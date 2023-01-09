ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

247Sports

247Sports Composite five-star Edge Colin Simmons updates his recruitment

Duncanville (Texas) High 247Sports Composite five-star Colin Simmons will visit Georgia this weekend. The Bulldogs are fresh off a second-straight National Championship and Simmons is a prospect that would help keep UGA in contention for years to come. “With Georgia have you seen their d-linemen,” Simmons told 247Sports this past...
DUNCANVILLE, TX

