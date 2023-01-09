Read full article on original website
West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad leads Oregon contingent of nominees for the McDonald’s All-American Games
West Linn Lions’ star guard Jackson Shelstad leads a contingent of Oregon-based prep basketball stars who have been nominated to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games. Shelstad, a senior, is one of 14 Oregon-based high school stars who have been nominated for a chance to play in...
Bill Oram: The more the Blazers lose, the more pressure the front office faces to nail its next move
And the Portland Trail Blazers have done plenty of that lately. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cold-shooting Portland Trail Blazers lose 109-106 to Orlando Magic: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers, who were awful from three-point range Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic, had three long-range looks with a chance to tie the game on their final possession and missed them all. It led to a 109-106 Blazers loss at the Moda Center, arguably their worst of...
Portland Trail Blazers staying positive during rough stretch: ‘This is where you’ve got to be mentally tough’
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic wasn’t interested in blaming the team’s frigid three-point shooting for their 109-106 loss to the Orlando Magic Tuesday night at the Moda Center. Instead, he focused on his five turnovers. “These turnovers, it’s on me.” Nurkic said. “I’ve got to own this....
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion is for sale at $3.5 million
For years when CJ McCollum was a Portland Trail Blazer, he decked out his West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels. Now, the player traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year has put his 1.28-acre Oregon residence up...
Damian Lillard questionable for Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers shook off the stench of their 109-106 loss Tuesday night to the Orlando Magic and returned to the film room and practice floor on Wednesday. The message: Keep working. Remain optimistic. The message: Keep working. Remain optimistic. “I think we had a very productive practice,” Blazers...
Portland Winterhawks at Saskatoon Blades: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (27-6-2-1) take on the Saskatoon Blades (26-6-2-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Wednesday, January 11, 5pm PST. Where: SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Blades audio. Follow:
Class 6A girls basketball power rankings: Clackamas remains perfect in the new year
Girls basketball teams are starting to take on their league opponents, and the games are getting very important. The Mt. Hood Conference, Metro League, Portland Interscholastic League, Southwest Conference and Three Rivers League could be very volatile in the coming weeks. Take a look the first Oregonian/OregonLive Class 6A girls...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Sam Adams' Mysterious Departure, the Incredible Shrinking Oregon, and Biden Gives Squealing GOP More to Squeal About
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Hope you enjoyed...
WWEEK
Mayoral Aide Sam Adams Will Get No Severance Package, Last Day is Wednesday
On Tuesday afternoon, the top aide to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Sam Adams, abruptly announced his resignation. Adams cited worsening health issues—specifically chronic anemia that left him increasingly exhausted—as the reason for his departure. Adams’s sudden resignation left much of City Hall stunned. Since joining Wheeler’s staff in...
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
Class 6A boys basketball power rankings: Despite a couple of close calls, West Linn remains on top
We are just getting into league play in Oregon’s Class 6A, and the games are going to start getting very important. With more games against in-state competition, it’s going to get easier and easier to see how good some teams are against each other as the weeks go on.
The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network
Barbecue is comfort food to many -- so which Oregon restaurant has the best?
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Hank Williams Jr Exciting Tour in Washington, Oregon, California
The legendary Hank Williams Jr has announced his 2023 US Tour with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Tickets go on sale as of Friday, January 13th at 10 am. Hank Williams Jr has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and continues to light up the stage and thrill country music audiences with his unique brand of high-powered entertainment.
Gary Payton II available for Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers guard will play his second game of the season Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic at the Moda Center after having missed three games with a right ankle sprain. Payton, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said, remains on a minutes restriction after recovering from core muscle surgery.
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
KGW
Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority
PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Sam Adams Will Resign, Living Room Theaters Strike Expected to End Tonight, and Biden's Classified Documents Are Weak Sauce
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! We're looking at...
KGW
The biggest county for pot sales in Oregon isn’t where you might think
The per capita cannabis sales leader isn’t urban Multnomah County, it’s way out east in rural Malheur County. And there’s one good reason why.
