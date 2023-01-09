Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
Related
Northeast Ohio under winter weather advisory starting early Friday - 6-9 inches snow possible in some areas
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland’s lack of snow is about to end. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, calling for up to a half foot of snow or more, and high winds from early Friday to early Saturday. The weather advisory for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake...
High electricity rates expected in Northeast Ohio this summer due to high wholesale auction prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Electric bills for many people in Northeast Ohio will be higher than usual this summer because FirstEnergy, for the second time, had to buy electricity at a much higher price than it’s paying now. FirstEnergy agreed at a Tuesday auction to pay $97.70 per megawatt-hour...
More than 13,000 deer checked during Ohio’s muzzleloader season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There were 13,617 white-tailed deer checked during Ohio’s muzzleloader season, more than 2,000 above the average for the past three years and nearly 700 more than last season. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife says hunters in Coshocton County (518) reported the...
Sale of Turkeyfoot Golf Links south of Akron preserves course and might mean more for Portage Lakes area
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A New Franklin native is on course to make his community a place more people can enjoy after his purchase of a historic golf course in the Portage Lakes area south of Akron. Tim Adkins, a Portage Lakes businessman, recently paid $8.5 million for the...
Where have all the Phoenix flights gone? United, American nix routes from Cleveland Hopkins to Arizona
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A year ago, Cleveland snowbirds who were looking to fly nonstop to the Arizona desert had four airlines from which to choose. Today, two carriers – United and American – have exited the market, leaving Frontier and Southwest as the sole nonstop options for Clevelanders headed to spring training and other Phoenix-area attractions.
Cleveland advances plan to add 4-plus miles of protected bikes lanes on Superior, Lorain avenues
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland City Council committee Monday approved long-brewing plans to add 4.3 miles of protected bike lanes to Superior and Lorain avenues. The Superior Avenue cycle track – called the Superior Midway – would include two-way bike lanes down the center of the road, from Public Square to East 55th Street. The Lorain Midway, formerly called the Lorain Avenue Cycle Track, would run from West 20th Street to West 65th Street, with bike lanes running down one side.
North Olmsted woman wins Make-A-Wish home in North Royalton
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- It was quite a memorable New Year’s Eve for Karen Michalczyk, who learned through the digital grapevine that she had won a brand-new $669,000 North Royalton house as part of the “A Home for the Holidays” raffle. “My sister’s friend saw that ‘Karen...
Derek Merrin’s lesson on how not to make peace in the Ohio Republican party: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- State Rep. Derek Merrin is asserting that he is the leader of the House GOP, even though he lost the House speaker’s race to fellow Republican Jason Stephens last week. We’re talking about sour grapes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
Speeds reduced by 22 percent in first full year of Mayfield’s I-271 photo enforcement
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- Ohio Department of Transportation results for the first full-year of photo enforcement on the Mayfield stretch of Interstate 271 shows that those driving 85 mph or faster decreased by 22 percent when compared to 2021. The decrease pertains only to I-271 in Mayfield. ODOT has a traffic...
Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023; jackpot $360 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers in its drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, for a jackpot estimated at $360 million. The numbers are 4-8-46-47-48 Powerball 5 Power Play 3x. The Classic Lotto numbers are 5-22-28-37-45-47 Kicker 471978. The jackpot is $3.9 million for the drawing...
Best Super Bowl 57 promos | Ohio sports betting 2023
The NFL playoffs are coming to Ohio like never before in 2023, and gridiron geeks will have a chance to experience the excitement in a whole new way. That’s because legalized sports betting is now available in Ohio, and the action has arrived just in time for Super Bowl season.
The former Brandywine Golf Course is now a part of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park
PENINSULA, Ohio -- The National Park Service has officially taken the reins of most of the former Brandywine Golf Course property, improving public access to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The National Park Service paid $3.1 million for 198 acres of the 213-acre former golf course from the Conservancy for...
Public health alert issued for frozen fish products
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A public health alert has been issued for a California company’s fully cooked, frozen swai fried fish cutlet products that did not receive federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. A recall was not requested because the...
Madison Avenue’s Gray House Pizza open for business in Lakewood: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- After a 20-year-culinary journey into the world of pizza making, Joe Schlott is about to experience a dream come true. The owner of Gray House Pies is excited to finally open Gray House Pizza tomorrow at 14201 Madison Ave. in Lakewood. “I’m totally stoked,” Schlott said. “I’ve...
Man, 63, found dead in Akron house fire
AKRON, Ohio — A 63-year-old man was found dead Tuesday in a house fire in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood. Benjamin Williamson was unresponsive when he was found by firefighters inside the home on the 600 block of Grifton Avenue, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Williamson was pronounced dead at Summa Akron City Hospital just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Berea, Brook Park, Middleburg Heights to pay portion of new dispatch software upgrade
BEREA, Ohio -- An intergovernmental agreement between Chagrin Valley Dispatch Council and the cities of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights will enable the purchase of new Motorola CAD software to better serve the communities. Those three municipalities -- along with North Royalton, Olmsted Falls and Olmsted Township -- are...
Cats bring jazz and spark to Matejka household: Send us your pet stories
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Let me introduce you to Jazzy and Sparky, my two feline companions. Jazzy, a black-and-white female tuxedo, is now 16 years old. I’ve been her guardian for the past 12 years. She is super sweet and is always waiting to greet me as I open the front door when I return home each day.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.35 billion; 2 tickets worth $1 million each sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Could Friday the 13th end up being very lucky for someone?. There were no winners in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, Mega Millions drawing for a jackpot of $1.1 billion, so it now increases to $1.35 billion for the next drawing on Friday, Jan. 13. Tuesday’s...
Corner 11 Poke & Ramen now open in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- You can find just about every type of fast-casual restaurant in Strongsville. But the southwest suburb has lacked any place that specializes in poke or ramen bowls. The recent opening of Corner 11 Poke & Ramen in the Ledgewood Plaza across from SouthPark Mall changes that. The...
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023; jackpot $1.1 billion
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The winning numbers have been selected in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, Mega Millions drawing for a jackpot estimated at $1.1 billion. The numbers are 7-13-14-15-18 Mega Ball 9 Megaplier 3x. Tuesday’s jackpot is the third-largest in Mega Millions history. A $1.537 billion jackpot was won...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0