Read full article on original website
Related
bravotv.com
There’s Been a New Development in Kyle Richards and Bethenny Frankel’s Years-Long Instagram Drama
The RHONY alum revealed an update on the social media issue between herself and the RHOBH cast member. The Real Housewives of New York City’s Bethenny Frankel didn’t just post a sweet homage to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards for her birthday this week, she also gave her the ultimate gift: She’s following her again on Instagram.
bravotv.com
How to Watch Summer House
We have all the scoop on how to watch and stream episodes of Summer House. Summer should be fun and here's how you can watch every minute of Summer House. And with a new season almost upon us, you know you want the scoop on how you can catch every minute of the fun, antics, partying, and tensions in Hamptons.
bravotv.com
Brandi Glanville Spills on Her Mystery Man and the Southern Charm-ers Who Slid into Her DMs
The RHOBH alum also revealed that she “didn’t vibe” with this single Bravolebrity guy at BravoCon 2022. On the January 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host asked Brandi if she’s dating anyone at the moment. Brandi had an exciting update to share about the latest in her love life.
bravotv.com
Lindsay Hubbard Just Shared a Major Update on Her Wedding: Get a Peek
The Summer House bride-to-be documented a special day with friends as she tried on dresses for her and Carl Radke’s upcoming wedding. Lindsay Hubbard is ready to start her journey to the altar! Nearly five months after becoming engaged to Carl Radke, the Summer House cast member has started to look for a wedding dress.
bravotv.com
“No F--king Cameras”: The Summer House Season 7 Trailer Teases “Mayhem”
Because we believe that even winter should be fun, we have some big news on when the new season of Summer House will premiere. Season 7 premieres in February, and get ready, because the drama is about to heat you up during this cold, cold season. When Does Summer House...
Who Will Inherit Graceland After the Death of Lisa Marie Presley?
Unthinkably, Lisa Marie Presley has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54. As fans mourn her death, they are also wondering who will inherit Graceland, the family estate purchased by her father Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tenn. Article continues below advertisement. Let’s quickly review the history of Graceland...
bravotv.com
Garcelle, Her Sons, and Her Grandson Had a “Lovely Dinner” with Lisa Vanderpump
Their “amazing” dinner took place shortly after it was confirmed that Garcelle will appear on Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Lisa Vanderpump and Garcelle Beauvais may not have appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills together, but they share a unique connection: LVP is Garcelle’s son’s boss.
bravotv.com
Katie Reveals What It Was Like to Film Vanderpump Rules with Tom Amid Divorce, Raquel Drama
Ahead of Vanderpump Rules Season 10, Katie also revealed where she stands with both Raquel Leviss and Lala Kent. The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer not only confirmed the romance rumors about Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss but also teased the fallout that occurs as a result. And nobody was more affected by said fallout than Tom’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney.
bravotv.com
Tamra Judge Answers Questions About Her Recent Surgery (and Eddie’s Heart Condition)
The RHOC cast member opened up about her hernia surgery and shared where Eddie stands in his health today. Tamra Judge is here to spill the, well, t(ea) about her recent surgery. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member opened up about her recent abdominal surgery and answered all the questions you may have about her recent health journey on her Instagram Stories and her podcast.
bravotv.com
Melissa Gorga Reveals Her Newly Straightened Teeth
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member showed her smile transformation after finishing her Invisalign treatment. Back in 2018, Melissa Gorga did an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram and a fan inquired about her getting “veneers” to make her pearly whites look their best. “Nope, all mine! Thank you!” The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member responded, denying any dental cosmetic procedures.
bravotv.com
Yup, Kyle Richards Just Got a Another Tattoo: See Her New Ribcage Ink
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member revealed the meaning behind the new stamp on her ribs. Shortly after Kyle Richards debuted three tattoos, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared during the show's Season 12 reunion that she planned to hold off on any more new ink for the time being. “I heard they’re addicting, so now I’m on probation," she said. "I have to wait a little while.”
bravotv.com
Shannon Storms Beador Is All About “Good Vibes” After Her Split from John
What breakup? Shannon Storms Beador is looking to the future after confirming her split from John Janssen. In fact, The Real Housewives of Orange County mom shared exactly how she’s feeling post-breakup, and you know what? It’s all good. “Good Vibes. Bigger goals. Better experiences. More happiness,” she...
bravotv.com
Dorit Kemsley’s Prank on Husband PK Will Make Your Day
Paul "PK" Kemsley may be known for his cheeky sense of humor, but this time, it's Dorit Kemsley bringing the laughs. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wife took to Instagram on January 10 to share a video that began with her, hair clippers in hand, preparing to give PK a trim. "I know exactly what to do," Dorit said, attempting to reassure a doubtful PK, who asked that she not "take it too short."
bravotv.com
Wait, Why Is Tom Schwartz Eating an Orange in the Shower?
The Vanderpump Rules cast member put a viral food trend to the test “to see what all this hoopla is about.”. Tom Schwartz recently tested a much-debated food theory. Since at least 2015, the internet has been abuzz with a debate over claims that oranges taste better when eaten in the shower, and on January 8, the Vanderpump Rules cast member set out to find answers. Showing an orange placed in his shower, Tom wrote in the caption of an Instagram Story photo, “Gonna see what all this hoopla is about.”
bravotv.com
Josh & Heather Altman Have Very Different Feelings About Selling Their House
As you can see in the video above, Josh Altman and Heather Altman put a great deal of time, effort, and money into creating what is now their dream home. However, on the January 12 episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Josh was considering saying goodbye to the Beverly Hills house when he received a very appealing offer.
bravotv.com
Vanderpump Rules Season 10: Here’s Where the Cast’s Friendships and Relationships Stand
These are the best days of [their] lives… but are they actually?!. A trailer for the upcoming 10th season of Vanderpump Rules dropped on January 10, and the cast is dealing with everything from breakups to divorces to multiple shocking hookups. Before the highly anticipated season starts, find out...
bravotv.com
Madison and Her Husband Went on a Double Date with Patricia and Whitney (and She Revealed Her Plans for Having Kids)
Madison LeCroy-Randle just said “cheers” to an absolutely charming double date with her new husband, Brett Randle, and a few familiar Southern Charm faces. The newlywed, who tied the knot with the California-based account manager in November, went out to Halls Chophouse in Charleston with mother-son duo Patricia Altschul and Whitney Sudler-Smith on January 12.
bravotv.com
Melissa and Joe Gorga Share the Latest Update on Feud with Teresa Giudice: “Such a Joke”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres in less than a month, but there’s no telling how long the rift between the Giudice and Gorga families will last. The latest update on the strained relationship came during the January 12 episode of Melissa Gorga’s podcast. Discussing some of what was teased in the RHONJ trailer, she and her husband, Joe Gorga, revealed that they were particularly upset to hear Teresa Giudice declare, “[Melissa]’s always wanted to keep my brother and I apart. She got her wish.”
bravotv.com
Samantha Feher
A New Jersey native, Samantha Feher always dreamed of making New York City her personal playground. She’s a content creator who lives by the work hard, play hard motto. Very single, Samantha has a consistent roster of four or five men and is keeping things casual until there’s someone worth dropping everyone else for. But with an overly ambitious personality and party animal lifestyle, can she find a partner who is able to keep up?
bravotv.com
How to Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey
We have all the scoop on how to watch and stream episodes of RHONJ. Make yourself a plate of sprinkle cookies (if that's your thing) because we have the latest dish on how you can watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey. And with a new season almost upon us,...
Comments / 0