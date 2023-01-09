ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Judge to hear arguments this week on multiple issues in Delphi murder case involving Richard Allen

By Matt Adams
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCPRI_0k8cqiVW00

DELPHI, Ind. – A special judge will handle multiple issues this week regarding the Delphi murder case.

A hearing is set for Friday, Jan. 13. Judge Fran Gull was initially set to hear arguments on a change of venue and a gag order in the case against Richard Allen.

Allen’s defense attorneys requested a change of venue away from Carroll County because of the high-profile nature of the murders. A temporary gag order has been in effect since December; Gull could institute a gag order barring anyone from talking about the case until it goes to trial.

Court docs: Bullet found near Delphi girls tied back to Richard Allen

The court will now hear additional arguments regarding requests made by Allen’s defense counsel, according to a court order filed Monday. On Dec. 30, defense lawyers filed a discovery request asking for a cavalcade of information, including the names and addresses of potential witnesses the state may call. Gull will also hold a hearing on Allen’s attorneys’ request to fund additional investigators.

Indiana State Police announced Allen’s arrest on Oct. 31, 2022. He’s charged with murder in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German, who were found dead on Feb. 14, 2017. The case went unsolved for more than five years despite the public release of evidence such as a grainy photo of the suspect, a recording of his voice and a pair of sketches.

Records related to the case were initially sealed before the judge approved the release of a redacted version of the probable cause affidavit at the end of November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXyH4_0k8cqiVW00
Abby Williams and Libby German. (Credit: Family)

Investigators linked Allen to the murders through an unspent round discovered next to the girls’ bodies that police said was traced to a gun belonging to Allen. He had told an investigator in 2017 that he was on the trails and near the Monon High Bridge on the day of the murders in the two-hour window in which investigators believe the killings took place.

The lengthy ”Supplemental Motion for Discovery and Request for Rule 404 and Rule 405 Evidence” filed on Dec. 30 seeks the names and addresses of all witnesses involved in the case, including recorded or transcribed statements. Allen’s attorneys also want the names and addresses of individuals who may have knowledge of the case but aren’t being called as witnesses by the state.

Who is Richard Allen? What we know about Delphi suspect

The motion asks for statements from anyone who conducted “any test, experiment, examination, or comparison, made in connection with this particular case.” That information includes the “results of physical or mental examinations and of scientific tests, experiments or comparisons,” regardless of whether the state intends to use them.

The motion calls for the state to turn over any phone records or recordings of phone calls made by Allen, if they exist. Attorneys also want phone records, books, papers, tapes, documents, photographs, video tapes and “other tangible objects and evidence” that belong to Allen and may be used by the prosecution.

Allen’s attorneys requested any investigatory information gathered in the case, including written reports, maps, drawings or diagrams from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, local police department, Indiana State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the medical examiner’s office and “any other law enforcement agency or any private individual in connection with or pertaining to the investigation of the crime charged” against Allen.

Attorneys want to know if the state has any exculpatory information that could clear Allen, along with dates and times that he appeared in any police lineups and who viewed the lineups or photo arrays featuring him. Information involving searches and search warrants is also part of the request.

The broad request for information includes cell phone tracking data and any charts or exhibits the state has prepared as part of its case.

The motion also requests information related to a lawsuit involving the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office as well as the personnel records of Tobe Leazenby, Tony Liggett and Michael Thomas.

In the lawsuit, filed in October 2022, Thomas accused the sheriff’s office of political retaliation, saying he’d suggested bringing in outside experts in the early days of the Delphi investigation. His suggestion was rebuffed, he claimed, leading to his demotion after he lost the May primary race for sheriff.

Friday’s hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. An 11 a.m. hearing will be held on the defense’s request for funding for investigators. A separate bail hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

What to know about Friday’s hearing in the Delphi murder case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – A judge will tackle several issues during a pair of hearings Friday related to the Delphi murder case. Indiana State Police announced the arrest of Richard Allen on Oct. 31. He’s charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German, whose bodies were found on […]
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Delphi murders suspect’s lawyers have a long discovery list

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen’s lawyers want the names and addresses of every person that has talked to investigators about this case. They want every police report connected to the murders of Libby and Abby. Allen’s court appointed lawyers have the green light to hire a private investigator. This seven-page filing is the road map his lawyers plan to use in his defense.
DELPHI, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette man found guilty of 3-year-old's murder

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- A jury on Wednesday found Jermaine Garnes guilty of murdering his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, Zeus Cox. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before returning guilty verdicts on all counts, including murder, neglect of a dependent and aggravated battery. The boy's mother, Crystal Cox, was convicted of...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Baby, 2 others injured in Miami County crash

PERU, Ind. — A baby was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Miami County. An adult and another child were also taken to the hospital after the crash at around 8 a.m. on Old U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 1000 North. Indiana State Police say...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

One person injured in U.S. 52 rollover crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a rollover crash in Tippecanoe County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road 700 South. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Fusion was following a...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Booms heard across Greater Lafayette linked to Friday house explosion

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 received multiple reports Monday about loud booms heard across Greater Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County bomb squad was detonating "hazardous materials" found after a house explosion Friday on South 28th Street in Lafayette, says Jason Huber, who heads the bomb squad. As we've...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

State trooper gives baby CPR after serious injury Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police Captain helped perform CPR on an 8-month-old child who wasn’t breathing after a two-vehicle collision in a rural stretch of Miami County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Old US 31 and County Road 1000 […]
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Death of Lafayette woman, found burning alive, ruled accidental

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The death of a woman found burning alive near Murdock Park has been ruled accidental. For months, the Marion County Coroner's Office declined to release details about Julie Myers death, until Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena McGinty says Myers died from "complications of thermal injuries,"...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

LPD: Homeless man stabbed two people in Centennial Park

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — Two people were attacked and stabbed while at Centennial Park with a child on Tuesday. According to police, the two victims were at the park when the mother of the child was attacked and stabbed in the neck. the second victim immediately attempted to stop the attack by tackling the suspect. A struggled ensued between them which resulted in the second victim being stabbed in the leg.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Suspect arrested after alleged liquor store robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police arrested one person suspected of robbing a liquor store and then forcing a standoff with police. According to LPD, just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, police received a report of a robbery at Clark Liquors on 4th Street. Police said 26-year-old Leondre Barron entered the store and proceeded to steal liquor. When confronted by an employee, he verbally threatened to shoot them, though did not show a weapon.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE-TV

Homemade fireworks lead to fatal explosion in Indiana

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A Lafayette man is dead after a home explosion Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded and found the man inside the house. He had serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. First responders found dangerous materials within the house which may...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Homebuilder Paul Estridge dies Jan. 8 at age 65

Paul Estridge Jr., a Hamilton County developer and restaurant owner, died Jan. 8 at age 65. A Westfield resident, Estridge was an owner of Carmel-based Estridge Homes, part of a family of companies launched by his father in 1967. The companies worked to develop more than 35 neighborhoods and 9,000 homes in the Indianapolis area.
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Loose yaks spotted in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Do you recognize these yaks?. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the Noblesville Fire Department Department asked people to avoid the area of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road due to yaks on the loose. "Please use alternate routes so they can be safely returned to...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy