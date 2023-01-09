Cardi B’s Thoughts On Rising Grocery Prices Are Valid And These Inflation Statistics Prove It

Cardi B’s household is feeling the financial impacts of inflation, especially regarding the raised costs of groceries.

The “Money” rapper took to Twitter earlier this month to share a public service announcement directed at those who could possibly do something about the skyrocketed prices of everyday grocery items.

Cardi told her followers that despite being rich and famous, she pays attention to the increased prices of food and how the raised costs might impact middle-class and low-income families.

The rapper also shared that she maintains a budget and gets weekly reports on her household’s spending — which, in addition to going to the grocery store herself — has kept her knowledgeable about rising costs.

“B–ch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at?” Cardi bluntly asked in a tweet Jan. 3.

Some Twitter users highlighted Cardi’s estimated $80 million net worth as an attempt to discredit the rapper’s thoughts and imply she may be out of touch.

“Girl you rich as hell, cut the nonsense. You not one of us no more,” one user replied to one of the rapper’s tweets.

Regardless, the statistics on inflation and grocery prices back up Cardi’s sentiments.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 0.1 percent in November 2022 due to a seasonal adjustment and the U.S. Department of Labor reports that overall inflation went up by 7.1 percent compared to the previous year.

Regarding the uptick in food prices, inflation had meats, poultry, fish and eggs go up 10.5 percent.

Grocery prices overall rose by 12 percent from November 2021 to November 2022 and “food away from home,” such as restaurant meals, became 8.5 percent more expensive.

In the same timeframe, fresh fruit and vegetable prices rose by 7.97 percent, with lettuce specifically costing 19.8 percent more on average, according to The Wall Street Journal’s Inflation Tracker .

Global and national supply chain issues and labor shortages are only a few of the causes behind America’s rising food costs.

Read more about how you can get the most out of meals served in your home down below.

