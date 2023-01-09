Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
Bears News: Chicago finally has a new Team President and CEO
After 40 years with the Chicago Bears and 23 as the President and CEO, Ted Phillips has retired. He spent a lot of time with the Chicago Bears but most of it was spent as a losing franchise so the decision for him to retire will almost certainly help the Bears as an organization.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Francisco Giants could have creative solution for first base
The San Francisco Giants find themselves in need of a first baseman. They may have found an unexpected option at the position in free agency. According to Hector Gomez, the Giants are interested in Gary Sanchez. Considering that Sanchez is the top catcher left in free agency, and the Giants do have a former top prospect in Joey Bart behind the plate, this would seemingly be an odd match.
Same doctor responsible for Mets, Giants failing Carlos Correa physical
The Mets used the same doctor as the Giants on Carlos Correa’s failed physical according to the shortstop’s agent Scott Boras. The Carlos Correa saga still has some twists to deliver, even after the shortstop officially signed a six-year deal to return to the Twins on Wednesday. It...
Big Ten Conference Looking for New Commissioner
Kevin Warren to join the Chicago Bears as team president and CEO
A Knicks’ player the Detroit Pistons can have practically free
The Detroit Pistons are near the bottom of the NBA, so will be looking for ways to improve any way they can. Troy Weaver has shown a fondness for taking flyers on first-round busts, guys who haven’t panned out since being high draft picks but could thrive in a new environment.
