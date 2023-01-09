$2 million lottery prize won in Morgan County
LAURIE, Mo. — Someone purchased a $2 million winning lottery ticket from a gas station in Laurie.
The winning Powerball ticket was purchased from FastLane at 200 Brook Lane in Laurie, Missouri. It was purchased on Jan. 7.
The winning numbers are 35-36-44-45-67 with a 14 Powerball. Whoever has the ticket has until July 6, 2023, to redeem it.
