Related
NBC San Diego
Strong Storm Drenches Southern California. Here's When the Heaviest Rain Arrives
Evacuation orders and warnings were issued Monday in Santa Barbara County as a strong winter storm with heavy rain moved south into the Los Angeles area. The storm, fueled by a long plume of moisture over the Pacific Ocean, will deliver the heaviest rain Monday afternoon and into the evening. The wet weather follows last week's powerful winter storm that flooded some SoCal streets and freeways.
GV Wire
Search Called off for Boy Swept Away by California Flooding
LOS ANGELES — Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central California Monday morning after it became unsafe for divers to continue. The search was called off around 3 p.m. because the current and rising water levels of the Salinas...
koamnewsnow.com
CA: BROTHER REMEMBERS 5YO SWEPT AWAY IN FLOODWATER
CALIFORNIA WINTER STORM RAIN FLOODING BOMB CYCLONE ATMOSPHERIC RIVER KYLE DOAN.
Washington Examiner
Boy swept away by California floods, death toll climbs to 14
A 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday, and the death toll from the violent storms rose to 14 as Californians face extreme flooding that has left thousands without power. Los Angeles and the coastal areas near the city have been ravaged by the storms, with communities such as...
koamnewsnow.com
CA:STORM-WOMAN FND DEAD IN SUBMERGED CAR AFTER 911 CALL
CA: Rain causes flooding, leading to one death in Sonoma County.
KTLA.com
Another storm bringing heavy rain to Southern California Monday
Yet another “strong Pacific storm” is expected to hit Southern California Monday and is forecast to bring gusty winds, potential flooding and hazardous driving conditions, the National Weather Service says. The latest weather is a part of the same system that left as many as 300,000 people in...
mynewsla.com
Palmdale City Council Passes Resolution Opposing LA’s Homeless Emergency
The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Thursday by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people. The Palmdale City Council voted unanimously on a resolution at its...
Tornado Watch Issued for Metro Southern California Ahead of Strongest Storm Since January 2010; Complete Coverage
Southern California Weather Force has issued four additional alerts ahead of the strongest storm system not seen since January 2010, making this system an official Category Six out of Six system, the strongest category possible in the Southern California Weather Force system. The Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Waterspout Watch, and Winter Weather Advisory have been activated. For those details, along with the rain, snow, and wind models, read on for details …
mynewsla.com
Heavy Rain, Possible Thunderstorms Headed to Riverside County
Riverside County will see heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, prompting a flood watch to be issued Sunday for the county’s valley and mountain areas. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening. The National Weather Service predicts possible thunderstorms on Tuesday...
mynewsla.com
Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Census Figures Show Californians Continue to Flee from the State
The original story can be read here. In 2022 over 340,000 people fled the state of California – continuing an alarming trend of net-migration from the once thriving state. Reform California’s Carl DeMaio says high taxes, costly government mandates, surging crime, failing schools, and increasing homelessness are forcing Californians to flee.
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into Tuesday
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective later Monday into mainly Tuesday. This watch comes scheduled after the Long-Range Weather Warning back on January 5th was issued so read on for details as this system will sure to be filled with thunderstorms, some severe with elevated tornado dynamics. This system will be assigned a start of a Category Five out of Six, but I am leaving room for a possible upgrade to Category Six once the severe storm numbers are crunched so read on for details …
California Governor requests federal emergency declaration ahead of rainstorms
Governor Gavin Newsom submitted a request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration on Jan. 8 before a fifth atmospheric river is forecasted to arrive across the state. The post California Governor requests federal emergency declaration ahead of rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
mynewsla.com
Woman Rescued After Becoming Stranded in Water in Riverside
A woman was rescued by the Riverside Fire Department after getting stranded in the Santa Ana River Bottom on an island of water Tuesday. The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Avenue. The department said the woman suffered minor...
You're Not Going To Believe Why California Legalized Jaywalking
California State Legislators decided jaywalking should no longer be a crime "unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power." 21955 Cal. Veh. Code.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Battle Flames In Vermont Square
Los Angeles firefighters were battling flames at a two-story vacant fourplex Monday evening in Vermont Square. Fire was visible in at least one window on the first floor of the residential structure located at 1129 W. 43rd St., near Walton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No other...
mynewsla.com
Boulder Disrupts Traffic on Highway 243 near Idyllwild
A rock slide triggered by heavy downpours along Highway 243 north of Idyllwild Tuesday propelled a boulder onto the mountain corridor, blocking one side of it. The slide was reported about 12:15 p.m. on the southbound side of the two-lane highway, near Twin Pines Road, roughly halfway between Idyllwild and Banning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Work Set to Begin on Freeway Interchange Reconfiguration in West Corona
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled next week to mark the start of a project to reconfigure the 71/91 Interchange in west Corona, with the goal of expanding the passage to accommodate more vehicles and lessen the likelihood of accidents. “Completing this project will provide welcome relief for our residents, especially...
nbcpalmsprings.com
SoCalGas Warns Customers of Shockingly High Gas Bills
If you want to keep your home cozy and warm this winter season be prepared to pay a hefty price. “There’s no easy way to put this – January bills are likely to be higher than usual,” SoCalGas said in an email to customers on Monday. “An unprecedented cold snap caused natural gas market prices on the West Coast to more than double between December and January to a staggering 128%, the gas company continued. As a result, SoCalGas customers can expect to pay more than double what they did this time last year.
mynewsla.com
Hillside Sluffs Off On In Hollywood Hills West
Roughly a quarter-acre of hillside sluffed off in Hollywood Hills West during Monday evening’s storm near at least two residences, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. About 9:30 p.m., LAFD officials responded to scene of the landslide, reporting that two homes were impacted but not damaged. The department...
