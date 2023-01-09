Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Meet the Illini's 2023 early enrollees: 15 players expected to join Illini this week
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football will officially welcome more than half of its Class of 2023 recruiting haul to the program this week with 15 players enrolling at the university this week. Illini head coach Bret Bielema has lobbied for as many signees as possible to enroll early so they...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bret Bielema, Illinois HC, tweets interesting reaction to newest Auburn transfer commit, Illini target
Illinois coach Bret Bielema has had an interesting day on social media. It all stems around the recruitment of transfer offensive lineman Avery Jones. Jones, who began his career in North Carolina, started for the Pirates over the past three seasons, spending time at guard and center. He committed to Illinois out of the transfer portal on December 13.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Facing off with Illinois, former Husker finds new home, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are going to have their hands full with the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night. When Emmanuel Bandoumel takes the court against the Big Ten rival, there’s one player that he’s most excited to go head to head against. That player would be Illinois’ Terrence...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0