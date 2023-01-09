ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Where have all the Phoenix flights gone? United, American nix routes from Cleveland Hopkins to Arizona

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A year ago, Cleveland snowbirds who were looking to fly nonstop to the Arizona desert had four airlines from which to choose. Today, two carriers – United and American – have exited the market, leaving Frontier and Southwest as the sole nonstop options for Clevelanders headed to spring training and other Phoenix-area attractions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland advances plan to add 4-plus miles of protected bikes lanes on Superior, Lorain avenues

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland City Council committee Monday approved long-brewing plans to add 4.3 miles of protected bike lanes to Superior and Lorain avenues. The Superior Avenue cycle track – called the Superior Midway – would include two-way bike lanes down the center of the road, from Public Square to East 55th Street. The Lorain Midway, formerly called the Lorain Avenue Cycle Track, would run from West 20th Street to West 65th Street, with bike lanes running down one side.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Best Super Bowl 57 promos | Ohio sports betting 2023

The NFL playoffs are coming to Ohio like never before in 2023, and gridiron geeks will have a chance to experience the excitement in a whole new way. That’s because legalized sports betting is now available in Ohio, and the action has arrived just in time for Super Bowl season.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Public health alert issued for frozen fish products

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A public health alert has been issued for a California company’s fully cooked, frozen swai fried fish cutlet products that did not receive federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. A recall was not requested because the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Man, 63, found dead in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio — A 63-year-old man was found dead Tuesday in a house fire in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood. Benjamin Williamson was unresponsive when he was found by firefighters inside the home on the 600 block of Grifton Avenue, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Williamson was pronounced dead at Summa Akron City Hospital just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Corner 11 Poke & Ramen now open in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- You can find just about every type of fast-casual restaurant in Strongsville. But the southwest suburb has lacked any place that specializes in poke or ramen bowls. The recent opening of Corner 11 Poke & Ramen in the Ledgewood Plaza across from SouthPark Mall changes that. The...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy