Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
Related
Paper Plane Coffee Co. brings family legacy to Montclair
News 12’s Tony Caputo and photojournalist Rudy Bode met with owner Jonathan Echeverry to learn more about the business.
Suspicious Object Briefly Clears Westwood Shopping Plaza
What turned out to be a harmless homemade lighter cleared a Bergen County shopping plaza mid-Wednesday afternoon. The lighter, found in a clothing shipment at T.J. Maxx in Westwood, "may have accidentally been placed or fallen into the shipment at a warehouse prior to delivery," borough Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.
essexnewsdaily.com
Post 105 donates roomful of toys, clothing to those in need
BELLEVILLE, NJ — After a month of collecting toys and clothing from the Belleville community, the American Legion Post 105 family distributed a roomful of items days before Christmas to anyone who needed a little holiday help. After a day of people dropping by the post to collect for themselves or others, what remained from the collection was donated to St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church in Belleville for distribution to its shelter programs.
Bronx community fridge vandalism forces nonprofit to find workaround to feed those in need
The fridge is often stocked with vegetables, sandwiches, and canned goods for those in the neighborhood. It was destroyed. Inside of the fridge lies a bucket of black paint that ruined the bottom of the fridge.
Hero EMT uses CPR to save pastor who collapsed during NJ wedding service
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — It was four days before Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field that Pastor Anthony Palmer collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest as he was reciting vows during a wedding ceremony in Paterson, New Jersey. Like Hamlin, he survived because a quick-thinking off-duty EMT was in the right place at […]
baristanet.com
Another Pedestrian Hit in Montclair Neighborhood Where Residents Urge Drivers To Slow Down
Montclair, NJ – A Montclair neighborhood is doing all it can to get drivers to slow down and watch for pedestrians on a stretch of Upper Mountain Avenue that has had several incidents, most recently a pedestrian hit by a car Monday. Drive along Upper Mountain Avenue between Mount...
Art Teacher ODs In Front Of Westfield Students: Police
A 57-year-old art teacher was charged with drug-related crimes after authorities in Union County said he overdosed in a classroom. Frank Thompson was found unresponsive on the floor of a second-floor classroom at Roosevelt Intermediate School around 9:05 a.m. Nov. 29, 2022, Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro said. Thompson was...
Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center
LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
theobserver.com
Hudson commissioners reorganize, choose same leadership
The Hudson County Board of Commissioners reorganized Jan. 5, and once again chose Commissioner Anthony Vainieri, who represents all of North Bergen, as chairman for the seventh consecutive year and Commissioner Anthony L. Romano, who represents all of Hoboken and part of Jersey City, was elected vice chairman. Commissioner Jerry...
Funeral Services Announced for Scotch Plains HS Student Who Died Unexpectedly Last Week
SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- Visitation and funeral services have been announced for Carrington Reynolds, a freshman at Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School who died unexpectedly last week. Carrington DaCosta Reynolds was born at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. According to his parents, (Deacon) Victor and Crystal D. Reynolds who’d been married over 18 years before they had him, Carrington was a “miracle child.” At 15 months, he was recognized by Rutgers University as a gifted baby, and although diagnosed with ADHD at age 6, he was an intelligent, inquisitive child and excelled in Mathematics. He participated in the Rutgers Summer Reading Program for at...
essexnewsdaily.com
Hitting 90 and gaining speed: SOMAS celebrates nine decades of lifelong learning and fun
MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Hard times seem to energize the South Orange–Maplewood Adult School Association, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2023. After all, the school was born in one of America’s darkest times, the Great Depression of the 1930s. Jobs were scarce and money even scarcer. Days were bleak and empty evenings hung heavily on enervated communities. Then, inspiration! Local leaders came up with the idea to create an evening school for adults, inviting out-of-work teachers to develop classes that would entertain and/or train underemployed citizens — and all at an affordable cost so everyone could come out for learning and fun.
essexnewsdaily.com
Clara Maass welcomes its first 2023 baby
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Clara Maass Medical Center welcomed Kendrick, the hospital’s first baby of 2023, at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Proud parents Sarah and Dushont were presented with a gift basket that included a 2023 embroidered blanket and onesie from Dr. and Mrs. Philip Fiore, an ophthalmologist from Nutley, and gifts from the Clara Maass Auxiliary’s annual baby shower. Giving the family these gifts were Clara Maass personnel Tania Manago, Cynthia McMahon, Doreen Prayt and Chinwendu “ChiChi” Emenyeonu.
30,000 masks donated to Paterson Public Schools
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Machines whirring and hands working show that the fight against COVID-19 is still on in Paterson. In hopes of delivering a blow in the fight, Paterson-based Protective Health Gear announced a donation of 30,000 masks to Paterson Public Schools. “Every student in every school is going to get a free mask,” said […]
Tons of food tossed daily at migrant hotel in Midtown, workers say
Workers at a hotel for migrants in Midtown Manhattan tell Eyewitness News they throw out large garbage bags of free, prepared food every day.
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange/Maplewood CCR to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day
MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will hold its 22nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance and luminary lighting on Monday, Jan. 16, at 2 p.m. in the Columbia High School auditorium, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood. The program, titled “Creating Community in the Face of Discord,” will feature speaker Robt Martin Seda-Schreiber, the chief activist at the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice in Princeton. The event will include arts performances and a luminary benediction. For more information, visit communitycoalitiononrace.org.
New Jersey Monthly
Italian Pop-Up at Montclair’s Fascino Pays Homage to the Past
For Ryan DePersio and his Italian family, Sunday was the golden day of the week. “We would eat like people would on a holiday, but every Sunday,” says the chef/owner of Montclair’s Fascino, one of New Jersey Monthly’s best restaurants of 2022. The “huge spread of food” his family enjoyed was lovingly cooked by his grandparents. “We ate at their house every Sunday up until I was about 25 years old,” he says.
hudsontv.com
Right To Counsel Campaign To Hold Jersey City Tenant’s Town Hall Thursday Night
In Jersey City, like many rapidly growing cities, tenants are facing immense burdens: rent continues to rise as economic conditions become more and more unstable. Renters received little relief and no eviction moratorium during the Covid-19 pandemic, and people are still at risk of becoming infected with new variants. Gentrification and displacement by large real estate developers, subsidized by our city, are hiking up rents, breaking up our neighborhoods, and displacing long-term residents. While every person in the U.S. has a constitutional right to an attorney in criminal proceedings, legal protections for civil cases such as evictions are few and far between. No one should have to fear being kicked out of their homes, and as of right now tenants are not guaranteed legal protection when being evicted, even in egregious cases of landlord harassment, discrimination, or other mistreatment.
roi-nj.com
Family-owned Puerto Rican restaurant Taino’s Kitchen cuts ribbon on 2nd Newark location
Taino’s Kitchen, a family-owned Puerto Rican restaurant that has operated since 2014 in the North Ward of Newark, has now expanded to Downtown Newark with its second location, at 85 Halsey St. on the corner of Halsey Street and Linden Street. Taino’s first location is located at 849 Mount Prospect Ave.
Man in wheelchair shot on Paterson, NJ street, report says
PATERSON — A man was shot at multiple times as he sat in a wheelchair late Sunday afternoon, according to a local news report. Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Evan Mongiardo said police responded at 5 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the intersection of Park Avenue and East 22nd Street on Paterson's Eastside.
New Jersey teacher overdoses in front of students, police say
A New Jersey middle school teacher faces drug charges after he overdosed in front of students, police said.
Comments / 0