Pedestrian dies after being struck near Lake Nokomis
MINNEAPOLIS — A person walking near Lake Nokomis was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police spokesman officer Garrett Parten confirmed the fatal incident, which took place shortly after 7 a.m. He said details on what happened and the victim's identity are being gathered. Images from...
Minneapolis parking lot shooting leaves at least one dead, two critically injured
1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting in parking lot outside Minneapolis market
Resident in wheelchair rescued from house fire in Phillips neighborhood
One person was rescued from a home in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis after its kitchen caught fire Saturday. Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to a home on the 1200 block of East 26th Street just before noon on a report of a kitchen fire. Crews were informed that a resident using a wheelchair was possibly trapped inside the home.
Charges: Man on 9th-floor balcony pitched dumbbells, other items at vehicles in downtown Minneapolis
A Minneapolis man has been charged with dropping dumbbells, furniture and other items from his ninth-floor balcony onto vehicles passing by his downtown apartment building, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Michael B. Judy, 29, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two felony counts of first-degree property damage...
Man throws dumbbell, furniture from apartment balcony at cars: Charges
Police ask for help identifying man found in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Police are asking for help identifying a man found last week in north Minneapolis. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the man was found near the 3200 block of Fourth Street North on Friday, Jan. 6. The post went on to say that the man appeared to have injuries to his head, and that he couldn't identify himself.
Drivers survive after 2 semi trucks collided head-on along I-94
CLEARWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two drivers are expected to survive their injuries after two semis collided head-on along I-94 in Clearwater, Minnesota. Two drivers survived after a frightening head-on crash involving two semi trucks which snarled mid-afternoon traffic along I-94 near Clearwater, Minnesota on Tuesday. Minnesota State Patrol says...
Fight involving "sharp weapon" injures two workers at Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police in Bloomington are investigating a fight at a business that sent two workers to the hospital.It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Harriet Avenue.The fight involved a "sharp weapon," and the employees suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.
At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Southdale Center mall
EDINA, Minn. – At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. According to KSTP, authorities say the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday is believed to be an accidental discharge of a firearm. According to officials with the...
Minneapolis Man Charge In Duluth Girlfriend’s Stabbing
DULUTH, Minn. – A Minneapolis man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend in Duluth’s Lincoln Park while threating to kill her. Joshua White, 19, is charged with second-degree assault and threats of violence. The stabbing happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday in a home in the area of North...
Watch: Girl skates down icy street in Roseville, Minnesota
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Freezing rain left streets across the Twin Cities metro covered in ice Wednesday morning, and a girl in Roseville took advantage. She laced up her skates and skated down the street. Meanwhile, across the Twin Cities, vehicles were slipping and sliding off roadways. The Minnesota...
Home deemed uninhabitable after fire in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A home in south Minneapolis was deemed uninhabitable after a fire late Friday.Crews learned there was a kitchen fire at a 2 1/2 story home on the 1200 block of East 26th Street just before midnight. A person inside used a wheelchair and was not able to get out on their own, fire officials say.Fire crews were able to find the person, and provided him with care for burn injuries and possible smoke inhalation. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire, but the home was declared unsuitable for living.
NEXT Drive Alert: 230+ crashes and spinouts overnight amid icy road conditions
MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert after freezing rain overnight led to widespread slick conditions. Multiple schools are reporting delays. Metro Transit suspended its bus service Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions, but shortly before 8:30 a.m., started releasing buses from garages to restore service. The light rail and Northstar service is operating as usual.The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is also suspending service due to compromised roads. RELATED: School closings & delaysThe Minnesota State Patrol says, between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 120 crashes and 116 spinouts, along with 19 jackknifed semis. Ten of the crashes included injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says aircraft continue to be de-iced, which will likely impact departure times. The airfield is operational and runways are open. Icy conditions extend to Wisconsin as well; authorities say that the northwestern part of the state is covered in slippery stretches. Officials are asking drivers to increase their follow distance to give cars extra time to stop.
Brooklyn Center carjacking: 3 armed, masked suspects stole woman's vehicle
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three masked, armed suspects carjacked a woman in Brooklyn Center on early Tuesday, according to police. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers responded to a carjacking on the 5500 block of Logan Avenue North at 3:30 a.m. Monday. The victim said she was in her vehicle when three men in masks approached her — two of the suspects opened the doors of her vehicle, pointed guns at her and demanded she get out of the car or she'd be shot.
Police: Woman shot in parking lot outside Amazon Fulfillment Center
A woman is in a life-threatening condition in a hospital after she was shot in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville. Lakeville Police Department says it was called to the facility at 9800 217th St. W. at 6:51 p.m. Sunday, where the woman had been shot in her vehicle.
Burnsville man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder in fatal 2021 crash
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A 19-year-old Burnsville man pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder Tuesday in connection with a crash that killed two last spring. Dakota County officials say Leon Bond was drag racing against his sister on County Road 42 in Burnsville when Bond collided with another vehicle, subsequently killing Tayler Garza, 22, of Woodbury, and Dalton Ford, 22, of Burnsville.
Shooting at Southdale Center in Edina leads to brief lockdown
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating a shooting at Southdale Center in Edina on Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:11 p.m. on Monday. An officer working in the mall heard the single shot that was fired and responded near the Hennepin County Service Center, which is just inside door No. 13 at the mall. Other police officers from Edina and other police departments also responded to the shopping center.
Brother pleads guilty in deadly drag racing crash that killed couple in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A month after his sister was convicted on charges in the deadly crash in Burnsville, a teen has pled guilty to murder charges in the drag racing crash that killed a couple in 2021. Leon Bond pled guilty in Dakota County on Tuesday to two...
Fmr. Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson gets previous police job back, with more pay
MINNEAPOLIS – The controversial former top cop of Hennepin County is now collecting a paycheck from a different department.Dave Hutchinson was reinstated to his prior job with Metro Transit Police, and not everyone's happy about it.RELATED: 'What Happened Is Inexcusable' - Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson Says He Won't Resign After DWI ConvictionBefore he was elected sheriff in 2018, Hutchinson was a sergeant with MTPD. WCCO has learned that a state statute forced the department to give him that same job back once his term ended.That statute also gives Hutchinson raises as if he never left, bumping his salary by about $20,000...
