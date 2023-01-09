ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Teen in custody after gun found at Farmville Central High School

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Farmville police say an 18-year-old Farmville Central High School student is in custody and faces charges after police say the student had a handgun on campus Tuesday. Pitt County Schools says a social media post seen as a potential threat led to a modified lockdown at the...
FARMVILLE, NC
WITN

Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing

RIVER BEND, N.C. (WITN) -The former police sergeant of River Bend in Craven County is speaking out after he was fired last summer for what were undisclosed reasons at the time. His sudden termination left some in shock and without answers as to why he was exactly fired. During a...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Prisoner who escaped in Martin County captured

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A prisoner who escaped Wednesday morning while in court in Martin County has been captured. Brian O’Neal Powell was taken into custody at 1:40 p.m., according to Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning’s Facebook page. Deputies and members of the Williamston Police Department found him in an abandoned home at 409 East […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Autopsy confirms body found is that of missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said an autopsy has confirmed that a body found last week was that of a missing Greenville man. The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause of death for Khalil Jefferson as suicide. A search and recovery group’s cadaver dog found human remains...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Sheriff: Escaped prisoner was still in handcuffs when caught near Martin County Government Center

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man who escaped from Martin County deputies was caught near the Government Center. Brian Powell was in custody for outstanding warrants for trafficking in opium. Deputies say around 9:45 a.m., as the Williamston man was being moved from the courtroom area to the magistrate’s office, he was able to escape and run from the Government Center.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Cousin reacts to deadly Greenville stabbing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family members are sharing more about a man killed in a stabbing in Greenville on Friday. We told you about it last night. WITN stopped by the area where police say it happened to learn more. “I can’t say I was surprised at all. I hear...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville police investigate deadly stabbing

A new report issued by the NCDOT shows that North Carolina’s 72 publicly owned airports have a more than $72 billion in economic impact annually. Onslow County Sheriff’s Office hires victim services specialist. Updated: 10 hours ago. Onslow County Sheriff’s Office hires victim services specialist. Robbery leads...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Classes resume at Winterville Charter Academy after receiving threat

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Classes have resumed at Winterville Charter Academy after officials there said they received a threat Wednesday morning. WNCT’s Sarah Gray Barr received two memos that were distributed to parents and others about the threat. In one memo, it states officials contacted the Greenville Police Department, which directed school officials to move […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Overnight fire destroys brewery storage building in Williamston

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An overnight fire destroyed a building owned by a Williamston brewery. Williamston Fire Chief Mike Peaks tells us a fire broke out around midnight Wednesday at 420 South Haughton Street. We are told Hook Hand Brewery owns the building but the fire was in a separate building two blocks up at a garage, and that it was being renovated.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

Truck and Tractor Pull in Williamston on Friday and Saturday

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Daddy Motorsports and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Daddy Motorsports, visit http://www.bigdaddymotorsports.org/. The annual Big Daddy Motorsports Truck and Tractor Pull will be held at the Bob...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

YOU KNOW US? People wanted in stolen credit card case

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in solving the case of a stolen credit card. Winterville police want to identify two people who are persons of interest in using the stolen card. The card was used at the Game Stop on Greenville Boulevard in Greenville around...
WINTERVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy