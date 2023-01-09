ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Brace for turbulence in stocks as a recession, high interest rates, and China's reopening disrupt the market, BlackRock says

By Jennifer Sor
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dtIeD_0k8cosIw00
Traders work on the floor at the opening bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on March 18, 2020 in New York. Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images
  • Stocks will see turbulence in 2023 as the economy undergoes three major shifts, BlackRock warned.
  • Strategists pointed to an incoming recession, high interest rates, and China's reopening.
  • Emerging-market stocks could outperform developed-market stocks, the asset manager said in a note.

Brace for turbulence in stocks, as a incoming recession, higher-for-longer interest rates, and Chinese's reopening are set to disrupt the market in 2023, according to BlackRock.

"These three shifts we see ahead in 2023 reinforce our tactical views and are why we maintain our most defensive stance," strategists said in a note on Monday.

First, sharp rate hikes from central banks aimed at pushing inflation down to targets will cause recessions in developed markets, BlackRock predicted. In fact, interest rates are now at their highest level since the 2008 recession, and the Treasury yield curve on the 2- and 10-year notes — a notorious predictor of a downturn — is at its deepest inversion in over 40 years.

Second, central bankers will pause rate hikes due to recession but are unlikely to lower them, given the risk of inflation spiraling out-of-control, BlackRock added. While inflation has cooled since June, it remains well above the Fed's 2% goal.

"Getting inflation to settle back at targets ... would need an even deeper recession than we see ahead. That's why we see central banks keeping rates higher for longer than markets expect instead of cutting rates."

The third shift to rattle markets this year is China's reopening, which could spur growth in other areas of the global economy while developed markets battle a recession and higher rates. That means emerging-market stocks could outperform those of developed markets, BlackRock strategists said.

That echoes the view of Bank of America, which said international stocks could outperform US stocks in 2023 for the first time in 15 years.

Comments / 2

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Entrepreneur

4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
msn.com

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
CBS Boston

Why eggs have been so expensive this year

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNSeveral grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks - specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens. That's one reason for the unrelenting increase in prices. But the situation has been exacerbated by elevated feed and energy costs for producers, in addition to high demand in the supermarket. Experts think that the peak...
Bakersfield Channel

How should you prepare for a recession?

WASHINGTON — New analysis shows Americans are spending more of their savings to offset inflation. This comes as the Wall Street Journal reports around two-thirds of major banks in our country predict a recession will happen sometime this year. So how should you prepare?. NEW PREDICTIONS. To be clear,...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

98K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy