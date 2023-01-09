ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Suspicious Object Briefly Clears Westwood Shopping Plaza

What turned out to be a harmless homemade lighter cleared a Bergen County shopping plaza mid-Wednesday afternoon. The lighter, found in a clothing shipment at T.J. Maxx in Westwood, "may have accidentally been placed or fallen into the shipment at a warehouse prior to delivery," borough Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Post 105 donates roomful of toys, clothing to those in need

BELLEVILLE, NJ — After a month of collecting toys and clothing from the Belleville community, the American Legion Post 105 family distributed a roomful of items days before Christmas to anyone who needed a little holiday help. After a day of people dropping by the post to collect for themselves or others, what remained from the collection was donated to St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church in Belleville for distribution to its shelter programs.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
PIX11

Hero EMT uses CPR to save pastor who collapsed during NJ wedding service

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — It was four days before Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field that Pastor Anthony Palmer collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest as he was reciting vows during a wedding ceremony in Paterson, New Jersey.  Like Hamlin, he survived because a quick-thinking off-duty EMT was in the right place at […]
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Art Teacher ODs In Front Of Westfield Students: Police

A 57-year-old art teacher was charged with drug-related crimes after authorities in Union County said he overdosed in a classroom. Frank Thompson was found unresponsive on the floor of a second-floor classroom at Roosevelt Intermediate School around 9:05 a.m. Nov. 29, 2022, Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro said. Thompson was...
WESTFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center

LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
LINDEN, NJ
theobserver.com

Hudson commissioners reorganize, choose same leadership

The Hudson County Board of Commissioners reorganized Jan. 5, and once again chose Commissioner Anthony Vainieri, who represents all of North Bergen, as chairman for the seventh consecutive year and Commissioner Anthony L. Romano, who represents all of Hoboken and part of Jersey City, was elected vice chairman. Commissioner Jerry...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Funeral Services Announced for Scotch Plains HS Student Who Died Unexpectedly Last Week

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- Visitation and funeral services have been announced for Carrington Reynolds, a freshman at Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School who died unexpectedly last week.  Carrington DaCosta Reynolds was born at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. According to his parents, (Deacon) Victor and Crystal D. Reynolds who’d been married over 18 years before they had him, Carrington was a “miracle child.”   At 15 months, he was recognized by Rutgers University as a gifted baby, and although diagnosed with ADHD at age 6, he was an intelligent, inquisitive child and excelled in Mathematics. He participated in the Rutgers Summer Reading Program for at...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Hitting 90 and gaining speed: SOMAS celebrates nine decades of lifelong learning and fun

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Hard times seem to energize the South Orange–Maplewood Adult School Association, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2023. After all, the school was born in one of America’s darkest times, the Great Depression of the 1930s. Jobs were scarce and money even scarcer. Days were bleak and empty evenings hung heavily on enervated communities. Then, inspiration! Local leaders came up with the idea to create an evening school for adults, inviting out-of-work teachers to develop classes that would entertain and/or train underemployed citizens — and all at an affordable cost so everyone could come out for learning and fun.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Clara Maass welcomes its first 2023 baby

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Clara Maass Medical Center welcomed Kendrick, the hospital’s first baby of 2023, at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Proud parents Sarah and Dushont were presented with a gift basket that included a 2023 embroidered blanket and onesie from Dr. and Mrs. Philip Fiore, an ophthalmologist from Nutley, and gifts from the Clara Maass Auxiliary’s annual baby shower. Giving the family these gifts were Clara Maass personnel Tania Manago, Cynthia McMahon, Doreen Prayt and Chinwendu “ChiChi” Emenyeonu.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
PIX11

30,000 masks donated to Paterson Public Schools

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Machines whirring and hands working show that the fight against COVID-19 is still on in Paterson. In hopes of delivering a blow in the fight, Paterson-based Protective Health Gear announced a donation of 30,000 masks to Paterson Public Schools. “Every student in every school is going to get a free mask,” said […]
PATERSON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

South Orange/Maplewood CCR to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will hold its 22nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance and luminary lighting on Monday, Jan. 16, at 2 p.m. in the Columbia High School auditorium, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood. The program, titled “Creating Community in the Face of Discord,” will feature speaker Robt Martin Seda-Schreiber, the chief activist at the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice in Princeton. The event will include arts performances and a luminary benediction. For more information, visit communitycoalitiononrace.org.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Italian Pop-Up at Montclair’s Fascino Pays Homage to the Past

For Ryan DePersio and his Italian family, Sunday was the golden day of the week. “We would eat like people would on a holiday, but every Sunday,” says the chef/owner of Montclair’s Fascino, one of New Jersey Monthly’s best restaurants of 2022. The “huge spread of food” his family enjoyed was lovingly cooked by his grandparents. “We ate at their house every Sunday up until I was about 25 years old,” he says.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
hudsontv.com

Right To Counsel Campaign To Hold Jersey City Tenant’s Town Hall Thursday Night

In Jersey City, like many rapidly growing cities, tenants are facing immense burdens: rent continues to rise as economic conditions become more and more unstable. Renters received little relief and no eviction moratorium during the Covid-19 pandemic, and people are still at risk of becoming infected with new variants. Gentrification and displacement by large real estate developers, subsidized by our city, are hiking up rents, breaking up our neighborhoods, and displacing long-term residents. While every person in the U.S. has a constitutional right to an attorney in criminal proceedings, legal protections for civil cases such as evictions are few and far between. No one should have to fear being kicked out of their homes, and as of right now tenants are not guaranteed legal protection when being evicted, even in egregious cases of landlord harassment, discrimination, or other mistreatment.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy