Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Damian Lillard questionable for Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

The Portland Trail Blazers shook off the stench of their 109-106 loss Tuesday night to the Orlando Magic and returned to the film room and practice floor on Wednesday. The message: Keep working. Remain optimistic. The message: Keep working. Remain optimistic. “I think we had a very productive practice,” Blazers...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Sam Adams' Mysterious Departure, the Incredible Shrinking Oregon, and Biden Gives Squealing GOP More to Squeal About

On Tuesday afternoon, the top aide to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Sam Adams, abruptly announced his resignation. Adams cited worsening health issues—specifically chronic anemia that left him increasingly exhausted—as the reason for his departure. Adams's sudden resignation left much of City Hall stunned. Since joining Wheeler's staff in...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Mayoral Aide Sam Adams Will Get No Severance Package, Last Day is Wednesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the top aide to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Sam Adams, abruptly announced his resignation. Adams cited worsening health issues—specifically chronic anemia that left him increasingly exhausted—as the reason for his departure. Adams’s sudden resignation left much of City Hall stunned. Since joining Wheeler’s staff in...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

Hank Williams Jr Exciting Tour in Washington, Oregon, California

The legendary Hank Williams Jr has announced his 2023 US Tour with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Tickets go on sale as of Friday, January 13th at 10 am. Hank Williams Jr has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and continues to light up the stage and thrill country music audiences with his unique brand of high-powered entertainment.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Gary Payton II available for Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

The Portland Trail Blazers guard will play his second game of the season Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic at the Moda Center after having missed three games with a right ankle sprain. Payton, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said, remains on a minutes restriction after recovering from core muscle surgery.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority

PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Sam Adams Will Resign, Living Room Theaters Strike Expected to End Tonight, and Biden's Classified Documents Are Weak Sauce

Good Afternoon, Portland! We're looking at...
PORTLAND, OR
