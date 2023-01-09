Read full article on original website
Benton PUD working to restore power in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
City of Richland announces old Red Robin off George Washington Way is being torn down
RICHLAND, Wash. — The city of Richland announces some big changes coming to the city. The old Red Robin building located off 924 George Washington Way just next to Wendy's is coming down. The owner of the building decided to tear the building down, making room for another popular...
Here’s How to Put $2000 in Your Pocket From the Broadmoor Park Complex
We're celebrating the grand opening of the Broadmoor Park Complex all month long and one lucky winner will walk away with $2000 - here's how to win!. It's easy to enter to win, just follow the Broadmoor Park Complex on Instagram - that's it! Then, at the end of January, a Broadmoor Park representative will randomly pick one of their Instagram followers to win $2000.00. Go HERE and follow Broadmoor Park on Instagram. And, remember to take a trip through the Broadmoor Park Complex (formerly Broadmoor Outlet Mall) at 5250 Outlet Drive off Sandifur Parkway in Pasco. Good luck! **No purchase necessary.
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
WSP responding to rollovers across the Mid-Columbia
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are currently on the scene of two rollovers on SR 395 in Franklin County. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the rollovers in Franklin County are near milepost 27. Troopers are also responding to a rollover in Benton County on SR 240 near...
Before Modern Bridges Kennewick & Pasco Residents Had to Take a Ferry [PHOTO]
Long before the Blue and Cable Bridges were constructed the only way to cross the Columbia River was by Ferry. In fact, ferry service between the new Pasco and Kennewick area began nearly 140 years ago in November of 1884. First, for pedestrians, horses, and wagons. Then, in the 1920s, motorized vehicles became part of the cargo crossing the south shore of the Columbia River.
One person in the hospital after a house fire in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick fire crews were dispatched to a house fire at Whispering Winds trailer park off 7th Ave. The first units to arrive helped contain the fire to the room the fire started in. Three people were in the home at the time. One of the three...
Tri-Cities Man Dies Along I-84 Near Pendleton
(Pendleton, OR) -- Authorities in Eastern Oregon say a Tri-Cities man who was helping at the scene of a crash on Interstate 84 near Pendleton on Sunday afternoon was killed. This after a vehicle lost control in heavy rain and hydroplaned into the victim. Oregon State Police say the deadly crash happened just after 4:30pm about 8 miles west of Pendleton near milepost 199. 65-year-old Kenneth Dale Strong, of Richland, stopped to render aid at the scene of a Ford Ranger pickup that had rolled over in the median.
Tri-Cities Good Samaritan killed when he stopped to help at I84 crash in Oregon
The interstate was wet and slick.
15-Year-Old Struck by Car at Richland Intersection Thursday AM
Richland Police say a 15-year-old boy escaped life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Richland early Thursday morning. A teen was crossing George Washington way near Spengler street. RPD did not say the exact time of the accident, but details were released shortly after 10 AM. The...
UPDATE: ‘Stable, loving, family guy’ found after 2 days missing in Tri-Cities
“He just wouldn’t torment all of us this way.”
Repeat Richland Store Thief Nailed, Had Filed-Down Gun
Richland Police had a busy day Wednesday, one of their arrests had a filed-down gun. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:30 PM RPD responded to the Safeway at 1803 George Washington Way on a report of a suspect who had previously stolen some goods, then came back later for more. After Police...
Tri-Cities rescues desperately look for fosters and adoptees
REGIONAL — Local shelters, like the Pit Bull Pen in Benton City, are desperately looking for adoptions and fosters. According to Trish Trickit, executive director for the Pit Bull Pen, calls are coming in daily for pickups, when the shelters can’t take in most because they’re just too full. It’s likely there are too many dogs to fit in all...
Waste Management invests $15 million into Eastern Washington recycling
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In November of 2022, Waste Management Northwest announced they would invest $56 million in regional recycling throughout Washington state. The Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology Center, is one of those locations. “Just keeping our communities green and clean,” Tami Haggerty with the company said WM is Washington’s biggest processor of curbside recyclables, “plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, cans,”...
Building Permits – January 2023
Hudlow Inc., 2100 Black Road, Kahlotus, $150,000 for antenna tower. Contractor: Mastec Network Solutions. TSK 2017 LLC, 52 E. Vineyard Drive, Pasco, $8,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Turping Construction LLC. Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, 3152 Selph Landing Road, Pasco, $950,000 for commercial addition, $350,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: Tanco Engineering...
Glamorous Nails & More Await You at the New Nail Bar & Spa in Pasco
There's a new nail spa in town, and this one comes with a twist. The all new Nail Bar & Spa is open in Pasco on Broadmoor Boulevard. Owner Kim Huynh says the location has been open for about 5 weeks. Huynh operated New York Nails in Kennewick for several years before expanding to new, larger digs in Pasco.
Airport to Get $416-Thousand in Development Funds
(Pasco, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded the Port of Pasco a $416,000 grant to help begin the master planning process to develop 260 acres at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco. PSC was one of six public entities to get the money from the agency in a pilot grant program. the goal being to increase the number of so-called project ready industrial sites in Washington State. According to the Port, the money will help with the planning needed to turn the 460 acres into an aerospace and advanced manufacturing center.
School delays for January 10
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- North Franklin School District: operating on a two-hour delayed start for Tuesday, January 10 due to weather. There is no a.m. preschool and no breakfast will be served. Buses will run on normal Tuesday-Friday routes, but will arrive at stops two hours later than their normal pick-up...
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 8, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Avian flu and cholera kills 100s more birds near Tri-Cities. How you can help stop the spread
Avian cholera also has been a problem in E. Washington and Oregon.
