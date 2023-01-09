ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 4

Related
hawaiibusiness.com

Alexander & Baldwin Is Now “100% Focused on Commercial Real Estate”

Alexander & Baldwin was founded in 1870 and was one of Hawai‘i’s Big Five companies during the sugar cane era. Today, the publicly traded company is focusing more and more on its commercial real estate properties. I interviewed Christopher Benjamin, its president and CEO, about the company’s recent...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Legislators push to legalize marijuana in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii legislators and advocates in support of legalizing marijuana are feeling optimistic about their goals in 2023, mainly because Gov. Josh Green is in support of legalizing the drug. They feel that with his support legalization is more possible than ever.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Voro Motors Comes to Hawaii With Electric Scooters

Honolulu (KHON2) – Voro Motors now offers electric scooters to Hawaii residents. Now in Hawaii, Voro Motors carries new and certified refurbished electric scooters. Voro Motors includes sets of new standards on electric scooters by introducing the car grade tubeless tires. “Our mission is to to empower personal commutes...
HAWAII STATE
hinowdaily.com

Enhance your life and home with feng shui

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Born and raised in Hawaii, on Oahu’s rural Northshore and Honolulu, Elise is a local girl who grew up with a love for the ocean, the mountains, the sky, and all the beauty, Mana, culture, and rich melting pot of experiences Hawaii has to offer. She attended high school in Europe at the prestigious Royal Academy, returned to the US to attend Smith College and UCLA, and returned back to home to Hawaii, with a wide view of the world. Ms. Lee brings a fresh, creative perspective to her Luxury Real Estate business. Celebrating almost 20 years in Luxury Real Estate, within the top 1% in the state, her career cache includes residential and commercial real estate, along with Feng Shui Design Consult & Concierge.
HONOLULU, HI
orangeandbluepress.com

$294 Million Hawaii Tax Refunds Are Coming To Taxpayers’ Doorstep – Are You Qualified?

Tuesday, according to Gov. David Ige, Hawaii taxpayers are expected to get a tax refund of $100 or $300 via direct deposit or by mail next week. Residents who file an income tax return this year are eligible to receive the tax rebate. Those who submitted their returns by July 31 should receive direct deposits by September 21 and mailed rebates by October, according to Ige. Taxpayers who file before December 31 will receive them at a later date.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

One of priciest home sales in Maui history, Mākena mansion sells for $32.76M

In one of the priciest sales in Maui history, a Mākena mansion overlooking the ocean was purchased for $32.76 million Friday. The 7,400-square-foot home known as “Mākena Modern” at 4572 Mākena Road was the highest listed property sale recorded on Maui, according to listing agent Chelsea Dimin of Compass. Other top-dollar property sales were done off the market and not posted on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS).
mauinow.com

Wreckage recovered from downed medical flight in deep waters off East Maui

Wreckage from a downed medical flight that went missing in waters off of East Maui on Dec. 15, has since been recovered, the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed. The flight crew and the majority of the wreckage from the Hawaiʻi Life Flight was recovered on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from an area in the ocean about 6,420 feet deep. This was about 1,200 feet south of the last data point received from the missing aircraft, according to the NTSB.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy