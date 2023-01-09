LIGHTSPEED Presents: 'A Man Walks Into a Bar: In Which More Than Four Decades After My Father's Reluctant Night of Darts on West 54th Street I Finally Understand What Needs to Be Done' by Scott Edelman

Read full article on original website
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Late ABC News Producer Dax Tejera And Wife Accused Of Leaving Their Children Alone While They Went Out On Date Where He Died
The late ABC News executive producer Dax Tejera and his widow are accused of leaving their young children unattended inside a hotel room while they went out for dinner — where he ended up dead.Veronica Tejera, a senior producer at the Washington Post, told officials she and her husband left their two toddlers at a hotel room, while they went out for an evening in Manhattan when her husband collapsed from a fatal heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dax died on December 23 at age 37. Hours later, Veronica, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment...
‘That’s not true:’ Ryan Seacrest left surprised by Andy Cohen revelation after claiming host ignored him
Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve claim about Andy Cohen has been called out by Kelly Ripa.On Saturday (31 January), Seacrest and Cohen both hosted ABC and CNN’s respective coverage of the evening approximately 10 feet away from each other in New York’s Times Square.However, according to Seacrest, Cohen, who was presenting alongside Anderson Cooper, ignored him when he tried to say hello.Speaking on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday (3 January), Seacrest said: “My big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy, and so when I was not working, I was trying to get their attention....
Biden challenged by Mexico President on his 'forgetfulness' during North American Leaders Summit
The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada participated in joint press conferences during a two-day the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
Kimmel Says George Santos Lied so Much He ‘Basically Catfished an Entire Congressional District’ (Video)
The drama about serial liar-turned-congressman George Santos really blew up during the end-of-year break when most of the late night shows were on hiatus, including “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” But that didn’t stop the host from diving into the matter on his first show of 2021, where after describing the extent of Santos’ lying, he joked that Santos “basically catfished an entire Congressional district.”
Donald Trump shows his DJ skills for a second time: Proves he is a big fan of Céline Dion
It seems Donald Trump has a new hobby. The former President is back at entertaining his guests with his skills as DJ. This time he hosted another important event at Mar-a-Lago, and shared some of his favorite songs with the attendees. It was previously reported that Trump enjoyed serving...
U.S. attorney general names special counsel for classified docs found in Biden’s garage
The discovery of classified documents in President Biden’s private residence drew comparisons to the classified documents found inside Donald Trump’s Florida home. The post U.S. attorney general names special counsel for classified docs found in Biden’s garage appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Time Out Global
This futuristic “bathroom attendant” at Rockefeller Center is pretty funny
This might put a smile on your face: a “bathroom attendant of the future” called SOS just took up residence inside all public restrooms at Rockefeller Center. More of a vending machine than a robot, SOS dispenses wellness products developed by on-trend brands, including always-free menstrual care products. You'll also be able to purchase sunscreen, pimple patches, deodorants and more from the no-contact and no-cash “attendant.” Who even needs Duane Reade these days.
Gizmodo
Climate Deniers Try to 'Fact Check' Real Reporting
The climate deniers are at it again. In late December, the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, released what it’s calling a “Climate Fact Check” report. The report, which was covered breathlessly by Fox News, purports to expose claims made by “climate alarmists and their media allies” in 2022 that “clashed with reality and science.” (Spoiler alert: all the “claims” covered are, in fact, in line with the scientific consensus. Go figure.)
Gizmodo
House Republicans Ready to Give Big Tech the Benghazi Treatment
House Republicans, as early as this week, could have a powerful new panel at their disposal to grill Big Tech companies over long-alleged, but largely unproven accusations of conservative censorship and government collusion. Though Democrats and tech industry experts refute the committee’s premise, the panel could nonetheless force tech companies and their executives directly into the center of a meandering GOP spotlight seeking to reveal even the tiniest modicum of evidence that tech companies carried out censorship actions on the orders of the federal government.
