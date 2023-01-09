Read full article on original website
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Critics’ Choice Awards Celebrity Style Through the Years
The Critics’ Choice Awards have slowly risen in prestige over the years, and are now considered an indicator of who is likely to win the prestigious Academy Awards. And the Critics’ Choice red carpet has become a bigger deal fashion-wise, too. While the awards weren’t broadcast until 2001, making it one of the younger award shows, the Critics’ Choice awards have attracted fashion-industry favorites, including Zendaya and Lady Gaga over the years. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden GlobesAll the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Nicole Kidman...
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’
The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and going so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
Imagine Entertainment Hires Allan Mandelbaum as Senior VP of Features (EXCLUSIVE)
Imagine Entertainment has appointed film executive and producer Allan Mandelbaum to serve as senior VP of features. In his new role, Mandelbaum will support all aspects of development and production across some existing features and new projects at Imagine, the production company founded by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. “I’ve had the privilege of knowing Allan for some time and have always admired his taste, instincts and passionate pursuit of making great films. He will be a tremendous addition to our team,” said Karen Lunder, Imagine Entertainment’s president of features. Prior to joining Imagine, Mandelbaum worked as head of production at Star Thrower...
New York Post
Geena Davis details alleged abuse she suffered from Bill Murray
Geena Davis revealed Monday that Bill Murray, 72, allegedly yelled at her while he was wearing a clown suit on the set of their 1990 comedy “Quick Change.” Davis first accused the actor in October of using a massage tool on her in her hotel room despite her refusal in 1989 in her memoir “Dying of Politeness.” Now, she detailed the alleged on-set incident while appearing on New York magazine’s “On with Kara Swisher.” According to the 66-year-old, she was meeting with Murray and the co-producers when he supposedly asked her if she had tried the device. “I’m like, ‘No, no, no, thank...
