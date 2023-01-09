Cedar Point promises a 'new formula for thrills' in 2024

Cedar Point is (sort of) making it clear that they're not done with Top Thrill Dragster yet.

The park released a video Monday highlighting the roller coaster's top hat hill, teasing a reimagining that it says will reopen sometime in 2024. The video also promises "a new formula for thrills."

In September 2022 , Cedar Point announced that Top Thrill Dragster was being retired and reimagined. However, no further details have been released and the new video does not seem to indicate which direction Cedar Point is taking the roller coaster, which is one of the tallest in the world.

Cedar Point has launched a new section for their website to highlight the new roller coaster, but it is just entitled 2024 coaster. It does include the following statement:

Cedar Point’s legacy of roller coaster innovation continues with a one-of-a-kind addition to the park’s world-renowned ride lineup, coming in 2024.



Our entire team is hard at work, creating a new formula for thrills. Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new coaster coming to The Roller Coaster Capital of the World®. We can’t wait for you to experience it!

Since that announcement, the launch and return track has been torn up.

The ride was shut down in 2021 after a woman was injured when a metal object fell from the roller coaster. She was standing in line when she was hit in the head by the metal object.

An investigation cleared Cedar Point of violating any laws or rules in the accident.

When the ride opened in 2003, it set four new records: world's tallest complete circuit roller coaster, tallest roller coaster, tallest roller coaster drop and fastest roller coaster.

It had a maximum speed of 120 mph and a 400-foot drop.

