sculpting teams will move over 30 tons of snow to make seven snow sculptures, in harmony with this year’s theme, Winter Sports. The snow sculptures will be judged by a panel including Mayor August Christensen, artist Jason Borbet and others.
Commissioners send comments to BLM on WYDOT temporary housing
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Board of County Commissioners sent a letter to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), dated Jan. 9, commenting on the proposed use of Parcel 26 by the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) as a temporary housing site. The Board opted to add two additional conditions...
SNAPPED: Sleigh riding on the refuge
JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter sleigh rides on Jackson’s National Elk Refuge are in full swing now through early April, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., depending on conditions. The roughly one-hour ride takes visitors through the elk refuge to view the wintering elk population up close. According to...
Tonight: Open house to discuss Stilson Transit Center, BUILD Grant projects
JACKSON, Wyo. — Tonight, the public is invited to attend, discuss and learn more about the Stilson Transit Center and the Teton Mobility Corridor Improvements BUILD Grant at Teton Science Schools Mountain Academy from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Stilson Transit Center project and the Teton Mobility Corridor Improvements...
A deep start to the winter for the Tetons with consistent snowfall
JACKSON, Wyo. – Winter is off to a strong start in the Tetons with above-average snowpack and a weather pattern that has featured consistent snowfall. An active pattern will continue through at least mid-January with new snow arriving on a regular basis. Consistent light to moderate snowfall so far...
When it comes to living in Idaho, neighbors are known to be pretty giving. If you need money for charity, they show up and donate their time and money. If you need help moving or have had surgery and need food, neighbors around here will usually go above and beyond to make sure you are taken care of. On Facebook chat pages, you will see communities help one another in a way that is inspiring. It is the way a neighbor is supposed to be, but lately, the towns around Twin Falls, have not been playing nice, and have been downright selfish lately.
Central Wyoming College presents “Tribal Talks: Breaking Boundaries,” Teton Powwow
JACKSON, Wyo. — This spring, Central Wyoming College and the Wyoming Humanities Council will offer a lecture series “Tribal Talks: Breaking Boundaries,” and the annual “Teton Powwow: A Celebration of American Indian Culture” will once again return to Jackson. Tribal Talks: Breaking Boundaries. This lecture...
School Closures – January 11, 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have some school closures for you this morning. Grace School District 148 and Butte County School District will be closed today due to road and winter conditions. The post School Closures – January 11, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Town Council hires Andy Schwartz as legislative advisor
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Town Council voted on Monday, Jan. 9 to hire Andy Schwartz as a legislative advisor. As the legislative advisor, Schwartz will track legislative developments related to town interests, directly advocate for the town during the legislative session and create weekly updates. During the meeting...
Know before you go: Winter hiking tips from the National Park Service
MOOSE, Wyo. — With winter in full swing, the National Park Service (NPS) is reminding park users of some general safety tips before they head out on a hiking endeavor this season. “Hiking in winter can be a beautiful thing, there’s nothing like the hush that falls while snow...
AlpinFilm celebrates Jackson Hole as the epicenter of American mountaineering
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Aug. 27, 1923, Eleanor Davis, the Director of Physical Education for Women at Colorado College, did something no woman before her had ever done: she stood atop the Grand Teton. One hundred years later, The Teton Climbers’ Coalition is marking Davis’ accomplishment with a year-long...
Jobs of the Week – January 11
Looking to start a new career? Take a look at this week’s featured jobs from local employers around town. Want to feature your job posting here next week? Select “Featured Single Job Post” when sharing your job on Buckrail Works. Email ads@buckrail.com for more details. Customer Service...
Trucker dies after suffering medical issue and crashing into snowbank along local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a slide off on US Highway 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County. A 60-year-old male from Thayne, Wyoming, was eastbound on US26 in a 2005 Peterbilt semi. The male had a medical issue and went off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Law enforcement was dispatched and when they arrived on scene, they located the 60-year-old male deceased. US26 was partially shut down while crews worked on removing the semi from the snowbank. Next of kin has been notified. State Highway 26 is now reopened.
Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
Police are no longer searching for person
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls.
Lori Vallow-Daybell says she has an alibi
A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment.
Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer
A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Once the Moscow case is resolved, it...
Occupancy in Jackson Hole down in six-month trend
JACKSON, Wyo. — Occupancy numbers in the months of December and January reflect a consistent decrease seen across Jackson Hole in the past six months, according to a report from the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce. Lodging data from the Chamber reported and projected decreases in occupancy levels for...
Expertise & Empathy: Meet the providers at Sage Living
JACKSON, Wyo. — St. John’s Health, Jackson, WY, is pleased to introduce the providers of the Sage Living care team: Nurse Practitioner Laura-Lee Berrett, DNP and Medical Director Kathleen Vanier, MD. Laura-Lee Berrett began her nursing career in 2006 as a long-term care nurse with St. John’s Health....
TCSD #1 receives 85 winter coats from mystery donor
JACKSON, Wyo. — A mystery someone started the year off with a good deed, one that will directly benefit Teton School District No. 1 (TCSD #1) students in need. Last week, TCSD#1 Superintendent Dr. Gillian Chapman received quite a surprise when 85 brand-new children’s coats arrived in the mail from an anonymous sender.
