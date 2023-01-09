Whitehall man arrested after stolen firearm investigation
WHITEHALL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Whitehall man was arrested on Sunday following an investigation of a reported stolen firearm. Christopher McKinney, 41, faces multiple charges.
On January 7, troopers received information that led to the recovery of a firearm that was stolen from the Whitehall home in September 2022. The firearm was seized, and police ran an investigation. Police say their investigation determined McKinney unlawfully possessed the firearm and illegally transferred ownership to another.
Charges:
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Consolidated law violation
McKinney was arrested at this home and taken to Granville State Police for processing. He was taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
